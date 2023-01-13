ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

mymotherlode.com

Update: Low Snow Levels Tonight

The Flood Warning for Mariposa County has been extended until 9 PM tonight (Wednesday). Flooding caused by multiple factors, including recent rainfall and high flows in the waterways, continues. This includes the flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Several structures are flooded and some sand...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Flood Warning For Mariposa County

A Flood Warning will remain in effect for Mariposa County until 9 PM Tuesday. At 8:34 PM Sunday night, flooding, caused by multiple factors, was already occurring in the warned area. The flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations, is either occurring now or is imminent.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Car loses control and crashes into taqueria in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver lost control of a vehicle in Fresno hitting a corner market, according to the Fresno Fire Department. According to the Fresno City Fire Battalion Chief, a driver was traveling westbound on East Tulare Avenue when he lost control of his vehicle crashing into the El Dorado Carniceria y Taqueria […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Fresno’s Next Storm Expected Friday Night. How Much Rain Will It Drop?

While the rain has eased in Fresno and other Valley communities, an atmospheric river headed our way could drop as much as 2 inches of rain from Friday through Monday morning. The precipitation break has allowed streets and yards to dry and crews to repair roads ahead of the next big storm in California’s soggy winter.
FRESNO, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Work on Bear Creek intensifies before next storm

Editor’s note: This story is in progress, look for future updates. Skip Johnson has been sounding the alarm about one vulnerable stretch of Bear Creek in Merced for years. After this week’s big flood in the region — and the threat of more storms in the days to come — the subject of his ongoing concern appears to be getting some increased attention.
MERCED, CA
goldrushcam.com

Flood Watch Continues as Heavy Rainfall is Expected Beginning Saturday Morning for Most of Central California - Includes Fresno, Merced, Mariposa, Madera Counties and Yosemite

January 13, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports Environmental conditions are favorable for heavy rainfall in most of Central California Saturday and Saturday night, which could result in flooding. Pay close attention to the weather and be ready to move to higher ground quickly. Flood Watch. National...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Victim of deadly crash with pickup in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The person killed following a deadly crash between a car and a pickup truck in Fresno last week was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday. Officials say 35-year-old Jesse Espino of Clovis was the person killed when a pickup truck crashed into a car he and another person […]
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Bicycle Accident Fatality on Golden State Boulevard in Fresno

The Fresno Police Department reported a fatal bicycle accident on Swift Avenue and Golden State Boulevard on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Multiple parties contacted 911 to report a vehicle versus bicycle accident in the area at approximately 11:10 p.m., according to Fresno PD. Details on the Fatal Bicycle Accident on...
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Tax Relief for Californians Impacted by Winter Storms – Counties Include Fresno, Merced, Madera, and Mariposa

January 13, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Californians impacted by winter storms are now eligible to claim a deduction for a disaster loss and will have more time to file their taxes. “Whether it’s more time to file your taxes or getting a deduction, this tax relief will support Californians who have been impacted by the ongoing storms battering the state,” said Governor Newsom. “California is working swiftly to get people back on their feet and help communities recover.”
CALIFORNIA STATE

