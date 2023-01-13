Read full article on original website
hmenews.com
Walk the talk
There’s been a lot of talk about the increased appreciation for home care due to the COVID-19 And now we’re seeing lawmakers walk the talk. The omnibus bill they passed in December included not one but a handful of provisions that impact the HME industry:. An extension of...
Upworthy
The Pump Act is now law and protects parents nursing children at their workplace
A change has come for pregnant workers and new mothers with the The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA) and the Providing Urgent Maternal Protections for Nursing Mothers Act (PUMP Act) being signed into law. "Pregnancy should never be a barrier for women who want to stay in the workplace," Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., one of the leaders behind the proposal, previously said in a statement according to CNBC. "This legislation would provide commonsense protections for pregnant workers, like extra bathroom breaks or a stool for workers who stand, so they can continue working while not putting extra strain on their pregnancies," Casey said.
bhbusiness.com
UnitedHealth Plans to Further Integrate Behavioral Health Into Value-Based Care Offerings
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is looking to integrate behavioral health care into its continuum of care as it continues its push for whole-person health. “We will serve the patients in clinic settings, in their homes, integrating behavioral care supported by our data driven clinical and next best actions and all coordinated to provide the right care when and where they need it,” UnitedHealth Group CEO Sir Andrew Witty said during the company’s Q4 earnings call Friday.
Futurity
Pharmacists connect people with opioid use disorder meds
Research shows that pharmacies can be a safe and accessible treatment starting point for people with opioid use disorder—and keep them better engaged than usual care with a physician. The study in the New England Journal Medicine finds that pharmacists—not just physicians at clinics and doctor’s offices—can safely and...
US News and World Report
When to Consider Moving to a Senior Care Facility
Learn the signs of when it’s the appropriate time to move your loved one into a senior care facility. It can be difficult to understand the various senior care options available, as well as when it’s time to transition yourself, or a loved one, to a senior care facility. Assisted living, for instance, may be an appropriate option to ease the journey from independent living to facility-based care, and it offers a variety of benefits.
Military.com
'Widow's Tax' on Survivors Will Be Completely Gone as of Feb. 1 Benefit Checks
Feb. 1 benefits checks won’t have the so-called “widow's tax” reducing income for the surviving spouses of military retirees who participate in two programs. Until 2020, survivors couldn't receive the full amount of two survivor benefits at the same time. Under the rule known as the Survivor Benefit Plan (SBP) "offset," the government reduced payments that were part of that program by the amount of Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC) that beneficiaries received from the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Financial barriers limit access to promising new Alzheimer's treatment
Millions of Americans suffer with Alzheimer's disease, and treatments have been few and far between. A new drug just approved by the FDA will soon be available, but it comes with a hefty price tag.
Millions continue to go without essential medications in midst of nationwide shortage
(LOOTPRESS) – Patients throughout the nation continue living in uncertainty as extended wait times for essential medications impact millions. Hundreds of medications remain in demand as an going nationwide shortage, the effects of which began to be felt over the summer, seems to be continuing indefinitely. The initial patients...
KevinMD.com
Returning the joy of medicine to our primary care physicians
Nearly 50 years have passed since the first published mention of physician burnout. Clinical psychologist Herbert Freudenberger described the “excessive demands on energy, strength or resources” and wrote of how it resulted in “fatigue, frustration, cynicism.” And though initiatives, programs, and solutions to address burnout have grown, the concerns first cited in 1974 have grown as well—now reaching the undeniable crisis.
McKnight's
Free COVID tests now available to all aging services providers
Nursing homes and other aging services providers across the US can now access free COVID-19 test kits through an expanded partnership between the Department of Health and Human Services and LeadingAge. The nonprofit aging services organization initially launched the service Dec. 22, designing it to assist providers of affordable seniors...
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
Hospitals need a battle plan for end of Medicaid's continuous coverage
Up to 18 million Medicaid beneficiaries are projected to lose coverage when states begin the redetermination process for coverage starting on April 1 and after the current and likely last public health emergency ends on April 11. This likely means a gap in coverage for those who had Medicaid through...
The decision of where to seek care is complicated by the multitude of options
This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. One evening in February 2017, Sarah Dudley's husband, Joseph, started to feel sick. He had a high fever, his head and body ached, and he seemed disoriented, she said. The Dudleys had a decision to make: go to the hospital emergency room or to an urgent care clinic near their home in Des Moines, Iowa.
Harvard Health
Making prescription drugs affordable
Hussain Lalani, SM ’23, named STAT Wunderkind for his efforts to tackle a vexing health issue. January 12, 2023 – There’s a simple truth that Hussain Lalani learned as a medical school student at Duke: Prescription drugs don’t work if you can’t afford them. Over...
msn.com
New Alzheimer's medication could add 'truly valuable' time to patient lives: Va. expert
A breakthrough Alzheimer’s medication could add years to those diagnosed with the disease. 7News On Your Side broke down what it does, who qualifies and how much the drug costs. Alzheimer’s dementia is an irreversible brain disease with devastating outcomes for patients and their families. It affects more than...
healthcaredive.com
Omada partners with Intermountain on diabetes management in Utah
Omada Health is partnering with Intermountain Healthcare’s value-based care unit Castell in the virtual chronic care company’s first care delivery partnership with a major health system. The two are linking to offer virtual diabetes care and prevention to Intermountain’s primary care patients in its Utah medical group. Castell...
curetoday.com
Telehealth May Save Patients Over $100 on Average Per Oncology Visit
Virtual oncology visits may lessen the financial toxicity of cancer treatments, according to recent research. When telehealth became more popular during the COVID-19 pandemic, patients with cancer told Dr. Krupal B. Patel that the option to meet with their clinicians vitually saved them time and money. Later, Patel and his team conducted research that verified that there is, indeed, a cost savings associated with virtual cancer visits.
(The Center Square) – An increase in Vermont’s tax rate is on the horizon for the state’s upcoming fiscal year. The question early in this legislative session is by how much. Two House panels – the Committee on Education and the Committee on Ways and Means – held a joint meeting Wednesday and met with two state staffers to delve into the intricacies of funding public education within Vermont. Craig...
AOL Corp
Push for over-the-counter naloxone may not help most vulnerable
The Biden administration’s push to make some forms of opioid overdose reversal drugs available over the counter will likely have little impact on the people that need it most, public health advocates warn. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) late last year began encouraging drug companies to apply to...
AMA
Amid tripledemic, clinicians must redouble infection-control efforts
COVID-19 continues to claim about 400 lives a day in the U.S. But it’s not acting alone. Many hospital intensive care units are running at 80% capacity due to the “tripledemic” of influenza, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus infection (RSV) brought on by a relaxing of public health mitigation measures. Flu and RSV have appeared much earlier in the season than usual and have posed a major challenge for children’s hospitals and contributed to long wait times in emergency departments.
Health Care — GOP divided over possible entitlement cuts
“What I do have are a very particular set of skills”…. Dog-nappings are unfortunately on the rise, but one Virginia family was lucky enough to receive the aid of a former Marine Corps intelligence operator in getting their pooch back. Today in health news, childhood vaccination rates fell for the third straight year. But first,…
