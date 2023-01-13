The Bears are on the clock, but the bigger question than who's going No. 1 overall is: Which team will make that selection?. Chicago ended up with the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but quarterback Justin Fields has shown signs of being the future of the organization. Alabama's Bryce Young is the presumed top overall pick in the upcoming draft, Fields' ascent has led to an interesting discussion for general manager Ryan Poles and the rest of the front office: Trade the pick, take a quarterback or stand pat and take a non-QB?

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO