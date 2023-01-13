Read full article on original website
Local Inn Rated to Serve the Finest Brunch in All of Montgomery County, and One of the Best in the U.S.
What’s better than brunch? Nothing! The mimosas, the Bloody Marys, the combination of breakfast and lunch — you don’t have to decide! Have both! Open Table, the online restaurant reservation resource, has released its best-of assessment of brunch across the U.S. The rankings resulted from more than...
With COVID-era foreclosure protections expired, filings are climbing in Pennsylvania — though aid is available
Pennsylvania received $350 million in federal assistance to aid homeowners; the money must be spent by September 2025. With the expiration of COVID-era foreclosure protections, the number of residential foreclosure filings is creeping back up, both statewide and in Allegheny County. However, foreclosure filings remain mostly below “normal” pre-COVID levels,...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania to adopt new drinking water regulations
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is adopting new regulations regarding drinking water and harmful PFAS chemicals. PFAS are manmade chemicals used since the 1940s to make non-stick cookware, water-repellant clothing, and stain-resistant fabrics; They are also found in firefighting chemicals. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27...
Changes coming for Pennsylvania medical marijuana ID cards
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania medical marijuana ID cards are receiving an update in 2023. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, all medical marijuana ID cards printed after Jan. 1, 2023, will have a new design. The newly designed cards will slowly replace the existing cards as patients renew their IDs. Patients and caregivers do […]
WGAL
Pennsylvania SNAP benefits expanded last year
There were some major changes for SNAP benefits last year in Pennsylvania. This article reviews what the 2022 changes were and explains how more people are now eligible for SNAP. Video above: Announcement of the expansion of Pa. SNAP benefits. More people now eligible for SNAP benefits. In September of...
WellSpan Health takes steps to address increased needs in mental health services
YORK, Pa. — WellSpan Health says it has seen a 30% increase in behavioral health patients in 2022 compared to 2021. "We’re seeing more folks coming into our emergency department [including] children, adolescents and adults. We’ve also had a significant increase in folks coming into our outpatient clinics seeking therapy, medication management and care," said Dr. Kenneth Rogers with WellSpan Health.
bctv.org
Humane PA Celebrates National Change A Pet’s Life Day with Fee-Waived Adoption Event
Is celebrating National Change A Pet’s Life Day with a four-day, fee-waived adoption event, generously sponsored by Summit Advisory Investment Banking and Fleetwood Bank. Change A Pet’s Life Day was created to encourage people to adopt pets from shelters and raise awareness about animals in need. From Saturday, January 21st to Tuesday, January 24th, ALL dogs, cats, and critters at the Berks and Lancaster County shelter campuses will be free to safe, loving homes.
‘Great Decisions’ discussion group series returning to Reading Public Library in 2023
Reading Public Library will be offering the “Great Decisions” Discussion Group Series once again in 2023, presenting conversations on some of the most critical global issues facing America today. The 2023 topics are: Energy Geopolitics, War Crimes, China and the U.S., Economic Warfare, Politics in Latin America, Global...
newsfromthestates.com
Military bases are a big contributor to environmental racism in southeastern Pa. | Opinion
In this 2020 photo, U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-4th District, tours Horsham Air Guard Station in Willow Grove, Pa. (Office of U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean). As a worldwide phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when low-income communities of color are disproportionately exposed to pollution because of the areas they are forced to inhabit.
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
5 – 205.15 System Maintained in Good Repair. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair – observed pressure relief valve of the steam cooker discharging water onto the floor. This is indicating a possible over-pressurization of system or a valve failure, requiring an evaluation and corrective measure. 12th...
Interactive family exhibition ‘Mission Aerospace’ coming to Reading Public Museum
The Reading Public Museum has announced the arrival of its newest exhibition, opening to the public on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Mission Aerospace, an interactive family exhibition, will introduce visitors of all ages to flight, navigation, and NASA by coupling the science and history of airplanes, helicopters, rockets, and other aircraft with a fun and educational maze that includes building stations.
wiringharnessnews.com
Phoenix Contact recognized among “Best Places to Work in PA”
Central Penn Business Journal names company among “Best Places to Work in PA”. Middletown, Pa. – Central Penn Business Journal named Phoenix Contact one of the “Best Places to Work in PA.” Phoenix Contact ranked 15th among large companies (250 employees or more). The awards are held in partnership with the Best Companies Group.
wtae.com
Josh Shapiro: Here's where he stands on some major issues
Josh Shapiro is Pennsylvania's 48th governor. Here's where he stands on some major issues. (The information was taken from Shapiro's campaign website.) Related video above: Wolf, Shapiro discuss transfer of power. Abortion. Shapiro says abortion counts as health care and that he would veto any bill restricting abortion. He also...
In-hospital mortality rates are up while readmissions decline, shows latest Pennsylvania performance report
New statewide data finds deaths related to conditions like sepsis, heart attacks, and respiratory failure increased in Pennsylvania’s hospitals. The Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council, an independent state agency, published its annual hospital performance report last month, which shows that in-hospital mortality rates rose during the last five years.
New COVID cases, hospitalizations decline in PA. CDC scores 1 county at high level
The number of Pennsylvania counties a high COVID-19 community level fell from seven to one as of Thursday, while Centre County moved from low to medium.
State funds programs for veteran employment
State grant funding will go towards supporting the job search process for Pennsylvania veterans. The Veterans Employment Program (VEP) Grants eliminate barriers to employment that veterans face across the commonwealth. Awards totaled nearly $740,000, announced Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier. "Pennsylvania continues its commitment to veterans through VEP funding, providing modernized training and financial stability as they enter or change careers in our workforce," Berrier said....
Pennsylvania looks at mileage-based fees for drivers
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient, and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
Hr Morning
Is teacher eligible for unemployment? He was fired for calling students ‘idiots’
Finding a school district failed to prove a fired teacher committed willful misconduct, a Pennsylvania court affirmed a ruling that determined the teacher was not ineligible for unemployment compensation (UC). The school district in this case had an employee code of conduct that, among other things, prohibited inappropriate comments to...
One person struck by train in Pennsylvania on Tuesday
One person was struck by a train in Pennsylvania on Tuesday morning. According to WTRF ABC News Partner, WTAE, the train crash happened near the Connellsville Police Department in Fayette County along North Arch Street. The person was taken to a hospital. No information was given on the person’s condition. Also, no word has been […]
This Historic Spot is Included Among The Top 5 Places to Visit in Pennsylvania
According to a U.S. News ranking considering sights, culture, adventurous pursuits and accessibility, as well as expert and user feedback, the historic spot pictured above is included among the top 5 places to visit in Pennsylvania.
