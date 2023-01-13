A change has come for pregnant workers and new mothers with the The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA) and the Providing Urgent Maternal Protections for Nursing Mothers Act (PUMP Act) being signed into law. "Pregnancy should never be a barrier for women who want to stay in the workplace," Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., one of the leaders behind the proposal, previously said in a statement according to CNBC. "This legislation would provide commonsense protections for pregnant workers, like extra bathroom breaks or a stool for workers who stand, so they can continue working while not putting extra strain on their pregnancies," Casey said.

