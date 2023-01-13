Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Liberty News
Flames to Open Season Against Defending NCAA Champion No. 1 Virginia and Tennessee Tech
Live Video (Both Matches) The Liberty Flames men’s tennis squad will commence its spring 2023 season with matches on Thursday and Saturday. The Flames will host defending NCAA champion and No. 1 ranked Virginia (2-0), Thursday at 5 p.m. followed by Tennessee Tech (0-3) on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Liberty News
Flames Return Home for 3rd Annual Brant Tolsma Invitational
The third annual Brant Tolsma Invitational, named in honor of the Flames’ legendary head coach, will serve as Liberty’s first home indoor track & field meet of 2023. The event will feature competitors from 16 schools with events slated from Thursday through Saturday at the Brant Tolsma Indoor Track at the Liberty Indoor Track Complex.
Liberty News
Liberty Adds East Carolina Series to Future Football Schedules
With its inaugural Conference USA schedule set, Liberty now turns its attention to filling its future football schedules, beginning in 2024. Today, Liberty announces a home-and-home series with East Carolina. The series begins with the Pirates visiting William Stadium in Lynchburg on September 21, 2024. Liberty will complete the series...
Liberty News
Liberty Places Program Record-Tying 4 on VaSID All-State Volleyball Team
The Liberty volleyball team has placed a program record-tying four players on the 2022 VaSID University Division Volleyball All-State team. Liberty juniors Kamryn Bacus (outside hitter), Lydia Burts (middle blocker) and Delaney Dilfer (setter) were all named to the first team, while sophomore middle blocker Madison Blane received second-team honors.
Liberty News
DII men sweep Rowan, prep for regional powers FGCU, Miami, Lindenwood in Ohio
Liberty University’s ACHA Division II men’s hockey team netted three unanswered goals in the third period to pull away for a 5-2 victory in Friday night’s series opener against Rowan University at the LaHaye Ice Center. Then on Saturday afternoon, the Flames (17-4-1, ranked No. 2 in the Southeast Region) completed the sweep of the former MACH rival Profs (14-6-1, ranked No. 9) by breaking open another 2-2 tie with two goals in the final five minutes of a 4-2 triumph.
Liberty News
MBB Game Day: Jacksonville
LFSN Radio (107.5 FM Lynchburg) • Liberty is tied for most in the nation with Chattanooga in total three-pointers made (226) and three-pointers per game (11.9). The Flames are also No. 2 nationally in effective field goal percentage (58.1), No. 6 in assist/turnover ratio (1.66), No. 6 in scoring margin (16.6), No. 9 in assists per game (18.2), No. 10 in scoring defense (58.7) and No. 12 in three-point percentage (39.5). They led the ASUN in all of those categories.
Liberty News
Herndon Named CCSA Diver of the Week
After posting an NCAA Zone qualifying score last weekend, Liberty freshman Mary Herndon has been named Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA) Women’s Diver of the Week. Herndon receives her first career CCSA Diver of the Week honor. Her teammate Maddie Freece has been named Diver of the Week twice...
Liberty News
Spring 2023 Semester officially begins as new and returning students participate in Welcome Week
Campus is buzzing once again as Liberty University welcomed its new and returning students for the start of the Spring 2023 Semester on Monday. The new students — including freshmen and transfer students — are joining Liberty at an exciting time in the university’s history. In the fall, Liberty marked its largest total on-campus residential enrollment, at 15,800.
Liberty News
Liberty students give back to the community during second annual MLK Day of Service
On Monday, around 150 Liberty University students participated in the university’s second annual MLK Day of Service, a new tradition where students spend the holiday serving their community. Students volunteered at eight different sites across the Lynchburg area: World Help, Gleaning for the World, the downtown Lynchburg YWCA, Campbell...
