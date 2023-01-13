Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Beast
An Old Diabetes Drug May Protect You Against Long COVID
Prescription drugs have a funny way of surprising us with new side effects—even if they’ve been on the market for decades. Viagra started as a treatment for high blood pressure before it was discovered to have stimulating effects for men. A common liver drug was recently found to help protect against the coronavirus. Now, another drug that protects against long COVID might soon join its ranks.
Healthline
FDA Approves Diabetes Drug Semaglutide (Wegovy) for Weight Loss in Teens
The FDA has approved the drug Wegovy (semaglutide) treat obesity in children. The news comes after a study found that the weight loss drug may help adolescents significantly reduce BMI. It works by suppressing appetite, which then reduces caloric intake and leads to weight loss. The U.S. Food and Drug...
scitechdaily.com
Diabetes Medications Linked to Multiple Sclerosis: New Study Uncovers Surprising Connection
The University of Arizona Center for Innovation in Brain Science conducted a study to investigate whether taking medication for Type 2 diabetes increases the likelihood of developing multiple sclerosis. According to a study from the University of Arizona Health Sciences, people over the age of 45 with Type 2 diabetes...
This Artificial Pancreas Treats Type 2 Diabetes Using Over-the-Counter Devices
For the tens of millions of people in the U.S. living with type 2 diabetes, each day requires a set of chores that include taking pills, testing blood sugar, and injecting insulin. Sometimes life can get in the way, and you could miss a dose—resulting in stress as you keep an even closer eye on your blood sugar levels at best, and a potential trip to the hospital at worse.That’s why researchers at the University of Cambridge have devised an artificial pancreas that uses AI to automatically inject the correct dose of insulin at the right time. The device even...
A new treatment could slow the spread of diabetes
(WTAJ)– About two million Americans have type 1 diabetes, once called insulin-dependent or juvenile diabetes, and the number of cases is rising. The FDA recently approved a drug to delay the onset of symptoms for people at high-risk. From an early age, Anna Fergusson saw how type one diabetes affected her older sister, Kate. “I […]
ktalnews.com
What is the best shampoo for an itchy scalp?
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Skin irritation of any kind can have a serious impact on your day-to-day life, and the skin on your scalp is naturally more sensitive than most. So when the itching is in this area, excessive scratching can break the skin and cause further irritation. It’s annoying to deal with and finding a solution can be tricky.
MedicalXpress
Old antipsychotic drugs may offer new option to treat type 2 diabetes
Researchers have found that a class of older antipsychotic drugs could be a promising new therapeutic option for people with type 2 diabetes, helping fill a need among patients who aren't able to take other currently available treatments. "There is a growing need to find new therapies for type 2...
Walgreens removes online purchasing limits for children's fever medications
After weeks of high demand that stretched supply, Walgreens removed its online purchasing limits for children's pain- and fever-reducing medications on Monday morning, spokesperson Zoe Krey told CNN.Walgreens only had limits in place on medicines purchased online. It did not have limits on medication purchased in stores."So currently, we have no purchase limits either in-store or online," Krey said.The change comes after high demand for children's pain and fever medications led some stores, including CVS and Rite Aid, to limit purchases. A brutal respiratory virus season fueled the sales of kids' medications to treat pain and fever to 65% higher than...
2minutemedicine.com
Prophylactic methylprednisolone for cardiac surgery in infants does not improve post-operative outcomes
1. In infants undergoing cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, prophylactic methylprednisolone use did not significantly reduce composite death, heart transplantation, complications, and prolonged hospital stay. 2. Prophylactic methylprednisolone use was associated with an increased risk of postoperative hyperglycemia. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Perioperative glucocorticoids have been used for decades...
