notebookcheck.net
Microcenter lists February 8 / 22 shipping date for some MSI gaming laptops with Nvidia RTX 4000 dGPUs
Laptops featuring the new RTX 4000 dGPUs from Nvidia are expected to see availability in just a few weeks. According to a recent ITHome report, some online retailers will be allowing pre-orders beginning with February 1st, but the laptops will be shipped at a later date. This is now confirmed by U.S. retailer Microcenter with its listings for MSI’s 2023 gaming laptops, which also include pricing information. The ITHome report mentions that Nvidia is looking to set an MSRP of US$999 for laptops featuring the RTX 4050 dGPU, but the Microcenter listing shows higher prices, unfortunately.
TechRadar
This thin-and-light RTX 4090 laptop could be the best laptop of 2023
The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is surprisingly thin and lightweight, considering that it can include up to a Ryzen 9 CPU and RTX 4090 GPU. Combined with the fun AniME Matrix feature and you have potentially the best laptop of the year. Pros. +. Excellent specs. +. Thin and light...
Digital Trends
This Lenovo laptop is usually $999, but right now it’s just $269
Apparently Lenovo is trying to offload some extra laptop stock, because they’re offering their 11-inch ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 2-in-1 laptop for only $269 as part of a winter sale. It’s $730 off its typical $999 price and a huge weight off of our shoulders as we make a decision on whether or not to buy. Just click the ‘BUY NOW’ button below and use the eCoupon code THINKWINTERSAVE at checkout. This offer has been going for over a week now, but could end at any minute.
Digital Trends
Usually $500, this HP 17-inch laptop is down to $330
Rolling into the middle of January, the excitement of the holidays starts to feel a full millennia away and the need for something new and exciting once again starts to grow. Maybe in the form of a new laptop? Well, as part of today’s laptop deals, we found the HP Laptop 17z-cp200, a price-friendly laptop with an increasingly rare resolution and fairly big screen. If you want to get one now it will only cost you $330, which is $170 down from its usual $500. Perhaps it is exactly what you need to get that holiday jolt of excitement back?
Digital Trends
Samsung shows off the first two 77-inch QD-OLED 4K TVs at CES 2023
Samsung was the first company to show off a 4K TV based on QD-OLED technology at CES 2022, and now, at CES 2023 it has unveiled two new QD-OLED models — the S95C Samsung OLED and S90C Samsung OLED — and each will be available as 77-inch models. Both will also be offered in 55- and 65-inch sizes. The news came one day after Samsung Display confirmed it would show its next-gen “QD-OLED 2023” panel at the show in a 77-inch size.
CNET
How to Get Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint for Free
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. The most recent version of the Microsoft Office suite, Microsoft 365, includes tools that you probably use at home, school or on the job. The most popular way to access these apps is by buying a Microsoft 365 membership. In January, Microsoft announced Microsoft 365 Basic which costs $2 a month, or $20 for a yearly subscription, but you can snag Microsoft 365 at no cost.
Samsung deal: How to get a $100 credit and the newest Galaxy phone and laptop
Samsung is offering customers a big deal on the latest in Galaxy products just before its next product launch. The tech retailer is offering customers who reserve the latest Galaxy phone and/or Galaxy Book laptop a Samsung credit up to $100. Reservations for the devices come ahead of the “Galaxy...
notebookcheck.net
New Galaxy S23 price leak ranges from US$799 for entry-level model to right up to US$1,499 for a fully kitted-out S23 Ultra
There isn't much left to discover about the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, given almost everything about it has leaked. The only missing piece of the puzzle, its price, has also been hinted at by a report. Twitter leaker RGCloudS has now expanded upon previous rumours with an in-depth breakdown about how much the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra could cost.
TechRadar
One of the best laptops on the market just got a $500 price cut
Samsung Galaxy Books are some of the best 2-in-1 and Ultrabook laptops out there like the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Book2 360, and as such they command a premium price. And any review we have of any of the models score at the lowest a four out of five. Highlights usually include an extremely lightweight and sleek form factor, a sexy design, great specs, long battery life, and a high-quality display.
