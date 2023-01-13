Read full article on original website
beckerspayer.com
How payers stack up on work-life balance, employee benefits
Elevance Health scored the top spot in the healthcare industry for employee benefits and work-life balance, according to Just Capital's ranking of the "most just" companies. The rankings, published Jan. 10, compared the top 1,000 publicly traded companies in the U.S. on several different social responsibility categories, including supporting workers, communities, customers, shared governance and environment.
beckerspayer.com
9 payer workforce updates
Payers are shuffling office spaces and investing in programs to train new employees. Here are nine payer workforce developments Becker's has reported since Dec. 7. Cigna was the top healthcare company, and ranked 16 overall, in Just Capital and CNBC's ranking of the "most just" 1,000 publicly traded U.S companies.
beckerspayer.com
35,000 enrolled in Colorado's public option in its first year
Around 35,000 people have signed up for Colorado's public option, representing around 13 percent of the total ACA exchange enrollment in the state. In a Jan. 17 news release, Colorado Insurance Commissioner Michael Conway said the enrollment "far surpassed" his hopes for the program's first year. "But perhaps I shouldn't...
beckerspayer.com
Cigna's chief counsel departs for online insurance marketplace
Cigna's top lawyer, Julia Brncic, is departing to become general counsel at EverQuote, an online insurance marketplace. Ms. Brncic will lead EverQuote's legal and compliance efforts, according to a Jan. 17 news release. According to her LinkedIn profile, Ms. Brncic has served as senior vice president, chief counsel and corporate...
beckerspayer.com
Payers spent about the same for telehealth or in-person visits in 2020
Insurers paid similar rates for telehealth and in-person services in 2020, according to an analysis from the Peterson-Kaiser Family Foundation Health System Tracker. The report, published Jan. 18, compared reimbursement rates for telehealth and in-person care among privately insured individuals in 2020. Prices were broadly similar for in-person and virtual...
beckerspayer.com
Evernorth names Express Scripts president
Cigna's health services arm Evernorth has named Adam Kautzner, PharmD, president of Express Scripts, its pharmacy benefit manager. Dr. Kautzner most recently served as Express Scripts' senior vice president of supply chain, according to a Jan. 18 Cigna news release. "Adam's deep expertise in all areas of pharmacy benefit management,...
beckerspayer.com
SCAN Group names Medicare president
SCAN Group has promoted Karen Schulte to president of Medicare. Ms. Schulte previously served as president of network management. In her new role, she will lead the expansion of the company's Medicare business and oversee its performance in existing markets, according to a Jan. 11 news release. Previously, she was...
beckerspayer.com
Optum in the headlines: 7 recent updates
UnitedHealth Group's health services division, Optum, has scored contracts to manage health systems' revenue cycle operations and is expecting double-digit revenue growth in 2023. Here are seven updates about Optum Becker's has reported since Nov. 16. Optum will hire 575 employees from Owensboro (Ky.) Health and will begin managing the...
beckerspayer.com
States eye increased Medicaid reimbursement rates to retain behavioral health providers
At least 28 states increased Medicaid reimbursement rates for behavioral health services in 2022, or plan to in 2023, according to a report from Kaiser Family Foundation. The report, published Jan. 10, used data from a survey of 44 state Medicaid programs. Of the surveyed states, 19 states reported increasing rates in fiscal year 2022, and 23 reported plans to increase rates in fiscal year 2023.
beckerspayer.com
UnitedHealthcare, Temple University Health System approaching split date
UnitedHealthcare is planning to terminate its Medicaid managed care contract with Philadelphia-based Temple University Health System on Feb. 1 if the sides are unable to strike a new deal, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported Jan. 17. UnitedHealthcare said the cost of care at Temple is "significantly higher than peer hospitals...
beckerspayer.com
Medicare Advantage enrollment hits record 30 million
Over 30 million people are now enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans, according to CMS data released Jan. 17. Total enrollment reflects the Jan. 1 payment date, and payments reflect accepted enrollments through Dec. 2, 2022. The record enrollment marks a significant milestone for the public-private program. In 2022, 28.4 million...
