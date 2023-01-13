Read full article on original website
kvrr.com
Hundreds attend the North Dakota Grain Dealers Association Convention
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Many gathered for the 110th annual North Dakota Grain Dealers Association convention at the Holiday Inn Fargo. The event runs until Tuesday and features a trade show with various vendors and commission companies sponsoring hospitality suites. The warm weather helped boost both the number of...
valleynewslive.com
Diocese of Fargo removes pastor from ministries
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Diocese of Fargo has removed a pastor from the ministry, after receiving allegations of inappropriate conduct with adults. Officials say that Father Neil Pfeiffer is removed from ministry as pastor of the Basilica of St. James in Jamestown, St. Margaret Mary in Buchanan, and St. Matthias in Windsor, pending the outcome of the investigation.
fergusnow.com
Thedore “Ted” Jones Jr
Thedore “Ted” Jones Jr. Service: 1 pm, Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at the Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls.
kvrr.com
Lincoln Elementary School organizes fundraiser for former teacher in need
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A south Fargo grade school is supporting their former teacher through a tragic time by fundraising and outdoor activities. Ross Olson taught physical education at Lincoln Elementary School for 12 years. He suffered multiple seizures while driving, leading to a crash in late October, leading to severe shoulder damage. CT and MRI scans revealed a tumor in his temporal lobe, which controls motor functions of the body’s left side.
newsdakota.com
Catholic Diocese Investigating Inappropriate Conduct Allegations Involving Jamestown Priest
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A statement released Saturday evening by Bishop John Folda, said the Catholic Diocese of Fargo is investigating allegations of inappropriate conduct with adults involving Father Neil Pfeifer. According to the statement, Father Pfeifer has been removed as pastor of the Basilica of St. James in...
redlakenationnews.com
Joshua Lee Needham, Jr.
April 13, 2021 ~ January 4, 2023 (age 1) Joshua Lee Needham, Jr., Ogimaa binesi Niizho anaag "Chief Thunder Bird, Two Stars", age 1, travelled to the spirit world on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in Fargo, ND. Joshua was born on April 13, 2021, in Coon Rapids, MN, to Lakeisha...
740thefan.com
UPDATE: Victim ID’ed in Monday night shooting outside Wahpeton ice arena
UPDATE: 8:45 a.m. – Wahpeton Police Chief Matt Anderson has identified the victim in Monday night’s shooting as 40-year-old Jeremiah Jeffery Medenwald of Hankinson, N.D. Anderson says they are still searching for a suspect in the case and if anyone has any information about Medenwald’s associations or whereabouts in the days and hours leading up to the shooting, they are encouraged to contact the Wahpeton police.
WATCH: Minnesota Butcher Shop Forced To Close Following Deer 'Ordeal'
'It was a pretty terrifying experience overall,' the owner said.
Minnesota Man Dies After ATV, Snowmobiles Plunge Into Frozen Lake
A Minnesota resident, 64-year-old Scott Alan Simdorn, died on Saturday (January 7) after falling through the ice at Otter Tail Lake while driving across the frozen surface. According to the Otter Tail Sheriff’s Office, they received a call late Saturday evening regarding two snowmobiles and an ATV that had plunged through the surface. Upon their arrival, all parties involved were accounted for except for Simdorn, who remained in the frigid water.
fergusnow.com
Missing Wilkin County Child has been Found
Wilkin County Sheriff’s office has located missing teen from the Wahpeton area. The missing juvenile 15-year-old Caleb Hilde was located by authorities after a search lasting over 4 months as the initial report was on August 22nd. 15-year-old Caleb Hilde was considered a missing/runaway juvenile back in august of...
Man killed when 2 snowmobiles, 1 ATV go through ice on Otter Tail Lake
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. – A 64-year-old man is dead after two snowmobiles and an ATV went through the ice on a northwestern Minnesota lake Saturday morning.The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says it happened on the northwest side of Otter Tail Lake.Scott Simdorn, of Ottertail, died in the accident. One other rider was rescued by first responders. Their condition hasn't been released.This was the third fatality involving a snowmobile last weekend in Minnesota. Albertville resident Nacy Grieman, 55, was killed Saturday afternoon when her sled struck a tree near Hibbing. And 12-year-old Blaze Himle was killed Sunday afternoon near Wabasha when he also hit a tree.MORE: Snowmobile experts share safety tips after deadly weekend on Minnesota trails
lakesarearadio.net
Victim ID’d After Wahpeton Shooting Outside Ice Arena; Suspect Still At Large
WAHPETON, ND (KDLM) – A man has died following a shooting outside the Ella Stern & Harry Stern Sports Arena last night while a youth hockey game was taking place inside the arena. Wahpeton Police were dispatched on a shots-fired call to the area near the Ella Stern &...
valleynewslive.com
Two hurt in horse-drawn buggy crash
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Two people were taken to Tri County Hospital in Wadena Wednesday morning, after a vehicle crashed into their horse-drawn buggy. Otter Tail County deputies say the driver of a Ford Explorer was eastbound on Co Hwy 50 around 11 a.m. They say the driver was coming over a hill, about a mile east of 580th Ave.
froggyweb.com
Former Fargo employee arrested after making threats to business and law enforcement
FARGO (KFGO) – On Tuesday, January 10, Fargo police were called to a local business after they reported getting threats from a former employee. The suspect had sent numerous emails to the business allegedly threatening to commit property theft and violence against current employees. Officers had also received threats from the suspect when she was told the business had placed a trespass notice against her.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Three arrested in early morning pursuit in West Fargo
(West Fargo, ND) -- Three people are behind bars at the Cass County Jail after leading West Fargo Police on a chase Wednesday morning. The Department tells WDAY Radio that at approximately 5:29 a.m. officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near the 1200 block of 7th Avenue Northeast. The suspect vehicle had recently fled from another local agency.
valleynewslive.com
Kitchen fire prompts early morning wake up call
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a hectic night for people in one south Fargo apartment complex with fire alarms rang out in the very early morning hours. The call for a fire came in around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16 for the 3300 block of 15th Ave. S.
valleynewslive.com
One arrested for DUI following rollover crash in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman is facing DUI charges after rolling her car in Fargo Monday afternoon. Around 1 p.m., authorities say 40-year-old Esperanza Villegas Mata was southbound on I-29, near the 19th Ave. interchange, when she lost control of her Chevrolet Malibu. Troopers say the vehicle...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Man who died after snowmobile broke through the ice identified
OTTERTAIL, MN - The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died when the snowmobile he was riding on went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake. He was 64-year old Scott Simdorn of Ottertail. Two snowmobiles and an ATV all broke through the ice Saturday night....
