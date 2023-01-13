Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study: Atlanta ranks in the top 10 for traffic congestion, but not where you might think
ATLANTA — Drivers in Atlanta all know how bad and crazy traffic can get here but how does it rank amongst other cities? The answer might surprise you. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. A study by INRIX ranks the top 10 most congested urban...
realtynewsreport.com
Why Did Tesla Lease 1 Million SF in Houston?
BROOKSHIRE, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Tesla leased a 1,040,000 SF warehouse/distribution facility in Brookshire, about 30 miles west of Houston, according to the fourth quarter industrial research report from the Transwestern real estate firm. As its long-standing practice, Tesla does not release details about such things....
How much do you need to make a year to be considered rich in H-Town?
HOUSTON — With the cost of just about everything going up these last couple of years, a lot of people are feeling the pinch. According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual salary was $60,000 in 2022 and those paychecks just don't stretch as far as they used to. While many families struggle to pay the bills, dreams of getting rich seem out of reach.
techvisibility.com
Atlanta, GA cash funds on line – increase so you can $a thousand despite poor credit
Should you decide bring an automible, maybe you will get accept you need the term because ensure so you can get an ensured Vehicles titles money online. Atlanta, GA payday loans out-of $100 in order to $1000 even for a low credit rating | 100per cent contract online Protected. Have...
48 Million Dollar Home In Atlanta
atlantanewsfirst.com
Chick-fil-A locations across North Georgia closing temporarily for renovations
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some Chic-fil-A locations across North Georgia are preparing for some major improvements. According to a Facebook post, Chick-fil-A on North Druid Hills in Atlanta closed its doors on Jan. 13 for renovations. The message posted to the company’s Facebook last week said in part:...
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Aquarium Launches Resident Pass for Price of One-Day Ticket, Available Exclusively to Georgia Residents
Georgia Aquarium introduced today a brand-new Resident Pass exclusively for Georgia residents. The pass provides unlimited general admission to the Aquarium for all of 2023 for the same price as a one-day ticket. The Resident Pass is available only through Feb. 15 and must be purchased at the Aquarium’s website,...
nomadlawyer.org
How Long Do Personal Injury Cases Take to Settle in Atlanta, Georgia?
After being injured as a result of the negligence of another person, you may be contemplating filing a personal injury cases. With your medical bills piling up and being unable to work for either the short or long term, you are likely concerned about when you will receive compensation. However,...
Get your free chicken salad in Houston this Thursday
For chicken salad fans in Houston and across Harris County, Thursday, January 19, is like Christmas Day. It is the day Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, marks its annual Guest Appreciation Day.
“Marry We”, ATL’s largest mass wedding ceremony, will be officiated by Andre Dickens on Valentine’s Day
Handwritten cards, chocolate hearts, romantic dinners, and red roses are all staples and traditions of Valentine’s Day. With unlimited ways to celebrate America’s official love day, Southern Hospitality Event Group is excited to introduce ‘Marry We’, a mass wedding ceremony created to celebrate love in a big way. ‘Marry We’ will be officiated by Atlanta […] The post “Marry We”, ATL’s largest mass wedding ceremony, will be officiated by Andre Dickens on Valentine’s Day appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Atlanta mayor vows to protect police center crews after Brasfield & Gorrie vandalism
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens told the Rotary Club of Buckhead last week that the city plans to provide police protection to the construction crews working on Atlanta’s public safety training center this year. Dickens told folks at Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant that he’s waiting on the final permit from...
multifamilybiz.com
ECI Group Announces Disposition of 204-Unit The Columns at Timothy Woods Apartment Community Located in Athens, Georgia
ATLANTA, GA - ECI Group (ECI) announced the sale of The Columns at Timothy Woods apartments at 2035 Timothy Road in Athens, GA to Fogelman Properties. The 204-unit, 1996-vintage community was acquired by ECI in April 2019. ECI upgraded the unit interiors and improved and modernized the community's amenities during its ownership period. The sales price was not disclosed.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Person shot on Northside Drive near Mercedes-Benz Stadium
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person has been shot at 74 Northside Dr. SW near Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A man was shot in the leg around 7:36 p.m. He was walking into a store when a vehicle began shooting at him. The victim is alive, conscious and breathing and...
secretatlanta.co
9 Incomparable Chinese Restaurants In And Around Atlanta
With so many fantastic options for eating out scattered across the ATL and it’s surrounding areas, choosing where to dine can be quite overwhelming. So if you’re in the mood for Chinese food, keep on reading for the ultimate guide to Chinese restaurants across Atlanta. From dope dumplings to innovative contemporary eats, there are so many incredible Chinese restaurants in and around A-Town.
Popular Atlanta restaurant chain giving away free food in 25 locations on Thursday
For chicken salad fans in the Atlanta area, Thursday, January 19, will be like Christmas Day. It is the day Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, marks its annual Guest Appreciation Day.
We Explored an 1800s Gold Mine Under a Modern-Day Walmart in North Georgia, and Have Flakes of Gold from the Adventure
Like many small towns across America, the Walmart in Dahlonega, GA, is a hot spot for area shoppers. But under this Walmart lies a hidden surprise you won't find elsewhere: the remnants of a gold mine, including deep shafts open to exploration as part of a gold mine tour.
The sNO-Man Bringing New Orleans-Style Snoballs to Campbellton Road
Shaved ice with a NOLA twist will be available this spring at the former Metro PCS location on Campbellton Rd.
The Citizen Online
The story of Peachtree City’s beginnings — Part 3
“A city isn’t so unlike a person. They both have the marks to show they have many stories to tell. They see many faces. They tear things down and make new again.” — Rasmenia Massoud. The first column in this series (see: https://thecitizen.com/2023/01/03/the-real-story-of-peachtree-citys-founding/) began with Pete Knox,...
Houston Press
This Week in Houston Food Events: Crawfish Season Returns and a Burger Worth a Ride to the Bay
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:. To honor the 2023 Year of the Rabbit, Sprinkles bakery and the non-profit collective of Asian and Pacific Islander leaders of Gold House have teamed up to release a Gold Bunny Almond Red Velvet Cupcake featuring almond-filled red velvet cake atop an almond cookie crust and topped with almond cream cheese frosting. The cupcake is also featured in a Lunar New Year Red Box inclusive of custom red envelopes to gift. The cupcakes and bundle are available at Sprinkles bakeries nationwide, including in Rice Village and Westheimer, from January 16 through January 29.
allongeorgia.com
Tidal Wave Auto Spa Celebrates New Opening in Marietta with Free Washes
Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the fastest-growing express car wash companies in the country, opened a fifth, brand-new location in Marietta on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 2745 Powder Springs Road. To celebrate their grand opening, the newest Marietta location is offering free washes from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. through Wednesday, Jan. 18.
