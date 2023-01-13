New York State is once again at the top of a list, and this time it's thanks to one of its highly Instagrammable state parks. According to new research by travel experts from Travel Lens, Niagara Falls is the most Insta-famous state park in country. It even beats Nevada's iconic Valley of Fire, which came in second on the Instagram-centric list. The bronze medal went to Ohio's Hocking Hills.

