Who is Mac McClung? G League player to make history in Slam Dunk Contest at 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend

Gary Payton Revealed The Only Player He Likes In Today's NBA: "He's Really Really Tough"
Gary Payton named one 'really tough' NBA player that he admires in the modern game.
Chicago Bulls soak in their 1st day in Paris — and DeMar DeRozan plans to make his return in Thursday’s game
The Chicago Bulls arrived in Paris on Monday on the heels of a win over the Golden State Warriors and an eight-hour overnight flight. This will be the first time the Bulls have played in Paris since Michael Jordan and the fabled 1997-98 team took their trip to France for a six-team international tournament. The Bulls will participate in events throughout the city in the days leading up to ...
Will Trae Young be an All-Star this season? Why Hawks guard could miss out on 2023 All-Star Game
Trae Young earned the second All-Star selection of his career in 2021-22, finishing in the top three in the fan, media and player votes. This season is a different story. The 24-year-old found himself at No. 5 among Eastern Conference guards in the latest fan voting returns behind Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell, James Harden and Jaylen Brown. He likely won't get enough votes from the fans or media members to jump into the starting pool.
Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Bucks vs. Raptors
The Bucks and Raptors are set to face off on Tuesday the second night of a back-to-back for both teams. Both teams played on Martin Luther King Jr. Day as part of the NBA's holiday celebration. The Raptors picked up a gritty overtime win over the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, while the Bucks earned a hard-fought win over the Pacers despite the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo.
How long is DeMar DeRozan out? Quad injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Bulls star
The Chicago Bulls are sweating on the health of DeMar DeRozan after the star wing went down against the Boston Celtics with a quad injury. DeRozan suffered the injury in the third quarter after minor contact with Al Horford, before being ruled out for the remainder of the contest. The 33-year-old is enjoying another productive season in Chicago, averaging 26.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.
We bet you can't name every father-son combo LeBron James has played against
From his streak of All-Star selections to his standing in the NBA's all-time scoring list, LeBron James' longevity and sustained greatness have made way for him to set a number of records that will be hard to break. Since making his debut in 2003, James has been a part of...
Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Clippers vs. 76ers Tuesday
The 76ers travel to Crypto.com Arena to take on the Clippers on Tuesday night. The 76ers are playing some of their best basketball of late having won six of their last eight, including a thrilling and contentious 113-112 road win over the Lakers last time out. They now look to make it three wins in a row.
How to watch Luka Doncic vs. Trae Young: Mavericks vs. Hawks start time, TV channel, live stream
Luka Doncic and Trae Young have a history, being traded for each other on the night of the 2018 NBA Draft. Since then, both have become top-line players in the league. On Wednesday they face off for the seventh time in their careers. Doncic and the Mavericks hold the edge...
Bulls' Lonzo Ball Has No Concern Knee Issues Are Career-Threatening
PARIS --- Two days removed from the 1-year anniversary of when he last played in an NBA game, Lonzo Ball took the court at Palais des sports Marcel-Cerdan after the Chicago Bulls bussed right from the airport for a short practice on Monday. Unfortunately for Ball and the Bulls, the...
NBA on MLK Day 2023: How Bill Russell inspired Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to carry social justice torch
After Bill Russell died on July 31, 2022, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar tweeted out his immediate reaction to the news, calling the NBA legend "my friend, my mentor, my role model." While Abdul-Jabbar and Russell grew to share the ultimate respect for each other, their relationship certainly didn't start on a high note.
How to watch Nikola Jokic tonight: Nuggets vs. Timberwolves start time, TV channel, live stream
It will be a battle of the bigs when Nikola Jokic and Rudy Gobert go head-to-head at Ball Arena in Denver. The last time the sides met was on January 3rd in Minnesota and the Timberwolves came away with a 124-111 win. Anthony Edwards' 29-point outing was the difference. Jokic...
LeBron James makes NBA history with 38,000 points as he closes in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record
LeBron James added another piece of history to his resume during Sunday night's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. He has now crossed the 38,000-point threshold, bringing up the mark in the first quarter with a midrange jumper from the top of the key with 5:40 remaining in the first quarter.
Bulls' ArtūRas Karnišovas Shows Competitive Side in Message to Fans
Karnišovas shows competitive side in message to fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls play in Paris on Thursday, their first regular-season game out of the country and first trip to Paris since playing in the 1997 McDonald’s Championship as part of their preseason schedule.
Bulls' Arturas Karnisovas Must Back Words With Action at NBA Trade Deadline
The usually quiet Karnisovas finally spoke up, but it will only be lip service if he doesn't improve the Bulls roster in the coming weeks.
NBA Analyst Takes Aim At Billy Donovan For Being Unable To Fix The Bulls' Issues
The Chicago Bulls have had that kind of run this season. There have been flashes of brilliance, but their inconsistencies have been laid bare as the NBA 2022-23 hits the midway mark, and according to an NBA analyst, head coach Billy Donovan is to blame to a certain degree. From...
Lonzo Ball says he still hopes to play for Bulls this season
PARIS (AP) — Chicago guard Lonzo Ball has not abandoned hopes of playing this season, even though he’s still experiencing discomfort in his surgically repaired left knee. Ball has been able to do some on-court work, a major step forward in the process. But it’s now been more than a full year since his last NBA game, and he said Monday that there’s no return date in sight at this point.
