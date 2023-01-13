ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Khan addresses the corporate shake-up in WWE as a result of Vince McMahon’s return

During an appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, WWE President Nick Khan addressed the corporate shake-up in WWE as a result of Vince McMahon’s return…. “When you’re on the inside, you see things that may be coming. My thought was that there’s only one boss in the company, and that ain’t me. I think it was always my point of view, Stephanie’s point of view he would come back. The way he played it to me was smart in that he went away for five, six months which people, meaning the audience, seems to like when somebody does that and he came back and took control back of his company as a company shareholder. So it is the public’s company as a publicly traded company. But with that, the controlling share gave him a lot of authority, and he used it, and I applaud him for doing so.”
Tony Khan addresses potential WWE sale and says his family is “capable of making the big purchases”

During an appearance on the Maggie and Perloff Show, AEW President Tony Khan commented on WWE possibly being sold…. “I am interested in the news that there is potentially a sales process and certainly, I think we’ve shown, when there are acquisitions and transactions, we’re capable of making the big purchases, whether my dad steps up with the (Jacksonville) Jaguars or Fulham FC in the Premier League and he’s done such a great job building up the club and putting resources into it and we’re playing football at a high level. With AEW, we’ve shown that we can build a company. Even when I purchased Ring of Honor, that’s a very different thing than WWE, but Ring of Honor is a company with 20 years of history and I really have enjoyed running it and we’ve shown that we’re at all time highs in terms of every business metric since we relaunched it and it’s only going to get better. AEW is my main focus, but certainly, when that news is out there, it’s very interesting. Stay tuned to AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage, you never know when I’m going to address something. On the other hand, it’s very preliminary to talk about that process. If there is a process there, which it sounds like there may be, I’m interested in being part of it.” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)
No, Wrestling Won’t “Die” if McMahon Sells WWE

“(Modern matches) have too many headspinning and unnecessary gyrations. They give the impression of being rehearsed.” – Frank Gotch, 1913. Note: This is in response to many online sentiments I have seen around social media circles regarding this subject. It is also a slight response to Mr. Tito, a longtime columnist here at NoDQ.
Hulk Hogan appearing at the 30th anniversary of WWE RAW?

As previously noted, WWE officially announced a lineup of legends that will be appearing at next Monday night’s RAW 30th anniversary special. During his podcast, Ric Flair was asked if there were any other names that he was expecting to see at the 30th anniversary of WWE RAW. Flair responded and indicated that Hulk Hogan would be at the show…
Anthem Sports founder comments on potential WWE sale

During an interview with Bloomberg.com, Anthem Sports (parent company of Impact Wrestling) founder Leonard Asper commented on the potential sale of WWE…. “We’re watching it closely. It’s a hot area right now and I’m glad we’re in it. It is the example of a multi-headed beast and in a great way. They sell their content to third parties, they have their own direct to consumer app, they have their own free distribution of content. It’s one where the talent drives a lot of what the success ratio is. All Elite Wrestling came along and bought a bunch of wrestlers from WWE. There is a little bit of talent war going on there. I think whoever buys WWE, they will probably take it to a new level, especially if they are a strategic media company. Amazon, Disney, they have a whole ecosystem of how to build revenue from content. If private equity guys want to buy it, it’s going to get cost cuts and that usual thing, they’ll leverage up and do what they do. If a strategic media company buys it, I’d back that strategic media company because that’s a great franchise.” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)
Adam Cole said to be “getting closer to making a comeback” in AEW

As seen during the January 11th 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole made his return after being out of action for several months. During the In The Kliq podcast, AEW President Tony Khan commented on Cole’s return to the company…. “Well, I don’t think he ever [ruled out...
WWE reportedly made last-minute creative change to NXT due to the death of Jay Briscoe

On Tuesday, it was announced by AEW/ROH President Tony Khan that Jay Briscoe passed away. John Pollock of PostWrestling.com wrote that “New Day was scheduled to host a funeral segment on NXT on Tuesday night – this segment was changed after the news of Jay Briscoe’s passing, per sources.” Instead, New Day hosted a “celebration” of Kit Wilson & Elton Prince coming up short in the Tag Team Gauntlet Match at New Year’s Evil while wearing suits.
Details regarding Frankie Kazarian’s departure from AEW

As previously noted, Frankie Kazarian announced that he signed a contract with Impact Wrestling. While speaking to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Kazarian went into details about his departure from AEW…. “I still have two years left on my contract, two years to get rolled over. AEW management had contacted me...
Several more former WWE stars set to appear at RAW’s 30th anniversary special

As previously noted, WWE officially announced a lineup of legends that will be appearing at next Monday night’s RAW 30th anniversary special. Several more former WWE stars are expected to appear at RAW. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, WWE Hall of Famers The Wild Samoans (Afa and Sika) will be part of the Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony. Sika is the father of Roman Reigns.
Rift: The greatest WWE wrestling angle of 1990

In this video, I give my pick for the greatest WWE wrestling angle of 1990. If you like this short, please considering clicking on the subscribe button and spreading the word!
Rumor killer regarding CM Punk and The Young Bucks

As previously noted, Dax Harwood of FTR recently expressed his desire to see CM Punk and The Elite work things out following their backstage altercation from September of 2022. During this week’s edition of Being The Elite, The Young Bucks brought up how there was a stressful incident that occurred...
Update on Austin Theory possibly having a match against John Cena

As previously noted, WWE United States champion Austin Theory did not appear at the December 30th 2022 WWE live event in Toronto as advertised. Until now, there was no reason given for Theory’s absence and he did appear on RAW the following Monday. Fightful Select noted the following about Theory being pulled from the live event…
Longtime WWE employee’s departure from the company described as “shocking”

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Adam Hopkins has departed WWE after working as Vice President of Communications. Hopkins had been one of the longest tenured employees for WWE since joining the company’s Fans Services department back in September 1997. In recent years, Hopkins voiced introductions for WWE NXT media calls and helped set up interviews with talents.
MJF deletes tweet that was in response to Anna Jay criticism

As seen during the January 13th 2023 edition of AEW Rampage, Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale defeated Tay Melo and Anna Jay in a street fight. The match received some criticism from fans on social media and AEW World Champion MJF decided to call them out…. “What we do is...

