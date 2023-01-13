Read full article on original website
New apartment complex, houses proposed at suburban retail center
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A new apartment complex and subdivision are being proposed at an existing retail-focused development in west St. Louis County. Developer Greenberg Development Co. has submitted plans to rezone 11.8 acres at 16720, 16780 and 16700 Main St., along with 16795 and 16727 Manchester Road, at the Town Center development in Wildwood. A public hearing on the project will be held Tuesday night by the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Commission.
midriversnewsmagazine.com
O’Fallon to remove derelict buildings from two Main Street properties
The city of O’Fallon recently purchased the properties at 419 and 423 N. Main St. The properties contain derelict structures that need to be demolished. Both properties are on the west side of Main Street, just north of Assumption Church and Parish at 403 N. Main St. SCE, Inc....
midriversnewsmagazine.com
County funding to help pay for three city road projects
The O’Fallon City Council says it strives to improve roadways to stay ahead of population and traffic growth as much as possible, while balancing those needs versus taxes required from residents and businesses. One of the ways they do that is by obtaining help with funding from outside sources.
kchi.com
Time To Reaffirm Ownership For Landowners Seeking Land Owner Hunting Permits
Missouri landowners who get no-cost or reduced-cost deer and turkey landowner hunting permits through its Landowner Permit Application process remind those that registered in 2020, that is it time to reaffirm or update the property information they submitted. Under the Missouri Department of Conservation Landowner Permit Application process, Missouri landowners with at least 20 acres who want to receive free or reduced-cost landowner deer and turkey permits for their qualifying properties must submit information to MDC for those properties. Landowners must also reaffirm or update their property information every three years to continue to receive the free permits.
farmerpublishing.com
MDC offers free virtual class about native plants for winter beauty
Native wildflowers and grasses can add beauty to winter gardens and benefit wildlife such as songbirds. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free virtual Native Plants Winter Beauty class from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 28. Natives can add subtle colors and bold textures during...
Gun range holding ‘grand opening’ in St. Louis County
Range USA's Bridgeton site will host a grand opening celebration from Friday, January 20 to Sunday, January 22.
koamnewsnow.com
St. Charles residents will know who contaminated their drinking water soon
ST CHARLES, Mo. — City of St. Charles residents will finally have answers soon. On Tuesday, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) began testing at the Elm Point Wellfield in St. Charles to get to the bottom of who contaminated their well water. “We wanna investigate where that’s coming from...
kmmo.com
kfmo.com
Deer Hunting Regulations Changing in Missouri
(Jefferson City, MO) Changes for the 2023-2024 deer hunting seasons are coming from the Missouri Department of Conservation. The changes will create a new firearms early antlerless portion, chronic wasting disease portion, and an increase in the number of antlerless permits. Officials say the changes are needed due to an abundance of deer. The new regulations are designed to help hunters but also drivers and farmers. Hunters are encouraged to check the department's website to make sure their county is using the new regulations.
This Town Has Been Named The Friendliest in Missouri
If you're looking for one of the friendliest towns in Missouri we've found it. Just west of St. Louis, you'll find Dardenne Prairie, Missouri which was just named by Travelpulse, the friendliest town in Missouri. To be honest, I have not heard of Dardenne Prarie, but they were the town described I want to check out this town.
'We’ve been living by the skin of our teeth': St. Charles Co. homeowners file petition to get help after July flood
O'FALLON, Mo. — Multiple homeowners in O'Fallon, Missouri, were forced to leave by Mother Nature back in July due to historic flooding. Some haven't been able to go back. 5 On Your Side spoke to homeowner Heather Thiele on that damp day, July 26. Thiele was one of the...
Fast-growing, chicken-wing restaurant chain plans first move into St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Atomic Wings, a New York-based, chicken-wing restaurant chain, is set to break into Missouri with as many as 10 locations, the first coming later this year to the St. Louis region. The restaurant, which opened its first location in New York City in 1989, began franchising...
Despite setback for Missouri silica sand mine, the fight isn’t over for neighbors
Missouri regulators handed a setback to a proposed silica sand mine south of St. Louis earlier this month when they revoked a pivotal permit. But the fight isn’t over for opponents of the mine. While state regulators denied one permit to NexGen, the would-be owners of the proposed mine, they almost simultaneously granted the company […] The post Despite setback for Missouri silica sand mine, the fight isn’t over for neighbors appeared first on Missouri Independent.
farmtalknews.com
Tips on selling your timber
There are important steps to take when considering selling timber, says University of Missouri Extension forester Hank Stelzer. In addition to providing additional revenue, harvesting timber can improve the health and vigor of woods and wildlife. Most landowners don’t know the value of their woodlands, Stelzer says. Too often, landowners...
This Strange Looking Building Just Named the Ugliest in Missouri
Missouri has some great architecture from St. Louis Arch to Union Station in Kansas City, but there is one building that has a lot of us scratching our heads wondering what it was built for. The St. Louis Compton Hill Water Tower is a massive 179 feet tower in the...
Fast-food chain closes a Crestwood location
CRESTWOOD, Mo. — Fast-food chain Hardee's has closed a Crestwood location at 10224 Big Bend Road. Parent company CKE Restaurants, of Franklin, Tennessee, didn't respond to a request for comment about the property, owned by Begonia Development Inc., tied to Michael Hellen of Los Angeles. The mayor of Crestwood,...
The St. Louis County town demolished for developments that never happened
Allenton, Missouri, has been designated as a ghost town by the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society, but is it? Allenton is currently part of the Eureka city limits. Six Flags St. Louis is nearby.
NWS Says Recipe is Right for Snow in Missouri & Illinois Soon
The National Weather Service is warning that even though we haven't had much snow so far this winter, the recipe is right for Missouri and Illinois to both see snowfall and possibly soon. I want to be clear that this is not a forecast. It's an interesting share today by...
Zoom Down a Mountain on One of the Fastest Coasters in Missouri
If you consider yourself a thrill-seeker, there's a coaster in Missouri that you should know about that will hurtle you down a mountain at speeds faster than just about any other coaster of its type in America. The Copperhead Mountain Coaster in Branson was recently featured in an article by...
