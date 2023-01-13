ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

alaskasnewssource.com

Alaskans celebrate life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The celebrations honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday’s federal holiday in his remembrance continue to call for peace, justice, and equality. The Alaska Black Caucus presented a cultural celebration at Bettye Davis East Anchorage High school. As the first annual “I Have A...
alaskasnewssource.com

Downtown Hope Center welcomes volunteers on MLK Jr. Day of service

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Downtown Hope Center opened its kitchen to volunteers on Monday. For some, preparing food and handing it to homeless Anchorage residents was a first-time experience to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but for others like Nancy DePalma, it’s an important three-times-a-week ritual. DePalma has been volunteering at the center for nearly a full year.
alaskasnewssource.com

Major issues for members of the 33rd legislature to figure out include education and the PFD

Grady Ward, one of Alaska’s first Black pioneers to settle in the territory. He had a passion for community and worked in construction for 52 years, helping build and develop many structures you see around Anchorage today. His son Ray Ward said his dad came to Alaska in 1949 with only a sixth-grade education but got a job working as a welder for the Alaska Railroad. However, his arrival didn’t come without struggle.
alaskasnewssource.com

Grady Ward, one of Alaska’s first Black pioneers to settle in the territory

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Grady Ward arrived in Alaska more than 70 years ago and was one of the first African-American pioneers to settle in the then-territory of Alaska. He had a passion for community and worked in construction for 52 years, helping build and develop many structures you see around Anchorage today. His son Ray Ward said his dad came to Alaska in 1949 with only a sixth-grade education but got a job working as a welder for the Alaska Railroad. However, his arrival didn’t come without struggle.
alaskapublic.org

10 people file to fill Jamie Allard’s Anchorage Assembly seat

Ten residents from Chugiak-Eagle River are looking to represent the area on the Anchorage Assembly for roughly 90 days. Assembly member Jamie Allard had represented the area since 2020, but she vacated her seat when she was sworn in to the Alaska House of Representatives this week. The deadline for residents to file to fill her seat was Tuesday.
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage businessman donates $5k to buy new iPads

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sylvester Joubert watches the news every day, so when he saw a report that a thief had broken into Williwaw Elementary and stolen more than a dozen iPads, he knew he had to act. “School is here for the kids to learn, and when someone is...
alaskasnewssource.com

Waves of wet winter weather hit Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Winter weather on the wet side will impact Alaska’s southern coasts from the Aleutian Islands to Southcentral and Southeast Alaska. Anchorage sees a chance of snow as a result of the moisture moving into the city late Wednesday afternoon to evening. Another round of snow is possible for Friday night to Saturday morning.
Must Read Alaska

Alaska LGBTQ advocacy group pushes Alaska children toward financial aid for puberty-blocking hormonesAl

Psst. The first one’s free, kid. Identity Inc, an Anchorage-based advocacy group for those with alternative gender and sexual preferences, is encouraging children to get in touch with the organization if the children want help getting puberty blocking chemical treatments. In a social media post, Identity Inc. tells kids they will be put in contact with the Rainbow Youth Project USA, which helps children get the chemical treatments that are the first step in transgenderism. Once children block their progress through puberty by using hormones, they can then later get surgically castrated, have their breasts removed, and get other surgeries to change their appearance so they look more like the opposite gender.
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage nonprofit’s use of $750,000 in federal funds investigated

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The president of an Anchorage nonprofit organization is facing serious questions about how the group spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funds. The money was part of an American Rescue Plan Act grant distributed by the Anchorage Assembly in 2021. The ARPA funds were...
railfan.com

Crew Unhurt After Avalanche Derails Alaska Railroad Train

GIRDWOOD, Alaska — Two railroaders escaped injury after their freight train slammed into an avalanche that had fallen across the Alaska Railroad main line south of Anchorage on Tuesday. According to Girdwood Fire and Rescue, the derailment was reported at 2 a.m. on Tuesday. When first responders arrived on...
kinyradio.com

January is National Radon Action Month

Luciana Liu from O’Malley Elementary School in Anchorage won 1st place for the Alaska Radon Poster Contest back in fall of 2022. (Photo courtesy of Jennifer Athey) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Radon is a colorless, odorless cancer-causing gas that is commonly found in Alaska. Jennifer Athey manages the Alaska...
alaskasnewssource.com

ASD moves forward with snow day make-up plan

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District will add 30 minutes to the end of each school day to make-up for five snow days during December’s record snow. ASD Communications Director MJ Thim said the longer days will begin on Jan. 30 and run through March 9. The decision means bus pick-up times, sports and other after-school activities will be pushed back by half an hour.
alaskasnewssource.com

For first time in 28 seasons, Antiques Roadshow will visit Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the first time in its 28-season history, Antiques Roadshow will be visiting Alaska as part of its 2023 tour, set to film in the Last Frontier for one leg of a five-stop summer stretch. Known for being “part adventure, part history lesson and part treasure...
