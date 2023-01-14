Jacob Latimore Revealed Why He Was Still Eager To Make "House Party" Despite Those Who Told Him To Leave The Classic Film Alone

Brooke Greenberg / Getty / BuzzFeed Celeb

To celebrate the release of his new movie, House Party , we sat down with the film's star, Jacob Latimore , to see what it was like working with LeBron James , the controversy around remaking a beloved '90s classic, what we can expect from Season 6 of The Chi , new music, and so much more!

1. What attracted you to this role? And what was the audition process like?

The script. I'm a big fan of Stephen Glover and Jamal Olori's work, and what they're already adding to the culture of today, and what they're doing with Atlanta . I think that made me want to open up the script and actually take a look at it and read it thoroughly, because I respect their opinion, I respect their work, and I respect their creative.

So I'm reading the script and I'm like, "Okay, this wasn't what I was expecting!" Then the cast, the director, LeBron's team [SpringHill Company] — I met with LeBron's team years ago, just having general meetings as an actor in LA. So, I'm like, "Oh, that sounds really fun! It sounds like this could be something." You want to take risks as an actor, you're like, "Oh okay, the culture says don't touch the classics. But at the same time, they didn't say don't touch it if it's not right. You know?" I feel like it's right. You know what I mean? You have that gut feeling of, "This could be dope." It is what it is right now. We are really excited to show the world.

Warner Bros. Pictures

2. With all the commentary surrounding reboots and remakes, were you nervous at all to take this project on?

Extremely, but I think closer and closer to filming you start to worry about it a little more. Like, do you really want to be on the backlash of a bad House Party ? You don't want to do it. Especially at this point in my career, I feel like I'm trying to build. I want to go up not down, so this was a big risk. But, overall, I think it just worked. It worked and it really feels good. We're not trying to copy anything. We're also still being respectful to the '90s classic with some of those original iconic themes that kind of give you that feeling of, "Ah, those were the good times."

3. The originators Kid 'n Play make an appearance in the film. Did you receive any advice from them before or while filming?

No, I think we kind of wanted to stay away from too many notes. They were more so like, "Hey, you're young and you're doing your thing." They were already fans of my work, of what I've already been putting on, and of my career, so that was a good feeling. Overall, it was just like, "Hey, there's always another House Party ." They don't think about it as heavy as the culture thinks about it. There can always be another House Party , and I think it ultimately helps their brand as well. The brand continues to live and that's the beauty of having a great career.

Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

4. LeBron James produced this film and makes a guest appearance. What was it like seeing him in such a different role?

He was super serious; offseason vibes. I think he was working out like twice a day. We were doing night shoots, so we were wrapping at like four or 5 a.m. I said, "What'd you do yesterday?" [Jacob gives his best LeBron impression] "Ugh, hit the gym. Hit the gym at 6:30 a.m., and went back and spent time with the family. Then I rested up a little bit. Went to the gym again." I was like, "And then you came right here?" He's like, "Yeah."

Me and Tosin Cole went up to security and asked if LeBron wanted to run lines, and security said, "No." We just wanted to see LeBron [laughs].

5. This movie is jam-packed with celebrities! Who were you most star-struck by?

Probably LeBron. That's the king right here. I think everybody else I had already met, like me and Snoop met before. Juvenile was cool to me. He was incredible to meet. At this point, I started to see how big The Chi was as well, and how many other celebrities watch the show ,and their families. So I'm like, "Oh, wow. That's dope." I think I was a little shocked.

Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

6. What was one of your favorite behind-the-scenes moments from the film?

Every day was crazy, but probably just taking those little naps in between the scenes, like one person's over there on the floor in LeBron's room. And then one is chillin by the cast chairs. We were just finding those spots to just be comfortable, because we were really living the nightlife and sleeping all day. We would get on set by six in the evening and wrap by about eight or 9 a.m. Every day was a movie.

7. Which scene did you have the most fun filming?

The most memorable night was filming the iconic dance scene. We focused on that scene for like 10 hours. I think that was probably the most important piece, so we wanted to make sure that energy was right. It involved so many pieces. It wasn't just us, we needed the extras. We all became one. What people don't realize about shooting party scenes is that you have to film it with no music. They'll play the music for the first 10 seconds, then they'll say action, and cut the music down. We have to project our voices for audio as if we're talking over music. So you'll see people in the back dancing, but they're not dancing to anything. So we're trying to do that at 4 a.m. and you don't hear any music. We just do like five takes where our energy's up and we don't care about the audio. That was the hardest, most important, and most exciting scene to shoot.

Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Did anyone have trouble with the choreography?

No, not really. Honestly, everybody had great rhythm.

8. What’s the biggest thing you want viewers to take away from this film?

It's a feel-good film. We need this in theaters right now. It's just been a dark cloud over the past couple of years with COVID and in Hip Hop, as well. I think it's gonna' be a fresh movie...exciting, and a comedic relief.

Go to the theaters and just have fun! Have a little drink before — pregame before you come, for real.

9. Okay, let’s move onto another project of yours: The Chi . Congratulations on being renewed for Season 6. Has filming begun? If so, what can fans expect?

We literally start in a couple of weeks. I don't have a script yet, so I can't even tell you [what to expect].

Elizabeth Sisson / ©Showtime / Courtesy Everett Collection

10. How do you feel about the trajectory of your character Emmett on the show?

It's incredible! I mean seeing the growth go from this comedic kind young man who's just wildin' and dealing with baby mama drama to a grown man who owns up and takes care of his responsibilities, has been a full circle moment. We've been through a lot, but it's been a beautiful experience, to kind of grow up in our fans' households. Like my middle name is Emmett now [laughs].

11. Friendship is a big part of The Chi . Who is one of your closest friends from the cast and how have you all supported each other on-and-off set?

I try to stay in touch with everybody. Me and Jason Weaver, we actually don't live too far from each other, and then there's Rolando Boyce who plays my pops, Hannaha Hall, Sonja Sohn, Birgundi Bake... we're all pretty tight. We still have group text messages that are still open. This is Luke James and I's second project project together. We did Black Nativity together. It's my second project with Rotimi as well. So, this is is one big family. I mean, six seasons in, you kind of have no choice but to become family. That includes your makeup team, your hair team, wardrobe, the studio, and the series writers. We are just extremely grateful. TV is an actor's best friend. We're excited to keep finding ways to dig deeper into these humans.

Elizabeth Sisson / ©Showtime / Courtesy Everett Collection

You mentioned group chats. There's always that one friend who rarely responds. Which cast member fits that description from your group chats?

Probably Luke. Luke does not like group chats. He's just like, "I'll be there. I'll be there."

12. Any chance of you two collaborating musically?

We talked a lot about it, because we've been like, "Yo, we gotta' do it." We spent so much time just kicking it that we don't really even think about it. But there's a song out there and there's something out there for us. We definitely want to find out the right tone and the right vibe for us. We are two different artists, you know? I love and respect Luke. I learned so much from him. I remember when we were doing Black Nativity he taught me how to do some of them high notes. I can't do it, Luke. It was dope though.

Elizabeth Sisson / ©Showtime / Courtesy Everett Collection

13. What has been the most rewarding and the most challenging part about playing Emmett?

The most rewarding part is I get to learn about myself and learn about future situations I could possibly be in. I don't have any children. So I'm learning how to be a father on-screen. It's been incredible. In the first season, you literally see me trying to make the baby stop crying. I was sweating.

As far as the challenges, it's always a challenge because it's not really my life. You know what I mean? I get to put a lot of my personality into it. But the circumstances are so different from anything I've been in. I've never been married before, never been in an open marriage — everything is being challenged. As an actor you have to tap into those moments where your ego is compromised and you just go, "This is not me. This is Emmett."

Do any of his "circumstances" interest you?

Absolutely! I definitely want to get married. I definitely want to have some beautiful children, but in a different way. Not in Emmett's way! The taking-my-time way. The marriage-before-a-baby way.

Sandy Morris / ©Showtime / Courtesy Everett Collection

14. When it comes to acting and singing, which one leaves you most fulfilled creatively?

Music is an interesting thing because you're in control. You can pour yourself into it. It's a therapeutic act. You may find a script that's a little bit like you and you might find a script that's not you at all, but no matter what you're dealing with back home, you have to be in that role for two months. Everybody's dependent on you to bring this character to life and you have to kind of put yourself in that zone. So, I would say music. Film is such a powerful way to express your feelings as well, if it's the right project.

15. Lastly, how would you describe your transition from a child star to an adult working in the industry?

I think as a child, I just never really saw myself as a child, like mentally. I was never really like, "Oh, I need to show people I'm grown." It was more like, "I'm 16. I be around women." I was just unapologetically being me and being human.

Marcus Ingram / Getty Images for Universal Pictures

Be sure to check out House Party , which is currently playing in theaters.