tjrwrestling.net
Iconic WWE Women’s Champion Makes Shock Impact Wrestling Return (SPOILER)
A familiar face was back in the ring for Impact Wrestling during the company’s most recent television tapings. At the Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill pay-per-view this past Friday night in Atlanta, Mickie James defeated Jordynne Grace in the main event to become the Knockouts Champion. The match had a special stipulation because if Mickie lost then she would retire per the stipulation that she came up with as part of the “The Last Rodeo” storyline.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Star Puts A Stop To Return Rumours
A former WWE Superstar has indicated that they are unsure if they would ever return to the company despite many other wrestlers recently doing exactly that. Following what turned out to be the short-lived retirement of Vince McMahon in July 2022 and the ascension of Triple H to the Chief Content Officer in WWE, the company began to bring back many former stars that had either been released or had let their contracts expire.
tjrwrestling.net
Major AEW Match Nearly Cancelled Due To “Stressful” Situation
A new report has shed light on why a recent major AEW match was nearly put on hold due to what has been called a “stressful” situation. On the most recent edition of Being The Elite, The Young Bucks noted that they had been dealing with a stressful situation that Matt Jackson noted they weren’t able to talk about. That sent the rumour mill into overdrive with many believing that comment had something to do with CM Punk.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Veteran Forced To Endure Two Recent Surgeries
A WWE veteran and former US Champion has revealed they were forced to undergo two recent surgeries as they try to get back to full health and an in-ring return. R-Truth has been out of action since the 1st of November 2022 edition of NXT when a match he was in against Grayson Waller had to be stopped after Truth tore his quad muscle. R-Truth underwent surgery on November 8th and is likely still some way off from making a return to the ring.
tjrwrestling.net
Cody Rhodes’ WWE Return Announced On Raw
The wait is nearly over for fans of Cody Rhodes as his return to the ring was finally announced on WWE Raw and it could mean huge things for Rhodes. Cody Rhodes was the talk of the wrestling world in the first half of 2022. The American Nightmare and his wife Brandi Rhodes announced their departure from AEW in February. At WrestleMania 38, the worst kept secret in wrestling was revealed to be true as Rhodes re-debuted in WWE as the surprise opponent for Seth Rollins.
tjrwrestling.net
The Rock Addresses Potential WWE Sale
WWE legend The Rock has given his take on the potential sale of WWE this year, noting that there is a lot which would have to be decided at the top level if it does happen. The return of Vince McMahon as Executive Chairman of the WWE Board of Directors has been extremely well publicized in the wrestling world, and there has been plenty of talk that he has come back to head up a sale of the company. Whilst there has been plenty of speculation as to potential buyers and even some reports the deal had been done, nothing has been officially confirmed at this stage.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE To Sign Another Free Agent
Following the signing of Dragon Lee, it has emerged that WWE is on the cusp of signing yet another free agent from the independent scene. According to a report from Cassidy Haynes Bodyslam.net, Colby Corino’s contract with NWA expired at the end of December 2022 and he will be a free agent as of January 1st. The company’s final television tapings of the year are taking place on December 5th and 6th, and Corino is not expected to compete for the company again once the set of tapings is complete.
tjrwrestling.net
Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Exit A “Bad Sign”
The departure from WWE of Stephanie McMahon has been called a “bad sign” as rumours persist that Vince McMahon is looking to gain more power. Stephanie McMahon brought her time with WWE to a close recently as she resigned from the roles of Chairwoman and co-CEO that she had held since the summer of 2022. That news came amid her father Vince McMahon’s return to WWE’s Board of Directors before he was installed as the Executive Chairman of the company.
tjrwrestling.net
Sting Reveals Truth About WWE Dream Match With The Undertaker
AEW star Sting has commented on his desire to step foot in a WWE ring against The Undertaker and why he thinks it was never meant to be. Sting made his career in Jim Crockett Promotions as part of the NWA, before it morphed into WCW in the late eighties. The surfer became The Crow over the years as his legacy grew and grew but one thing remained constant – he was never part of WWE.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Star Addresses Triple H Burying Them On Live TV
Triple H is known for having a sense of humor and there was once a memorable backstage line on WWE TV that is remembered for going a bit too far with a joke. There was a backstage segment on Raw in 2006 where former Raw GM Eric Bischoff was talking to Chris Masters about Eric’s new book. At the time, Masters was visibly smaller than he was in the past because he had come back from rehab following a painkiller addiction problem. The segment led to D-Generation X’s Triple H and Shawn Michaels walking up to them for some banter.
