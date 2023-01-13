Read full article on original website
nodq.com
Lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon in an effort to block a potential WWE sale
According to an article on Sportico.com, Detroit’s Police and Fire Retirement System filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon and is seeking a declaration to effectively block him from regaining control of WWE’s board of directors and prevent him from expediting a WWE sale. The article noted the following…
nodq.com
Nick Khan addresses the corporate shake-up in WWE as a result of Vince McMahon’s return
During an appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, WWE President Nick Khan addressed the corporate shake-up in WWE as a result of Vince McMahon’s return…. “When you’re on the inside, you see things that may be coming. My thought was that there’s only one boss in the company, and that ain’t me. I think it was always my point of view, Stephanie’s point of view he would come back. The way he played it to me was smart in that he went away for five, six months which people, meaning the audience, seems to like when somebody does that and he came back and took control back of his company as a company shareholder. So it is the public’s company as a publicly traded company. But with that, the controlling share gave him a lot of authority, and he used it, and I applaud him for doing so.”
nodq.com
Tony Khan addresses potential WWE sale and says his family is “capable of making the big purchases”
During an appearance on the Maggie and Perloff Show, AEW President Tony Khan commented on WWE possibly being sold…. “I am interested in the news that there is potentially a sales process and certainly, I think we’ve shown, when there are acquisitions and transactions, we’re capable of making the big purchases, whether my dad steps up with the (Jacksonville) Jaguars or Fulham FC in the Premier League and he’s done such a great job building up the club and putting resources into it and we’re playing football at a high level. With AEW, we’ve shown that we can build a company. Even when I purchased Ring of Honor, that’s a very different thing than WWE, but Ring of Honor is a company with 20 years of history and I really have enjoyed running it and we’ve shown that we’re at all time highs in terms of every business metric since we relaunched it and it’s only going to get better. AEW is my main focus, but certainly, when that news is out there, it’s very interesting. Stay tuned to AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage, you never know when I’m going to address something. On the other hand, it’s very preliminary to talk about that process. If there is a process there, which it sounds like there may be, I’m interested in being part of it.” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)
nodq.com
Former WWE women’s champion teases a comeback at the 2023 Royal Rumble
During an interview with Ring The Belle, former WWE women’s champion Candice Michelle commented on possibly making a WWE comeback and appearing at the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE in San Antonio, Texas…. “I get this question all the time. I’m so down for it. Even one year, they promoted...
nodq.com
No, Wrestling Won’t “Die” if McMahon Sells WWE
“(Modern matches) have too many headspinning and unnecessary gyrations. They give the impression of being rehearsed.” – Frank Gotch, 1913. Note: This is in response to many online sentiments I have seen around social media circles regarding this subject. It is also a slight response to Mr. Tito, a longtime columnist here at NoDQ.
nodq.com
Hulk Hogan appearing at the 30th anniversary of WWE RAW?
As previously noted, WWE officially announced a lineup of legends that will be appearing at next Monday night’s RAW 30th anniversary special. During his podcast, Ric Flair was asked if there were any other names that he was expecting to see at the 30th anniversary of WWE RAW. Flair responded and indicated that Hulk Hogan would be at the show…
nodq.com
Anthem Sports founder comments on potential WWE sale
During an interview with Bloomberg.com, Anthem Sports (parent company of Impact Wrestling) founder Leonard Asper commented on the potential sale of WWE…. “We’re watching it closely. It’s a hot area right now and I’m glad we’re in it. It is the example of a multi-headed beast and in a great way. They sell their content to third parties, they have their own direct to consumer app, they have their own free distribution of content. It’s one where the talent drives a lot of what the success ratio is. All Elite Wrestling came along and bought a bunch of wrestlers from WWE. There is a little bit of talent war going on there. I think whoever buys WWE, they will probably take it to a new level, especially if they are a strategic media company. Amazon, Disney, they have a whole ecosystem of how to build revenue from content. If private equity guys want to buy it, it’s going to get cost cuts and that usual thing, they’ll leverage up and do what they do. If a strategic media company buys it, I’d back that strategic media company because that’s a great franchise.” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)
nodq.com
Adam Cole said to be “getting closer to making a comeback” in AEW
As seen during the January 11th 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole made his return after being out of action for several months. During the In The Kliq podcast, AEW President Tony Khan commented on Cole’s return to the company…. “Well, I don’t think he ever [ruled out...
