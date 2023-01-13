Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaskans celebrate life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The celebrations honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday’s federal holiday in his remembrance continue to call for peace, justice, and equality. The Alaska Black Caucus presented a cultural celebration at Bettye Davis East Anchorage High school. As the first annual “I Have A...
knba.org
Martin Luther King Day: Anchorage activist Cal Williams keeps marching on
Just before Martin Luther King Day, Cal Williams likes to share his story with Anchorage school children. He goes to classrooms dressed up as a 1960’s civil rights marcher. Williams can still belt out songs like We Shall Overcome and Oh, Freedom. He sings them as if he were...
alaskasnewssource.com
Downtown Hope Center welcomes volunteers on MLK Jr. Day of service
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Downtown Hope Center opened its kitchen to volunteers on Monday. For some, preparing food and handing it to homeless Anchorage residents was a first-time experience to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but for others like Nancy DePalma, it’s an important three-times-a-week ritual. DePalma has been volunteering at the center for nearly a full year.
alaskapublic.org
Mountain View Elementary celebrates the opening of a new community-funded ice rink
Mountain View Elementary students, faculty and families went slipping and sliding on Friday in Anchorage to celebrate the opening of the school’s new ice rink. Fifth-grade teacher James Cornelison, aka “Coach Wes,” set up a GoFundMe page to raise the $5,000 the school needed for the project.
alaskasnewssource.com
Major issues for members of the 33rd legislature to figure out include education and the PFD
alaskasnewssource.com
Grady Ward, one of Alaska’s first Black pioneers to settle in the territory
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Grady Ward arrived in Alaska more than 70 years ago and was one of the first African-American pioneers to settle in the then-territory of Alaska. He had a passion for community and worked in construction for 52 years, helping build and develop many structures you see around Anchorage today. His son Ray Ward said his dad came to Alaska in 1949 with only a sixth-grade education but got a job working as a welder for the Alaska Railroad. However, his arrival didn’t come without struggle.
alaskapublic.org
10 people file to fill Jamie Allard’s Anchorage Assembly seat
Ten residents from Chugiak-Eagle River are looking to represent the area on the Anchorage Assembly for roughly 90 days. Assembly member Jamie Allard had represented the area since 2020, but she vacated her seat when she was sworn in to the Alaska House of Representatives this week. The deadline for residents to file to fill her seat was Tuesday.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage businessman donates $5k to buy new iPads
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sylvester Joubert watches the news every day, so when he saw a report that a thief had broken into Williwaw Elementary and stolen more than a dozen iPads, he knew he had to act. “School is here for the kids to learn, and when someone is...
alaskasnewssource.com
Commercial fishers are standing their ground and keeping their boats tied to the dock, after Kodiak canneries offered them a $2.50 per pound of crab this season. Almost six dollars less then they were being paid last year. While it’s yet unknown when the avalanche itself came down, Hopp said...
alaskasnewssource.com
Waves of wet winter weather hit Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Winter weather on the wet side will impact Alaska’s southern coasts from the Aleutian Islands to Southcentral and Southeast Alaska. Anchorage sees a chance of snow as a result of the moisture moving into the city late Wednesday afternoon to evening. Another round of snow is possible for Friday night to Saturday morning.
Alaska LGBTQ advocacy group pushes Alaska children toward financial aid for puberty-blocking hormonesAl
Psst. The first one’s free, kid. Identity Inc, an Anchorage-based advocacy group for those with alternative gender and sexual preferences, is encouraging children to get in touch with the organization if the children want help getting puberty blocking chemical treatments. In a social media post, Identity Inc. tells kids they will be put in contact with the Rainbow Youth Project USA, which helps children get the chemical treatments that are the first step in transgenderism. Once children block their progress through puberty by using hormones, they can then later get surgically castrated, have their breasts removed, and get other surgeries to change their appearance so they look more like the opposite gender.
Witch hunt continues: Anchorage activist lawyer Kendall now trying to get Eastman expelled from Legislature
Scott Kendall, the lawyer who wrote Ballot Measure 2 and who was the force behind the recall attempt on Gov. Mike Dunleavy in 2019, has an idea for the Alaska House of Representatives: Expel Rep. David Eastman from the Legislature. The Legislature, already suffering from low esteem in the public’s...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage nonprofit’s use of $750,000 in federal funds investigated
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The president of an Anchorage nonprofit organization is facing serious questions about how the group spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funds. The money was part of an American Rescue Plan Act grant distributed by the Anchorage Assembly in 2021. The ARPA funds were...
alaskasnewssource.com
New Anchorage Resource Center to provide services for people experiencing homelessness under one roof
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Third Avenue Resource and Navigation Center is being called a first in the state as a place where service providers can meet with people experiencing homelessness for a one-stop experience in providing assistance. “We have folks who will be providing job skill training, connecting people...
Breaking: Alaska Supremes fall for Jennie Armstrong’s residency story — hook, line, and sinker
Rep. Jennie Armstrong was off on a romantic adventure when she came to Alaska in May of 2019. Little did she know she’d fall madly in love with an Anchorage guy, and end up moving here. But after a whirlwind 10-day trip, she was head over heels in love or something like love, and she went back to Louisiana, packed up, and moved to Alaska.
railfan.com
Crew Unhurt After Avalanche Derails Alaska Railroad Train
GIRDWOOD, Alaska — Two railroaders escaped injury after their freight train slammed into an avalanche that had fallen across the Alaska Railroad main line south of Anchorage on Tuesday. According to Girdwood Fire and Rescue, the derailment was reported at 2 a.m. on Tuesday. When first responders arrived on...
kinyradio.com
January is National Radon Action Month
Luciana Liu from O’Malley Elementary School in Anchorage won 1st place for the Alaska Radon Poster Contest back in fall of 2022. (Photo courtesy of Jennifer Athey) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Radon is a colorless, odorless cancer-causing gas that is commonly found in Alaska. Jennifer Athey manages the Alaska...
alaskasnewssource.com
ASD moves forward with snow day make-up plan
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District will add 30 minutes to the end of each school day to make-up for five snow days during December’s record snow. ASD Communications Director MJ Thim said the longer days will begin on Jan. 30 and run through March 9. The decision means bus pick-up times, sports and other after-school activities will be pushed back by half an hour.
Alaska rocked by ‘4.7 magnitude’ earthquake as residents woken up to homes shaking in Anchorage today
A POWERFUL earthquake rocked Alaska this morning as residents claim they woke to find their homes shaking. The reported 4.7 magnitude tremor shook Anchorage on Monday morning, rattling the state's largest city. More to follow...For the latest news on this story, keep checking back at Sun Online.The-sun.com is your go-to...
alaskasnewssource.com
For first time in 28 seasons, Antiques Roadshow will visit Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the first time in its 28-season history, Antiques Roadshow will be visiting Alaska as part of its 2023 tour, set to film in the Last Frontier for one leg of a five-stop summer stretch. Known for being “part adventure, part history lesson and part treasure...
