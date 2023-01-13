If you are a Social Security recipient who received a letter in December concerning your cost-of-living adjustment increase, don't overlook it. The letter the Social Security Administration sent out tells recipients how that adjustment will impact their benefit amount in 2023. If you received it and don't know what to do with it, you shouldn't throw it out and try not to lose it. You may need it for a number of reasons, including proof of benefit amount when applying for loans or energy assistance. So keep that letter in a safe place.

4 DAYS AGO