Read full article on original website
Related
DeSantis slammed for falsely claiming that people who get the bivalent booster are 'more likely to get infected'
Governor DeSantis has been condemned for falsely claiming that anyone who gets the Covid-19 bivalent booster shoots is more likely to get infected with the new subvariant. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has come under fire for an incorrect assertion that those who acquire the Covid-19 bivalent booster are "more likely to get sick".
beckerspayer.com
UnitedHealthcare, Temple University Health System approaching split date
UnitedHealthcare is planning to terminate its Medicaid managed care contract with Philadelphia-based Temple University Health System on Feb. 1 if the sides are unable to strike a new deal, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported Jan. 17. UnitedHealthcare said the cost of care at Temple is "significantly higher than peer hospitals...
beckerspayer.com
More young people, Latino people are insured: 6 numbers to know
The number of uninsured people in the United States is declining, with gains in coverage concentrated among young people, Latino people and American Indians/Alaska Natives, according to new data from HHS. In a report published Jan. 13, the department said from 2019 to 2021, the uninsured rate decreased from 11.1...
Business Insider
Companies raising prices to get ahead of skyrocketing costs was one of the biggest drivers of surging inflation, a new study shows
Companies saw the writing on the wall — and made things more expensive before it cost them more to make goods.
Microsoft is laying off 10,000 workers
Microsoft is cutting 10,000 workers over the next eight months, the software giant said in a securities filing Wednesday. The company said the cuts, some of which begin immediately, represent "less than 5 percent of our total employee base."The company hired rapidly during the pandemic to keep up with intense customer demand. Since 2019, Microsoft added about 75,000 employees, according to Wedbush analysts. But with the economy now slowing and a potential recession on the horizon, Microsoft's customers are trying "to do more with less," the company said. Laid-off workers will receive 60 days' notice, six months' health care coverage and...
How to buy stock in a Fortune 500 company
Identify companies with a competitive edge and open an investment account. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. When developing an investment portfolio, there are many types of assets to choose from, including Fortune 500 company stocks. These stocks are issued by companies found on the annual Fortune 500 list, a ranking of the largest and most profitable public and private American companies.
beckerspayer.com
Cigna's chief counsel departs for online insurance marketplace
Cigna's top lawyer, Julia Brncic, is departing to become general counsel at EverQuote, an online insurance marketplace. Ms. Brncic will lead EverQuote's legal and compliance efforts, according to a Jan. 17 news release. According to her LinkedIn profile, Ms. Brncic has served as senior vice president, chief counsel and corporate...
beckerspayer.com
UnitedHealthcare 2nd to file protest after losing out on North Carolina state health plan contract
UMR, a subsidiary of UnitedHealthcare, is protesting North Carolina's decision to award its state health plan contract to Aetna, the Winston-Salem Journal reported Jan. 15. North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell said Jan. 4 that the state would turn over management of its health plan for state employees to Aetna in 2025. The contract includes healthcare spending of more than $17.5 billion over five years.
beckerspayer.com
States eye increased Medicaid reimbursement rates to retain behavioral health providers
At least 28 states increased Medicaid reimbursement rates for behavioral health services in 2022, or plan to in 2023, according to a report from Kaiser Family Foundation. The report, published Jan. 10, used data from a survey of 44 state Medicaid programs. Of the surveyed states, 19 states reported increasing rates in fiscal year 2022, and 23 reported plans to increase rates in fiscal year 2023.
beckerspayer.com
Highmark Wholecare boosts Medicaid membership by over 70,000
Highmark Wholecare has increased its Medicaid membership by nearly 25 percent since August, growing to more than 375,000 members. The company said Jan. 11 the increase came after a managed care contract procurement process with Pennsylvania. Total membership at Wholecare, which includes Medicaid and D-SNP plans, now exceeds 410,000. The company's network includes 29,000 providers.
Comments / 0