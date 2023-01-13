ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ng-sportingnews.com

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Bucks vs. Raptors

The Bucks and Raptors are set to face off on Tuesday the second night of a back-to-back for both teams. Both teams played on Martin Luther King Jr. Day as part of the NBA's holiday celebration. The Raptors picked up a gritty overtime win over the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, while the Bucks earned a hard-fought win over the Pacers despite the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ng-sportingnews.com

Who is playing on MLK Day? Schedule, times, TV channels, streaming for 2023 NBA games

The NBA will once again celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a loaded slate of games. The NBA first started playing games on MLK Day in 1986 when the United States observed the holiday nationwide for the first time. The only season since that there were no NBA games on the holiday was 1998-99 because a lockout delayed the start of the season.
ng-sportingnews.com

How long is DeMar DeRozan out? Quad injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Bulls star

The Chicago Bulls are sweating on the health of DeMar DeRozan after the star wing went down against the Boston Celtics with a quad injury. DeRozan suffered the injury in the third quarter after minor contact with Al Horford, before being ruled out for the remainder of the contest. The 33-year-old is enjoying another productive season in Chicago, averaging 26.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
ng-sportingnews.com

Will Trae Young be an All-Star this season? Why Hawks guard could miss out on 2023 All-Star Game

Trae Young earned the second All-Star selection of his career in 2021-22, finishing in the top three in the fan, media and player votes. This season is a different story. The 24-year-old found himself at No. 5 among Eastern Conference guards in the latest fan voting returns behind Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell, James Harden and Jaylen Brown. He likely won't get enough votes from the fans or media members to jump into the starting pool.
ATLANTA, GA
ng-sportingnews.com

We bet you can't name every father-son combo LeBron James has played against

From his streak of All-Star selections to his standing in the NBA's all-time scoring list, LeBron James' longevity and sustained greatness have made way for him to set a number of records that will be hard to break. Since making his debut in 2003, James has been a part of...
ng-sportingnews.com

Best Bets NBA Sunday Night: Luka Doncic and the Mavericks bounce back at the Blazers, Joel Embiid and the 76ers battle LeBron James' Lakers, Kyrie Irving and the Nets go on a scoring spree vs. Thunder

Happy Sunday, hoops heads! While super wild-card weekend will easily be the main topic of discussion for most sports fans this evening, the NBA has a low-key solid five-game slate closing out a strong Sunday of action. Today we will feature the best spread, moneyline, and over/under bets from those five games, getting you primed for the most exciting — and potentially-lucrative — contests.
ng-sportingnews.com

Will Tom Brady retire? QB thanks reporters after Buccaneers are dominated by Cowboys in wild-card round

Tom Brady suffered the fourth one-and-done playoff appearance in his career Monday, a 31-14 loss to the Cowboys in which he threw the ball 66 times at 45 years old. Despite his frustration in the middle of the game, Brady allowed himself to engage in some pomp and circumstance after it was over. He tipped his cap to the crowd and kissed his parents on his way off the field, piling onto the already-sizable heap of questions about his future.
TAMPA, FL
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL Draft order 2023: Updated list of picks for every team after wild-card playoffs

The Bears are on the clock, but the bigger question than who's going No. 1 overall is: Which team will make that selection?. Chicago ended up with the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but quarterback Justin Fields has shown signs of being the future of the organization. Alabama's Bryce Young is the presumed top overall pick in the upcoming draft, Fields' ascent has led to an interesting discussion for general manager Ryan Poles and the rest of the front office: Trade the pick, take a quarterback or stand pat and take a non-QB?
GEORGIA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Brett Maher missed kicks: Merriam-Webster dictionary pokes fun at Cowboys kicker battling 'yips' vs. Buccaneers

Cowboys kicker Brett Maher had a night that he'd like to forget in the team's 31-14 win over the Buccaneers. While Dallas romped to victory over Tampa Bay and led 24-0 before the Bucs got on the board, Maher endured one of the worst kicking performances in NFL history. He set a league record by missing his first four extra-point attempts of the evening.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy