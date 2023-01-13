Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensHuntsville, AL
Register Your Kids in Athen's Park and Rec Sports LeaguesJameson StewardAthens, AL
Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville HospitalZack LoveTanner, AL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From HuntsvilleTed RiversHuntsville, AL
Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center is 'Closed Until Further Notice' to Recover from Water DamageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Related
WAAY-TV
Decatur church volunteers travel hundreds of miles to help tornado victims in Selma
Volunteers from the Decatur Church of Christ are on the ground, working to help Selma tornado victims. Tree trunks and debris block an entire neighborhood off of Fairview Drive, and Project Unify volunteers with the church drove hundreds of miles to help residents rebuild their community. "(It) just makes you...
WAFF
No students aboard as Guntersville bus catches fire
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - No students were aboard a Guntersville school bus when it caught fire on Jan. 11. In a statement sent by supervisor Bo McRee, a rear-engine bus caught fire starting in the engine compartment. According to Guntersville City School Superintendent Jason Barnett, the firewall acted as it...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville post office to host career fair for open USPS positions in 14 Alabama cities
The U.S. Postal Service is looking for workers to fill open positions in 14 Alabama cities. To that end, members of the Alabama-Mississippi District management team and local Postmasters, managers and customer service employees will be gathering at the Wynn Drive Post Office from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. They'll be available to meet with the public and answer any questions that applicants may have about working for USPS.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville veterans organization to honor National Blood Donor Month with Saturday blood drive
Many of them faced battle overseas, and now members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2702 are taking on a different kind of battle at home. Gentry-Isom VFW Post 2702 has committed to honoring National Blood Donor Month by helping replenish the blood supplies at North Alabama hospitals. To accomplish...
radio7media.com
Florence Police Remind Citizens of Parking Ordinance
DUE TO THE EXPANSION AND GROWTH OF THE DOWNTOWN AREA IN FLORENCE OVER THE PAST FEW YEARS, THE CITY OF FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS RECEIVED MORE COMPLAINTS ABOUT PARKING ON PRIVATE PROPERTY. THE CITY OF FLORENCE IS CURRENTLY WORKING TO RECTIFY THE PUBLIC PARKING ISSUES BY BUILDING A NEW PARKING DECK. UNTIL THIS IS COMPLETE, THE FLORENCE POLICE WOULD LIKE TO REMIND EVERYONE THAT PARKING ON PRIVATE PROPERTY WITHOUT THE PROPERTY OWNER’S CONSENT IS AGAINST CITY ORDINANCE AND THE PROPERTY OWNER MAY HAVE YOUR VEHICLE TOWED AT THE OWNER’S EXPENSE.
WAAY-TV
'It's not in very good shape': Iconic Saturn IB landmark at Welcome Center off I-65 to be removed
The iconic Saturn IB rocket welcoming people coming from Tennessee on Interstate 65 will have to go. "It's not in very good shape, so there's been some concerns about the safety of people around it," state Tourism Director Lee Sentell said. "It was never intended to last outside in the weather for more than 40 years."
Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q catches fire in Decatur, closed this weekend
Big Bob Gibson's Bar-B-Q caught fire in Decatur Friday night — marking the second blaze at a Gibson's location in a year.
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Alabama, you should add the following town to your list.
WAFF
New overpass approved to be built in Huntsville
The owners of a business located in the same strip mall where the Jan. 7 shooting occurred are speaking out about the need to create change in the community. “It has truly been a nightmare”: Family of Quantasia Grant speaks out one week after she was killed. Updated: 16...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville store remains closed while another sets new goal after murders at event center
Two Huntsville local businesses are still recovering after a Jan. 7 mass shooting at a birthday party killed 20-year-olds Quantasia Grant and Kaitlyn Jenkins. Three others were critically injured. The Vinyl Hub, a craft store, and Junkabillies, an antique store, are located right next to Legacy Events, where the shooting...
WAFF
Vinyl Hub owners speak out following deadly shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The owners of a business located in the same strip mall where the Jan. 7 shooting occurred are speaking out about the need to create change in the community. “This incident has really kind of fueled the fire in us to do more for uniting the...
WAAY-TV
East Limestone woman receives hundreds of donations for foster children
Ashton Miller-Harris of East Limestone has received hundreds of donations since starting the Foster Corner of Alabama about seven months ago. The idea to start this foundation came from talking to members of her local church, who said there was not a foundation like this in Limestone County. That was...
WAAY-TV
2 on bicycle hurt in Huntsville crash
Two people were hurt early Tuesday in a vehicle vs. bicycle incident. The victims were taken to Huntsville Hospital. Both were riding the bicycle, according to Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. Webster said the incident happened about 3 a.m. at Triana and Drake Avenue. We’ve reached out...
WAAY-TV
Decatur celebrates migration of cranes with Festival of the Cranes
More than 14-thousand Sandhill and Whooping Cranes have returned to North Alabama, creating a buzz among bird watchers. To celebrate, the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge held its 11th annual Festival of the Cranes over the weekend from Jan. 13 through the 15th. Guests were able to watch these birds from...
Lauderdale County School teachers experiment with new reading program
At Underwood Elementary in Florence, two teachers are getting the chance to try out a new interactive way to teach reading.
cenlanow.com
Ford Edge linked to Lauderdale County escape returned to Florence
FLORENCE, Ala (WHNT) – A vehicle connected to the disappearance of a Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office employee and an inmate was returned to Florence Monday afternoon. The 2007 rust-colored Ford Edge was dropped off at the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office just after 12:30 p.m. The Edge was found in Williamson County, Tennessee Friday afternoon. Casey White and Vicky White apparently tried to spray paint the car a green color, according to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton.
Hartselle Enquirer
Police: Hillsboro man sprayed ex with gas, set her on fire
PRICEVILLE — A Hillsboro man was arrested last week for “luring” his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend into Priceville before spraying her with gasoline and setting her on fire, according to Priceville authorities. Marquise Antwan Wayns, 22, turned himself in Thursday, according to Priceville Mayor Sam Heflin, and was charged...
WAAY-TV
Lauderdale County family loses $100,000 to construction loan scam
A victim is speaking out about a Lauderdale County contractor who she says scammed her out of more than $100,000. Beverly Jeffers had big plans for the plot of land she had purchased next to her childhood home. "This is my dad's land. It's always been home, and we were...
WHNT-TV
Swim for Melissa Ending After 17 Years
For the past 17 years, kids have been diving in to raise money and swim for Melissa. It’s been one of the signature events Chris and Amy George set up to raise money for the regional neonatal intensive care unit at Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children. Swim for...
Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville Hospital
An Alabama man thought he saw what looked like a yellow 'Yeti cooler' on Mooresville Road in Tanner, AL so he stopped to collect it. When he got close enough to read it, he saw the word "radioactive" with the sticker on it and decided to go get checked out at Huntsville Hospital just to be safe. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has confirmed that there were two sources of radioactive material in the box. How can this happen in Alabama?
Comments / 0