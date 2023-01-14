ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbs, NM

New Mexico Democrats fight town's abortion ban

By Andrew Hay
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KfpSf_0kEMihkQ00

Jan 13 (Reuters) - New Mexico towns would be prohibited from restricting access to abortion under legislation proposed on Friday by Democratic lawmakers in a state where the procedure remains legal after Roe v. Wade was struck down.

The move comes after a New Mexico town near the Texas border passed an ordinance designed to ban abortions as part of a national push by anti-abortion activists into Democratic-controlled states.

Under the draft legislation, local governments would be prevented from overriding state laws guaranteeing women's rights to reproductive health care.

Another Democratic initiative presented ahead of next week's state legislative session would build on existing protections for doctors who perform abortions and for patients against harassment and investigation by out-of-state entities.

New Mexico is the only state bordering Texas where abortion remains legal and its largest cities of Las Cruces and Albuquerque have become regional destinations for women seeking the procedure.

The conservative towns of Clovis and Hobbs near the state's eastern border with Texas have been targeted by anti-abortion activists since the U.S. Supreme Court in June ended the nationwide constitutional right to the procedure.

Neither community has an abortion clinic but are places where providers could locate to serve patients from Republican-controlled Texas, one of the first states to impose a near-total ban on abortion.

Hobbs in November passed a so-called "sanctuary city for the unborn" ordinance blocking abortion clinics from operating, marking a first for a New Mexico town according to activists.

Friday's Democratic initiatives were a direct response, lawmakers said.

The proposed Reproductive Health Care Freedom Act "prohibits public bodies, including local municipalities, from denying, restricting or discriminating against an individual's right to use or refuse reproductive health care," according to a statement.

"We want to make sure that people feel protected and that they will be able to access the health care they need," Representative Linda Serrato said in the release.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

House passes first GOP abortion bill days into new session

The House on Wednesday passed a bill that would require that all infants born after attempted abortions get medical care, the first abortion-related legislation from the House GOP majority after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade over the summer. The measure, titled the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, passed in a mainly 220-210-1…
TEXAS STATE
Ballotpedia News

South Carolina Supreme Court rules 3-2 that the state’s abortion ban is unconstitutional

On Jan. 5, 2023, the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled 3-2 that the state’s six-week abortion ban, known as the South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, was unconstitutional. Signed in February 2021, the law banned abortion once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks. The bill was blocked from taking effect in March 2021 but became effective after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the U.S. Constitution does not grant the right to an abortion, overturning Roe v. Wade, in June 2022.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Vice

Trump, Who Got Roe Overturned, Blames Midterms Loss on Abortion

Former President Donald Trump defended himself against accusations that his boosting of far-right election deniers cost the GOP dearly in the midterms—saying that actually, the blame lies with the crowd of conservatives that pushed for abortion restrictions with no exceptions for rape or incest. Even though, as it turns...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Arizona appeals court rules doctors cannot be prosecuted under 19th century abortion ban

The Arizona Court of Appeals ruled on Friday that doctors who perform abortions in line with the state’s 15-week abortion ban cannot be prosecuted under a 19th century law that banned nearly all abortions. “… the legislature has created a complex regulatory scheme to achieve its intent to restrict—but not to eliminate—elective abortions,” the court noted in…
ARIZONA STATE
KARE 11

Abortion restrictions repeal bill advances at Capitol

ST PAUL, Minn. — The House Health Committee Thursday approved a bill that would remove abortion restrictions on from Minnesota statutes, after a hearing that featured a sharp partisan divide over the issue. A Ramsey County judge last summer ruled many of those restrictions violated the state’s constitution, but...
MINNESOTA STATE
19thnews.org

Abortion bans don’t prosecute pregnant people. That may be about to change.

As state lawmakers weigh new restrictions on abortion, some Republicans are revisiting a longstanding taboo of not prosecuting pregnant people for seeking abortions in places where the procedure is banned, though the topic remains divisive among anti-abortion advocates. State restrictions have so far fallen just shy of imposing criminal penalties...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Reuters

Reuters

681K+
Followers
374K+
Post
321M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy