Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
No Snow, No Fun: How Lack of Snow is Impacting Outdoor Activities in MaineRachel PerkinsMaine State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Looking for a haunted good time?Michelle NorthropPortland, ME
Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYEMalek SherifWells, ME
Related
989wclz.com
Police investigate rash of burglaries at Portland businesses
Police in Portland are warning about a string of commercial burglaries this month. The department says five burglaries were reported between Jan. 9 and Jan. 17. They occurred on Forest Avenue, Hanover Street, Union Street, Warren Avenue and Washington Avenue. Some of those incidents involved burglars entering through windows where...
Two Maine Men Seriously Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash
Two Maine men were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Monday night in Peru, Maine. The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of one of the vehicles in the accident, 57-year-old Kenneth Roy from Greene, and his passenger, 54-year-old Robert Winson of South Portland sustained serious injuries. Three...
989wclz.com
Gun seized following foot chase, arrest in Portland
A 19-year-old was taken into custody in Portland early on Sunday after a foot chase. Police attempted to stop a van with no front license plate. The van continued onward, with the occupants then exiting the vehicle at the intersection of Congress Street and Montgomery Street. The officer caught up...
WMTW
Investigation closes road in downtown Biddeford
BIDDEFORD, Maine — A section of South Street in downtown Biddeford near Wentworth Street was closed Tuesday morning as part of a police investigation. Police said someone reported hearing gunshots at about 2:45 a.m. Crime scene tape was stretched across the street and the Biddeford Police crime scene van...
989wclz.com
Crews respond to early morning fire at Alfred business
Crews responded to an early morning fire at a business in Alfred on Wednesday. Firefighters from more than 10 departments were called to the scene on Mountain Rd. at about 4:30 a.m. According to CBS 13, the fire broke out at a building at an auto shop. The fire led...
wabi.tv
Man drives into path of oncoming Amtrak train in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A man is in the hospital after driving his car into the path of an Amtrak train Thursday night. Just after 6 p.m., police say a driver turned left onto Allen Avenue from Bruno’s Restaurant parking lot. Officials say the man passed the crossing gates...
989wclz.com
Hallowell police cruiser struck by teen driver, police say
A Hallowell police sergeant was injured in a crash Sunday night. According to the Kennebec Journal, Sgt. Christopher Giles’ cruiser was struck from behind by a teen driver on Water street. Giles said the 16-year-old from Gardiner was driving too fast for the road conditions. The cruiser was seriously...
Police warn of possible 'gang-related' crimes in Maine
YORK, Maine — Several police departments in Maine are warning people about crimes committed in communities across the state that are possibly tied to an out-of-state gang. Police call them the “Felony Lane Gang”, and say they're known for breaking into vehicles up and down the East Coast.
This Maine Diner Got National Recognition and Was Named the ‘Best’
You wake up in the morning, your belly is grumbling, and you’re in need of a nice cup of Joe. Odds are, the thought of a warm, cozy, and classic diner is what tickles your fancy. If you live in Maine, where would you go?. Maine has countless breakfast...
WMTW
15-year-old dead after New Hampshire skiing accident
A New Hampshire teenager is dead after a skiing accident at Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford. Gilford High School Principal Anthony Sperazzo sent a message to members of the school community on Tuesday morning, saying the victim, Sydnie Quimby, was a freshman at Gilford High School. Quimby was 15 years...
WMTW
New heating assistance available to people in some Maine towns
PORTLAND, Maine — As the state prepares to send out checks to most Mainers to help with heating costs this winter, new help is now available to people in Cumberland County. The Cumberland County Government announced Tuesday morning that $1.35 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding was available to help homeowners through the "Keep Cumberland County Warm" project. That project was established in December 2022.
New Hampshire high school student dies in Gunstock Mountain ski accident
GILFORD, N.H. – A New Hampshire high school is mourning the death of a freshman who died in a skiing accident.Gilford High School principal Anthony Sperazzo said in a letter to the community that student Sydnie Quimby died during an accident at Gunstock Mountain Resort."This is a sad loss for our community. Students were informed of this loss during first block by their teacher. We are working diligently to support our students, staff, and families," Sperazzo wrote.Grief counseling resources are being made available to students.
The Best Places to Eat in Maine Are Holes in the Wall
I think, for the most part, we can all agree that the best places to eat no matter where you are are the holes in the wall. A sign that’s worn down, old pictures on the wall, and a door that’s hard to find are all pretty good signs of a place that’s going to sling some good food.
WMTW
Two people seriously hurt when car crashes into tree in Sebago
SEBAGO, Maine — Two people were seriously hurt when a car went off the road in Sebago Friday morning. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says the crash was at the intersection of Bridgton and Long Hill Roads. The sheriff's office says Jake Henderson, 35, of Sanford was likely driving...
WPFO
New Hampshire man arrested for murder in Berwick
BERWICK (WGME) -- Maine State Police says a New Hampshire man has been arrested for a murder in Berwick. Police say they were called to Katabel Lane around 8 a.m. Thursday morning after a man was shot in the head. Officers found 37-year-old Mark Forest of Berwick suffering from severe...
WPFO
Turner man who stabbed couple to death granted supervised outings
A Turner man who stabbed a couple to death will be allowed to leave his Augusta psychiatric center for supervised short outings, according to the Kennebec Journal. Patrick Maher, 26, killed Troy and Dulsie Varney back in 2021, while he was renting a room from the couple. Maher was found to be not criminally responsible for this crime by reason of insanity.
These are the 10 best restaurants in Greater Portland, according to The Portland Press Herald
The restaurants "should be on your itinerary whether you’re a native Mainer or are just here for a day." If your Maine itinerary needs more food experiences, The Portland Press Herald has you covered with its annual list of the best 75 places to eat and drink in Greater Portland.
wabi.tv
98 Maine military families relocated as Togus-operated home closes
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 98 military families have been relocated after a house in Central Maine for veterans receiving medical care has temporarily closed. A spokesperson confirmed the Fisher House, part of Togus Veterans Affairs in Augusta, has been closed since October. They say the VA is evaluating the Fisher...
WPFO
Police say several juveniles are behind a recent crime spree
MAINE (WGME) - Cumberland County Sheriff's are pointing towards several juveniles for a recent vandalism and crime spree across several towns. Since October, they say they've taken more than 30 reports of criminal mischief to mailboxes and signs in Gray, New Gloucester, North Yarmouth, and Pownal. Over the past few...
WMTW
Another round of snow expected later in the week
Maine — Our next storm system is expected to track south of the area Thursday night into Friday, bringing moderate snowfall to the area. Snow will begin to fall late Thursday afternoon and last through Thursday night. The heaviest snow should end Friday morning, but snow showers may linger through the day.
Comments / 0