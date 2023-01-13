Read full article on original website
Update: Low Snow Levels Tonight
The Flood Warning for Mariposa County has been extended until 9 PM tonight (Wednesday). Flooding caused by multiple factors, including recent rainfall and high flows in the waterways, continues. This includes the flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Several structures are flooded and some sand...
Update: Flood Warning For Mariposa County
A Flood Warning will remain in effect for Mariposa County until 9 PM Tuesday. At 8:34 PM Sunday night, flooding, caused by multiple factors, was already occurring in the warned area. The flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations, is either occurring now or is imminent.
Will the Central Valley experience severe storm weather?
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – The Valley has a marginal risk of severe weather this evening and early tonight. What does marginal mean? A few isolated storms may be severe, but they’ll be very short-lived and cover a small area. All thunderstorms have general lightning and flooding risks. But, for a storm to be labeled […]
Live Storm Updates: High winds through Valley Monday morning
The Central Valley woke up to high winds Monday morning as the next storm system reached the area.
Live Storm Updates: Rain expected to return Sunday night
The next round of weekend storms is expected to reach the Central Valley Sunday night.
Merced businesses dealing with flooding issues as next round of storms approach
As more rain moves in, business owners in Merced are looking for relief from the flooding.
Storm destroys Strathmore agriculture business facility
A South Valley business owner has been left devastated after all of his equipment was damaged by flooding.
Water levels in Merced County dams remain high as more rain approaches
Evacuations could become critical in Merced County for homes in the path of a potential disaster as more storms approach this weekend.
Car loses control and crashes into taqueria in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver lost control of a vehicle in Fresno hitting a corner market, according to the Fresno Fire Department. According to the Fresno City Fire Battalion Chief, a driver was traveling westbound on East Tulare Avenue when he lost control of his vehicle crashing into the El Dorado Carniceria y Taqueria […]
Live Storm Updates: First round of storms hit the Central Valley
The first round of weekend storms has reached the Central Valley with flooding expected to be a concern again.
This is how you can support the residents of Merced recover from recent flooding
North Valley Residents are bracing for the next storm system as they try to begin recovery efforts. This is how you can show support.
Fresno’s Next Storm Expected Friday Night. How Much Rain Will It Drop?
While the rain has eased in Fresno and other Valley communities, an atmospheric river headed our way could drop as much as 2 inches of rain from Friday through Monday morning. The precipitation break has allowed streets and yards to dry and crews to repair roads ahead of the next big storm in California’s soggy winter.
Damage assessments underway for flooded Merced businesses as next storm approaches
Though water levels are beginning to drop on Cooper Avenue in Merced, recovery efforts for the businesses that were flooded are just getting started.
Work on Bear Creek intensifies before next storm
Editor’s note: This story is in progress, look for future updates. Skip Johnson has been sounding the alarm about one vulnerable stretch of Bear Creek in Merced for years. After this week’s big flood in the region — and the threat of more storms in the days to come — the subject of his ongoing concern appears to be getting some increased attention.
Flood Watch Continues as Heavy Rainfall is Expected Beginning Saturday Morning for Most of Central California - Includes Fresno, Merced, Mariposa, Madera Counties and Yosemite
January 13, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports Environmental conditions are favorable for heavy rainfall in most of Central California Saturday and Saturday night, which could result in flooding. Pay close attention to the weather and be ready to move to higher ground quickly. Flood Watch. National...
Protesters at Hanford intersection oppose traffic circle, seek greater transparency
A small group of protesters held signs at the corner of Seventh and Douty streets on Saturday protesting a roundabout that was approved for the intersection by the Hanford City Council on Dec. 20. “I say that we leave it like it is," said Hanford resident and protester Bob Ramos,...
IDENTIFIED: Victim of deadly crash with pickup in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The person killed following a deadly crash between a car and a pickup truck in Fresno last week was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday. Officials say 35-year-old Jesse Espino of Clovis was the person killed when a pickup truck crashed into a car he and another person […]
More evacuation orders lifted in Merced as severe flooding recedes
More evacuation orders have been lifted in Merced on Thursday as flood waters begin to recede after a powerful storm earlier this week.
Bicycle Accident Fatality on Golden State Boulevard in Fresno
The Fresno Police Department reported a fatal bicycle accident on Swift Avenue and Golden State Boulevard on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Multiple parties contacted 911 to report a vehicle versus bicycle accident in the area at approximately 11:10 p.m., according to Fresno PD. Details on the Fatal Bicycle Accident on...
Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Tax Relief for Californians Impacted by Winter Storms – Counties Include Fresno, Merced, Madera, and Mariposa
January 13, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Californians impacted by winter storms are now eligible to claim a deduction for a disaster loss and will have more time to file their taxes. “Whether it’s more time to file your taxes or getting a deduction, this tax relief will support Californians who have been impacted by the ongoing storms battering the state,” said Governor Newsom. “California is working swiftly to get people back on their feet and help communities recover.”
