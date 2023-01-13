DUE TO THE EXPANSION AND GROWTH OF THE DOWNTOWN AREA IN FLORENCE OVER THE PAST FEW YEARS, THE CITY OF FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS RECEIVED MORE COMPLAINTS ABOUT PARKING ON PRIVATE PROPERTY. THE CITY OF FLORENCE IS CURRENTLY WORKING TO RECTIFY THE PUBLIC PARKING ISSUES BY BUILDING A NEW PARKING DECK. UNTIL THIS IS COMPLETE, THE FLORENCE POLICE WOULD LIKE TO REMIND EVERYONE THAT PARKING ON PRIVATE PROPERTY WITHOUT THE PROPERTY OWNER’S CONSENT IS AGAINST CITY ORDINANCE AND THE PROPERTY OWNER MAY HAVE YOUR VEHICLE TOWED AT THE OWNER’S EXPENSE.

FLORENCE, AL ・ 16 HOURS AGO