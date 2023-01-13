LFSN Radio (107.5 FM Lynchburg) • Liberty is tied for most in the nation with Chattanooga in total three-pointers made (226) and three-pointers per game (11.9). The Flames are also No. 2 nationally in effective field goal percentage (58.1), No. 6 in assist/turnover ratio (1.66), No. 6 in scoring margin (16.6), No. 9 in assists per game (18.2), No. 10 in scoring defense (58.7) and No. 12 in three-point percentage (39.5). They led the ASUN in all of those categories.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 23 HOURS AGO