tjrwrestling.net
Cody Rhodes Handpicked Two NXT Stars To Help Prepare For In-Ring Return
Cody Rhodes is getting for his WWE in-ring return by training with some of NXT’s best wrestlers to help him prepare for when he is able to compete again. The return of Cody Rhodes should be one of the most anticipated stories in WWE this year. After all, Cody’s return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 was a massive story since he spent six years away from the company as a founding member of All Elite Wrestling that also spent time working for Impact Wrestling and Ring of Honor as well.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer From First Ever Raw To Appear On 30th Anniversary Show
A WWE Hall of Famer who appeared on the inaugural edition of Monday Night Raw will be present for the show’s 30th anniversary according to a new report. On the 11th of January 1993, the wrestling world changed forever when WWE debuted Raw – uncut, uncooked, uncensored – from the Manhattan Center in New York City. On that first edition, there happened to be some stars that would go on to become icons in the company and some that very much wouldn’t.
tjrwrestling.net
Dominik Mysterio Wasn’t Under Contract For WWE Street Fight Debut
Dominik Mysterio made his in-ring debut at Summerslam 2020, facing Seth Rollins in a Street Fight. However, Mysterio was competing in WWE without a contract. After handcuffing Rey Mysterio to the ropes, Seth Rollins went on to win after hitting Dominik Mysterio with his Stomp finishing move. The high-profile feud...
tjrwrestling.net
Could The Rock’s WrestleMania Plans Be Derailed By Vince McMahon?
A new report has indicated whether or not a potential WrestleMania match for The Rock will be helped or hindered by Vince McMahon’s WWE return. Vince McMahon shook the wrestling world yet again in the first week of 2023 when he returned to WWE’s Board of Directors before being installed as the Executive Chairman. Despite his new role, the message from WWE is that Triple H is still in charge of creative but there is said to be a feeling that a return to television for McMahon could be coming sooner rather than later.
tjrwrestling.net
Bryan Danielson Praises Recent AEW Opponent
Bryan Danielson is seen as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time and now he has offered words of praise for a recent opponent. Currently locked in a feud with AEW World Champion MJF, Danielson faced Konosuke Takeshita in a bruising match on AEW Dynamite. Faced by MJF...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Confirm Multiple Legends For Raw 30th Anniversary
With the 30th anniversary edition of Monday Night Raw now less than a week away, WWE has confirmed several Hall of Famers for the show. On the 11th of January 1993, the wrestling world changed forever when WWE debuted Raw – uncut, uncooked, uncensored – from the Manhattan Center in New York City. On that first edition, there happened to be some stars that would go on to become icons in the company and some that very much wouldn’t.
tjrwrestling.net
Latest Update On AEW Star’s Condition Following Frightening Bump
A new update has been given on the condition of one AEW star following a terrifying bump gone wrong on a recent television show. On the 11th of January edition of AEW Rampage, the fans in Los Angeles, California were treated to a huge and bloody street fight with Anna Jay and Tay Melo taking on the team of Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale.
tjrwrestling.net
Austin Theory Missed Recent WWE Live Event Due To Filming With John Cena
There is now a reason why Austin Theory mysteriously missed a recent live event match despite being healthy and no explanation was given by WWE. At the December 30th WWE live event in Toronto, Austin Theory was scheduled to headline the show in a Steel Cage Match against Seth “Freakin” Rollins. Theory, the US Champion, wrestles Rollins at live events often including at that post-Christmas tour.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Management Set The Record Straight At Another Talent Meeting
According to a new report, WWE management has held another talent meeting and debunked a rumour that had done the rounds about the company’s future. 2023 has been a turbulent year so far for WWE with Vince McMahon forcing his way back onto the Board of Directors in a shock move. That prompted Stephanie McMahon to resign from her roles as company Chairwoman and co-CEO with suggestions that she had issues working with her father.
tjrwrestling.net
VIDEO – WWE Star Steals The Rock’s Finisher At Live Event
A current WWE Superstar has attempted to take a page out of The Rock’s playbook at a recent live event but things didn’t work out as planned. On the 15th of January in the appropriately named Corbin, Kentucky, Baron Corbin went one-on-one with Dolph Ziggler at a WWE live event. With Ziggler laid out on the canvas, Corbin took up a very familiar position as he imitated The Rock’s distinctive movements and attempted to nail his opponent with the People’s Elbow.
