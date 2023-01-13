ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

WAFF

No students aboard as Guntersville bus catches fire

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - No students were aboard a Guntersville school bus when it caught fire on Jan. 11. In a statement sent by supervisor Bo McRee, a rear-engine bus caught fire starting in the engine compartment. According to Guntersville City School Superintendent Jason Barnett, the firewall acted as it...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville post office to host career fair for open USPS positions in 14 Alabama cities

The U.S. Postal Service is looking for workers to fill open positions in 14 Alabama cities. To that end, members of the Alabama-Mississippi District management team and local Postmasters, managers and customer service employees will be gathering at the Wynn Drive Post Office from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. They'll be available to meet with the public and answer any questions that applicants may have about working for USPS.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
radio7media.com

Florence Police Remind Citizens of Parking Ordinance

DUE TO THE EXPANSION AND GROWTH OF THE DOWNTOWN AREA IN FLORENCE OVER THE PAST FEW YEARS, THE CITY OF FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS RECEIVED MORE COMPLAINTS ABOUT PARKING ON PRIVATE PROPERTY. THE CITY OF FLORENCE IS CURRENTLY WORKING TO RECTIFY THE PUBLIC PARKING ISSUES BY BUILDING A NEW PARKING DECK. UNTIL THIS IS COMPLETE, THE FLORENCE POLICE WOULD LIKE TO REMIND EVERYONE THAT PARKING ON PRIVATE PROPERTY WITHOUT THE PROPERTY OWNER’S CONSENT IS AGAINST CITY ORDINANCE AND THE PROPERTY OWNER MAY HAVE YOUR VEHICLE TOWED AT THE OWNER’S EXPENSE.
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

New overpass approved to be built in Huntsville

The owners of a business located in the same strip mall where the Jan. 7 shooting occurred are speaking out about the need to create change in the community. “It has truly been a nightmare”: Family of Quantasia Grant speaks out one week after she was killed. Updated: 16...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Vinyl Hub owners speak out following deadly shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The owners of a business located in the same strip mall where the Jan. 7 shooting occurred are speaking out about the need to create change in the community. “This incident has really kind of fueled the fire in us to do more for uniting the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

2 on bicycle hurt in Huntsville crash

Two people were hurt early Tuesday in a vehicle vs. bicycle incident. The victims were taken to Huntsville Hospital. Both were riding the bicycle, according to Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. Webster said the incident happened about 3 a.m. at Triana and Drake Avenue. We’ve reached out...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Decatur celebrates migration of cranes with Festival of the Cranes

More than 14-thousand Sandhill and Whooping Cranes have returned to North Alabama, creating a buzz among bird watchers. To celebrate, the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge held its 11th annual Festival of the Cranes over the weekend from Jan. 13 through the 15th. Guests were able to watch these birds from...
DECATUR, AL
cenlanow.com

Ford Edge linked to Lauderdale County escape returned to Florence

FLORENCE, Ala (WHNT) – A vehicle connected to the disappearance of a Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office employee and an inmate was returned to Florence Monday afternoon. The 2007 rust-colored Ford Edge was dropped off at the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office just after 12:30 p.m. The Edge was found in Williamson County, Tennessee Friday afternoon. Casey White and Vicky White apparently tried to spray paint the car a green color, according to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton.
FLORENCE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Police: Hillsboro man sprayed ex with gas, set her on fire

PRICEVILLE — A Hillsboro man was arrested last week for “luring” his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend into Priceville before spraying her with gasoline and setting her on fire, according to Priceville authorities. Marquise Antwan Wayns, 22, turned himself in Thursday, according to Priceville Mayor Sam Heflin, and was charged...
HILLSBORO, AL
WHNT-TV

Swim for Melissa Ending After 17 Years

For the past 17 years, kids have been diving in to raise money and swim for Melissa. It’s been one of the signature events Chris and Amy George set up to raise money for the regional neonatal intensive care unit at Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children. Swim for...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Zack Love

Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville Hospital

An Alabama man thought he saw what looked like a yellow 'Yeti cooler' on Mooresville Road in Tanner, AL so he stopped to collect it. When he got close enough to read it, he saw the word "radioactive" with the sticker on it and decided to go get checked out at Huntsville Hospital just to be safe. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has confirmed that there were two sources of radioactive material in the box. How can this happen in Alabama?
TANNER, AL