Best Buy's 4-day sale includes gaming PCs, monitors, and even a 65-inch 4K TV for $800
The sale covers a lot of what Best Buy has to offer, and the prices are the best we've seen in a couple months.
Apple refreshes MacBook Pros with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips
In brief: Apple has rejuvenated its 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with the M2 Pro and M2 Max processors, its latest homegrown silicon. MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro can be configured with either a 10-core or 12-core CPU for up to 20 percent more performance over the M1 Pro and up to 32GB of unified memory with 200GB/s of bandwidth. Buyers can also opt for a 19-core GPU that's said to deliver up to 30 percent more graphics performance alongside a neural engine that's 40 percent faster than before.
Digital Trends
Lenovo is offloading ThinkPad laptops with ridiculous discounts
Lenovo has showed up today with some impressive laptop deals, massively discounting a couple of its popular ThinkPad models. While these are regularly priced in a range that makes more sense for professionals and businesses, with the huge price drops, these ThinkPads make sense for just about anyone. You can use our Lenovo ThinkPad buying guide to help determine if Lenovo is offering something that’s right for you, and you can read onward for more details on how to grab one of these ThinkPads at an unbelievable price right now.
Intel Arc graphics gets enthusiast-style overclocking tool
Unofficial homebrew tool cooked up by veteran GPU overclocker.
Digital Trends
The best laptop deals available today — starting at $110
If you’ve been waiting for a chance at significant savings when buying a new laptop, you should take advantage of Best Buy’s four-day sale, which has slashed prices of different models from the best laptop brands. There’s a lot of offers to choose from, so if you need recommendations, we’ve rounded up the top three laptop deals that are currently available from the retailer. The sale will run until Thursday, January 19, but you shouldn’t waste time — you may think you have a few days left, but there’s a possibility that stocks of popular laptops will run out first. That’s why you need to finalize the purchase as soon as you can if one of these bargains catches your eye, because you may miss out if you don’t.
Digital Trends
This gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 Ti is a steal at $220 off
One of the best gaming laptop deals for anyone looking to spend under $1,000 on a gaming setup is at Best Buy. You can buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 for $680 at the moment when it’s usually priced at $900. A saving of $220, it makes the system far more affordable for anyone who’s keen to get into portable gaming without spending thousands. A limited-time-only deal, we’re here to tell you all about why it’s worth your consideration or you can simply hit the buy button below.
CAMM standard set to replace SO-DIMM for laptop memory
Something to look forward to: CAMM is one step closer to replacing the longstanding SO-DIMM memory module standard in laptops. JEDEC, the trade organization and standardization body that oversees memory standards for the computer industry, is in the process of adopting the CAMM Common Spec for laptops according to committee member Tom Schnell.
Digital Trends
Why the MacBook Pro is the perfect gaming laptop for me
Macs can game. In fact, my 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 Pro processor can game so well, it’s become the best gaming laptop I’ve ever owned. I’m no Apple fanboy, either. I’m loyal to my Windows desktop gaming PC with its 12th-gen Intel i7 and a power-hungry RTX 2080 Ti GPU — and I always will be. But as I game less and less at home because of my family, my desktop barely gets used anymore. And that’s where my MacBook Pro steps in.
MacBook Pro M2 Pro & M2 Max specs: Longer battery life, HDMI 2.1, more
The new MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips has now been announced. Available in 14- and 16-inch sizes, this computer succeeds the high-end 2021 MacBook Pro models. Here are the differences between them alongside the highlights of this new generation. Longer battery life: the 16-inch MacBook Pro...
Digital Trends
LG Gram Style vs. Dell XPS 13 Plus: design above all
The Dell XPS 13 Plus introduced one of the most modern laptop designs in 2022. It incorporated an edge-to-edge keyboard that blended with the all-glass palm rest and hidden haptic touchpad to create a thoroughly clean interior design. The exterior chassis retained the XPS line’s streamlined sleekness, making the XPS 13 Plus one of the most attractive laptops on the market.
Windows Central's Best of CES 2023 Awards: The best of future tech
Windows Central Best of CES 2023 Awards: CES 2023 revealed a mountain of hotly anticipated tech, and we were on location to discover what's next in the PC world.
