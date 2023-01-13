Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Arrested In Stolen Vehicle From Georgia With Stolen Plates From Florida
One would have to wonder if the gas in the vehicle was also borrowed. Georgia man James Henry Lee III was arrested in Bay County, Florida, for driving a stolen vehicle out of Georgia. Investigators say the man was driving a vehicle reported stolen in
Panama City plans to add 10 crosswalk murals
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Downtown Panama City will soon become a little bit more colorful. Local artists are painting crosswalk murals throughout Panama City. The first one is almost finished at the intersection of Luverne Avenue and Fourth Street. It’s just the first one of ten scheduled to be painted. The murals are a […]
U.S. Coast Guard rescues man having heart attack symptoms 40 miles off Destin coast
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The U.S. Coast Guard showed unity in response to a distress call 40 miles off the Destin Coast Sunday, Jan. 15. According to a press release, a 39-year-old male crewmember of the vessel ‘No Pressure’ suffered heart attack-like symptoms while at sea. A helicopter from the Mobile training station, New Orleans, […]
WEAR
Federal Correctional Institution in Marianna suspends visitations due to COVID-19
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. -- Visitation to the federal prison in Marianna, Florida is currently suspended as operations are modified due to threat of COVID-19. The Federal Corrections Institution in Marianna is currently handling itself at "Level 3 Operations." "Level 3 Operations" are initiated if the prison is experiencing a medical...
JCSO patrol car involved in a car crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a traffic crash involving a Jackson County Sheriff patrol car. Officials said a patrol car side-swiped a gray SUV as a deputy responded to a 911 call. The accident happened at the intersection of State Road 71 and Malloy Plaza. No one was injured.
WJHG-TV
Traffic shift on Front Beach Road
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Traffic patterns will be changing on Front Beach Road as the westbound Front Beach Road through traffic will shift to the new roundabout. Traffic will be moving in both directions through the roundabout. North and Southbound traffic on SR 79 or Arnold Road will use the east half of the old “y” to access Front Beach Road. The west half of the “y’ will be closed for construction.
cenlanow.com
Fla. woman in custody after shooting
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A shooting that sent a man to the hospital is under investigation in Walton County. Walton Sheriff’s deputies said the incident happened at a home near East Bayou Forest Street in Freeport. Deputies arrived at the home just minutes after a 911 call...
WJHG-TV
Future Marines of Dothan and Panama City get ready for combat
VERNON, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Future Marines of Dothan and Panama City went head-to-head in Marine Corps Recruit Training Readiness event. The event took place at the Vernon Sportsplex near Sylvania Road at Moss Hill Road in Vernon. Young men and women with each group had a friendly athletic competition Saturday...
Okaloosa County teen arrested at a high school basketball game
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement regarding their arrest of an 18-year-old Fort Walton Beach resident. “An 18-year old Fort Walton Beach resident was taken into custody Friday night at a high school basketball game after deputies learned he had a concealed firearm at the game.
Bay County to test new water treatment chemical
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County is beginning a pilot program later this month at the water treatment plant. Workers will be testing an alternative water treatment product. They’re considering the change partly because of supply-chain shortages of the normal iron-based treatment product called ferric sulfate. The new product is aluminum-based and will help […]
Gates to be unlocked at Sunnyside Park
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Unlock the gates. That’s what a judge ruled in the case of gates at Sunnyside Park. It’s the latest turn in a controversy that dates back to July of last year when a coalition of Sunnyside homeowners had gates installed at beach accesses to turn the park into a private beach. On Friday, Bay County 14th judicial circuit judge William Henry implemented a temporary injunction for property owners to remove the locks.
WJHG-TV
Graduation rates decrease in some Panhandle school districts
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida’s graduation rate has declined over the past year, but state leaders say it still exceeds the pre-pandemic graduation rate. The Florida Department of Education has also released the graduation rates for individual counties for the 2021-22 school year. Overall, it’s been a mixed report across our viewing area.
WJHG-TV
Memorial commemorates those who suffered abuse at Dozier School for Boys
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Friday, a memorial was dedicated to those who say they were abused at the Dozier School for Boys in Marianna. Supporters and victims attended a ceremony at the site of the old school. “At the age of 14 I was here, mistreated, beat, raped at...
WJHG-TV
Neighbors find a lost World War II dog tag after Hurricane Michael
MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Hurricane Michael left some Mexico Beach residents with a little more than memories. In the aftermath of the category 5 storm, locals attempted to pick up the pieces, attempting to find whatever they could to remember life before the storm. “Every day we would find someone’s...
WJHG-TV
Gulfview United Methodist Church helping community through donation houses
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With just three little houses, the Gulfview United Methodist Church is making a big impact in their community, providing for those who are struggling to provide for themselves. “What we have is a pantry and we have people stock the food in the pantry,...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Suspect identified in deadly Geneva County shooting
SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN) — The suspect in the deadly shooting of a 60-year-old Florida man is in custody. Jason Kersey has been arrested and charged with one count of murder. On the evening of Thursday, January 12, the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a shooting near the Piney Grove Community north of Samson.
Chrisleys celebrate Julie’s 50th birthday as they prepare to report to prison
ATLANTA — As Todd and Julie Chrisley prepare to report to prison on Tuesday, their family celebrated Julie’s 50th birthday recently. Last year, The Chrisleys were found guilty of tax evasion. Evidence showed the couple took out $30 million in fraudulent bank loans to fund their lavish lifestyle and extravagant spending even before they become reality television stars.