Researchers Discover That a Japanese Medicinal Mushroom Extract can assist in clearing HPV infections
Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) is a sexually transmitted virus which, in high-risk variants, leads to 45,000 cases of cancer each year, including cervical cancer, throat cancer, and others. As the most common sexually transmitted infection (STI) in both men and women, HPV affects more than 79 million adults who are sexually active. What’s worse is that high-risk HPV is invisible to the eye, and women must be screened for it to be diagnosed while currently there is no approved testing for men.
endpts.com
California sues insulin heavyweights, PBMs over 'excessive' prices
California is taking three big pharmas and three pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) to court over their alleged roles in keeping insulin prices so high. The state filed a superior court complaint on Thursday accusing Sanofi, Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly of aggressively raising the list price of their insulin products ” in lockstep with each other to artificial levels.” Plaintiffs also accused the PBM defendants — OptumRx, CVS Caremark and Express Scripts — of obtaining rebates from the manufacturers for favorable placement on formularies, thus incentivizing the companies “to raise their list prices high and higher.”
healthcaredive.com
Omada partners with Intermountain on diabetes management in Utah
Omada Health is partnering with Intermountain Healthcare’s value-based care unit Castell in the virtual chronic care company’s first care delivery partnership with a major health system. The two are linking to offer virtual diabetes care and prevention to Intermountain’s primary care patients in its Utah medical group. Castell...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
American Diabetes Association Updates Standards of Care for 2023
The American Diabetes Association (ADA) has updated its official treatment guidelines, called the Standards of Care in Diabetes — 2023, and published them in the journal Diabetes Care — with notable changes seen in recommendations regarding weight loss, sleep, physical activity, and more. The ADA updates its treatment...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Deep Brain Stimulation Found to Ease Symptoms in Parkinson’s
Subthalamic deep brain stimulation (DBS) significantly eases motor and non-motor symptoms in people with early-onset Parkinson’s disease, a new study suggests. In fact, data showed that individuals with this early-onset form of the neurodegenerative disorder saw more than a 50% improvement, or lessening of motor symptoms, on one Parkinson’s rating scale.
Managed Healthcare Executive
MetaMe Health Agrees to License Gut-Directed Hypnotherapy Protocol for Functional Dyspepsia
A small (23 patients) pilot study showed improvements symptoms and quality of life. The prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) maker MetaMe Health says it has reached a deal to license a new gut-directed hypnotherapy protocol designed to treat functional dyspepsia. The deal could open up a sizable market for the company, whose development pipeline is focused on gastrointestinal indications.
Managed Healthcare Executive
Remote Monitoring of Daily Step Counts Could Help Clinicians Track Changes in Disability in Patients with MS
Rosanna Sutherby, Pharm.D. Researchers used a Fitbit Flex2 to examine the correlation between step counts and changes in the brain and spinal cord associated with multiple sclerosis. Measuring spinal cord atrophy in individuals with multiple sclerosis (MS) can be helpful in predicting time to disease relapse and progression of disability....
ajmc.com
KDIGO 2022 Clinical Practice Guideline: Management Updates for Diabetes, CKD
Updated guidelines include 13 recommendations and 52 practice points for clinicians treating patients with diabetes and chronic kidney disease (CKD). In an update from the 2020 guideline, the Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO) Work Group released the KDIGO 2022 Clinical Practice Guideline for Diabetes Management in Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD).
ScienceBlog.com
Another step toward an insulin tablet
For the millions of people living with diabetes, insulin is a life-saving drug. Unlike many other medicines, though, insulin cannot be easily delivered by swallowing a pill — it needs to be injected under the skin with a syringe or pump. Researchers have been making steps toward an insulin...
neurologylive.com
Research Identifies Protective Drugs Toward Parkinson Disease, Warranting Future Consideration
Plain sulfonamide diuretics was identified as a drug chemical subgroup potentially inversely associated with Parkinson disease risk, while weaker signals included insulin and ß2-adrenergic agonists. Emeline Courtois, PhD. Using a machine-learning algorithm, investigators from a case-control study identified 6 drug subgroups from marketed therapeutics that have protective associations with...
neurologylive.com
Episode 80: Advancing Treatment for Rare Neuromuscular Disorders
Mind Moments®, a podcast from NeurologyLive®, brings you an exclusive interview with Sarah Boyce. [LISTEN TIME: 21 minutes]. Episode 80 of the NeurologyLive® Mind Moments® podcast is now live! Scroll down to listen or click here to subscribe on your favorite streaming service. The Mind Moments®...
Comments / 0