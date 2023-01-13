ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Flames Return Home for 3rd Annual Brant Tolsma Invitational

The third annual Brant Tolsma Invitational, named in honor of the Flames’ legendary head coach, will serve as Liberty’s first home indoor track & field meet of 2023. The event will feature competitors from 16 schools with events slated from Thursday through Saturday at the Brant Tolsma Indoor Track at the Liberty Indoor Track Complex.
Liberty Adds East Carolina Series to Future Football Schedules

With its inaugural Conference USA schedule set, Liberty now turns its attention to filling its future football schedules, beginning in 2024. Today, Liberty announces a home-and-home series with East Carolina. The series begins with the Pirates visiting William Stadium in Lynchburg on September 21, 2024. Liberty will complete the series...
Liberty Places Program Record-Tying 4 on VaSID All-State Volleyball Team

The Liberty volleyball team has placed a program record-tying four players on the 2022 VaSID University Division Volleyball All-State team. Liberty juniors Kamryn Bacus (outside hitter), Lydia Burts (middle blocker) and Delaney Dilfer (setter) were all named to the first team, while sophomore middle blocker Madison Blane received second-team honors.
DII men sweep Rowan, prep for regional powers FGCU, Miami, Lindenwood in Ohio

Liberty University’s ACHA Division II men’s hockey team netted three unanswered goals in the third period to pull away for a 5-2 victory in Friday night’s series opener against Rowan University at the LaHaye Ice Center. Then on Saturday afternoon, the Flames (17-4-1, ranked No. 2 in the Southeast Region) completed the sweep of the former MACH rival Profs (14-6-1, ranked No. 9) by breaking open another 2-2 tie with two goals in the final five minutes of a 4-2 triumph.
MBB Game Day: Jacksonville

LFSN Radio (107.5 FM Lynchburg) • Liberty is tied for most in the nation with Chattanooga in total three-pointers made (226) and three-pointers per game (11.9). The Flames are also No. 2 nationally in effective field goal percentage (58.1), No. 6 in assist/turnover ratio (1.66), No. 6 in scoring margin (16.6), No. 9 in assists per game (18.2), No. 10 in scoring defense (58.7) and No. 12 in three-point percentage (39.5). They led the ASUN in all of those categories.
Herndon Named CCSA Diver of the Week

After posting an NCAA Zone qualifying score last weekend, Liberty freshman Mary Herndon has been named Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA) Women’s Diver of the Week. Herndon receives her first career CCSA Diver of the Week honor. Her teammate Maddie Freece has been named Diver of the Week twice...
Spring 2023 Semester officially begins as new and returning students participate in Welcome Week

Campus is buzzing once again as Liberty University welcomed its new and returning students for the start of the Spring 2023 Semester on Monday. The new students — including freshmen and transfer students — are joining Liberty at an exciting time in the university’s history. In the fall, Liberty marked its largest total on-campus residential enrollment, at 15,800.
LYNCHBURG, VA