nodq.com
WWE reportedly made last-minute creative change to NXT due to the death of Jay Briscoe
On Tuesday, it was announced by AEW/ROH President Tony Khan that Jay Briscoe passed away. John Pollock of PostWrestling.com wrote that “New Day was scheduled to host a funeral segment on NXT on Tuesday night – this segment was changed after the news of Jay Briscoe’s passing, per sources.” Instead, New Day hosted a “celebration” of Kit Wilson & Elton Prince coming up short in the Tag Team Gauntlet Match at New Year’s Evil while wearing suits.
nodq.com
Details regarding Frankie Kazarian’s departure from AEW
As previously noted, Frankie Kazarian announced that he signed a contract with Impact Wrestling. While speaking to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Kazarian went into details about his departure from AEW…. “I still have two years left on my contract, two years to get rolled over. AEW management had contacted me...
nodq.com
Former WWE referee comments on what his issue was with women’s street fight from AEW Rampage
As seen during the January 13th 2023 edition of AEW Rampage, Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale defeated Tay Melo and Anna Jay in a street fight. The match received some criticism from fans on social media and former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas gave his thoughts on the bout…. “The women...
nodq.com
Wrestling veteran comments on turning down appearance at WWE RAW’s 30th anniversary
Wrestling veteran and former WWE star Tatanka appeared on early episodes of Monday Night RAW in 1993 and was rumored to be part of RAW’s 30th anniversary special. However, Tatanka revealed on social media that he had to turn down an invitation…. “Even though @WWE contacted me 5 weeks...
nodq.com
Several more former WWE stars set to appear at RAW’s 30th anniversary special
As previously noted, WWE officially announced a lineup of legends that will be appearing at next Monday night’s RAW 30th anniversary special. Several more former WWE stars are expected to appear at RAW. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, WWE Hall of Famers The Wild Samoans (Afa and Sika) will be part of the Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony. Sika is the father of Roman Reigns.
nodq.com
Speculation about WWE going back to traditional PPV format if Endeavor buys the company
As previously noted, Vince McMahon has been reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors and is looking into the possibility of the company being sold. Endeavor, the parent company of UFC, is considered to be one of the front runners to buy WWE. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of...
nodq.com
Rift: The greatest WWE wrestling angle of 1990
In this video, I give my pick for the greatest WWE wrestling angle of 1990. If you like this short, please considering clicking on the subscribe button and spreading the word!
nodq.com
Rumor killer regarding CM Punk and The Young Bucks
As previously noted, Dax Harwood of FTR recently expressed his desire to see CM Punk and The Elite work things out following their backstage altercation from September of 2022. During this week’s edition of Being The Elite, The Young Bucks brought up how there was a stressful incident that occurred...
nodq.com
Update on Austin Theory possibly having a match against John Cena
As previously noted, WWE United States champion Austin Theory did not appear at the December 30th 2022 WWE live event in Toronto as advertised. Until now, there was no reason given for Theory’s absence and he did appear on RAW the following Monday. Fightful Select noted the following about Theory being pulled from the live event…
nodq.com
Longtime WWE employee’s departure from the company described as “shocking”
According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Adam Hopkins has departed WWE after working as Vice President of Communications. Hopkins had been one of the longest tenured employees for WWE since joining the company’s Fans Services department back in September 1997. In recent years, Hopkins voiced introductions for WWE NXT media calls and helped set up interviews with talents.
nodq.com
R-Truth reveals that he needed to have a second surgery done following WWE NXT injury
As previously noted, R-Truth suffered a torn quad injury in November of 2022 during a WWE NXT match against Grayson Waller. In a video published to his YouTube channel, R-Truth provided an update on his recovery…. “Yeah, I’m going back to WWE. I just got to heal up. I had...
nodq.com
MJF deletes tweet that was in response to Anna Jay criticism
As seen during the January 13th 2023 edition of AEW Rampage, Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale defeated Tay Melo and Anna Jay in a street fight. The match received some criticism from fans on social media and AEW World Champion MJF decided to call them out…. “What we do is...
