ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

20 Celebrities Who Were Asked Uncomfortable, Distasteful, Or Downright Offensive Questions In Interviews

By Angela Andaloro
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J9H4o_0kELvn0S00

Interviews are part of the job for both celebrities and journalists alike. A lot of times, both parties go in knowing what to expect, what you can talk about, and what you can't.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yt5A2_0kELvn0S00
USA / Claster Television

Some will tell you the mark of a good journalist is one who knows when to push to get that extra detail or two.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JvKiE_0kELvn0S00
CompanyCam / Via giphy.com

It's a slippery slope, however, because if you push too far, you risk blowing the whole interview, a feeling the interviewers in these blown efforts are clearly familiar with.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=245mxX_0kELvn0S00
BuzzFeed / Via giphy.com

Here are some recent examples of interviews going awry.

1. This Good Day Sacramento host peeved Cara Delevingne off by telling her she needs a nap.

2. The full-body cringe that is this reporter mistaking Samuel L. Jackson for Laurence Fishburne.

3. Selena Gomez refused to answer a reporter who asked her to explain ex Justin Bieber 's gross behavior at the time, after the two had split.

4. She was no stranger to weird questions about her exes sadly, as seen by her reaction when she was asked how "gay" ex Nick Jonas is in another sit-down.

5. Tom Hardy didn't take kindly to a reporter from an LGBTQ outlet asking about his "ambiguous" sexuality.

6. Dakota Johnson and Melanie Griffith getting into an argument mid-interview on live TV...on the Oscars red carpet nonetheless, over 50 Shades of Grey . What a time.

7. And who can forget the moment she effortlessly put Ellen DeGeneres in her place on her own show?

8. Ellen wasn't too kind to Taylor Swift in this 2013 chat when her dating history came up.

9. A Russian reporter tried to corner Mila Kunis into dissing her Friends with Benefits costar Justin Timberlake , and she wasn't having it.

10. Robert Downey Jr. walked out of an interview after an out-of-pocket question about his family and their shared history of substance abuse.

11. Draya Michele wasn't cool with Wendy Williams 's line of questioning about her dating history, which really aimed to shame her.

12. Jesse Eisenberg 's whole 2014 sit-down here was...bizarre. He calls the interviewer the Carrot Top of interviewers.

13. Quentin Tarantino engaged in a heated back and forth with Krishnan Guru-Murthy while promoting Django Unchained where he was clearly unprepared to be challenged about the film's themes.

14. This wildly inappropriate question was leveled at One Direction right after asking them when they'd go from "boy band" to "man band." ... Yikes.

15. Jay Leno using Kanye West 's dead mom to shame him over the Taylor Swift VMAs incident.

16. Similarly, when Dylan McDermott was uncomfortably questioned about his mother's death.

17. Diane Sawyer came at Britney Spears so hard in this interview — while she was already in tears — about her responsibility to her fans' parents, her breakup with Justin, and more, a true hot mess.

18. Anne Hathaway shut down Matt Lauer's weird comments about her leaked nudes.

19. Matt Lauer also couldn't stop talking to Sandra Bullock about her nude scene in a film, which she point blank let him know was gross.

20. Even Oprah Winfrey has gotten it wrong, like when she asked teenage Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen about their weight and clothing sizes amidst rumors about their bodies and relationships with food.

What other times have you seen celebrity interviews go terribly wrong? Who handled it well, and who handled it terribly? Let's hear it in the comments.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Paula Abdul, 60, looks like a teenager in Photoshop fail: ‘Who is this?’

Paula Abdul isn’t being straight up. The 60-year-old singer baffled her Instagram followers Sunday when she shared photos of herself looking decades younger than she really is. Abdul posed alongside Heidi Klum, Jaclyn Smith, Paris Hilton and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Crystal Kung Minkoff while attending Kathy Hilton’s Christmas party, but the former “American Idol” judge’s fans were more focused on her Photoshop fail than her celebrity friends. “This looks like a completely different person,” one Instagram user commented. “Wow. I don’t understand this. Everyone knows what you actually look like. The amount of editing here is embarrassingly obvious,” another wrote. “holy...
msn.com

Internet Remains Furious Over Jerrod Carmichael's 'Offensive' Joke About Whitney Houston

Jerrod Carmichael is facing backlash after referencing Whitney Houston's untimely death in what many have deemed a very distasteful manner during the Golden Globes award show. The comedian, 35, used humor to breach multiple sensitive topics during the 80th annual ceremony, including comments about racism, Tom Cruise and scientology, the Will Smith slap, and even the amount of money he was paid for hosting the event.
RadarOnline

‘Not In A Good Place’: Whoopi Goldberg’s Friends Pleading For Her To Leave ‘The View’ As Backlash Grows Over Holocaust Remarks: Sources

Whoopi Goldberg faced intense backlash and was forced to apologize this week after repeating a false claim about the Holocaust — and sources claim her friends are pleading with her to step away from her gig on The View for months, RadarOnline.com has learned. An insider said before the scandal this week, Goldberg had been urged by friends to leave her longtime spot as co-host of the daytime talk show. “Whoopi has been out of control. Her health has been suffering, and she always seems to be ready for a brawl,” said a source. “It’s at the point...
DoYouRemember?

Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up

Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
Whiskey Riff

Miley Cyrus Says Dolly Parton “Clutched Her Pearls And Gasped” When Miley Told Her She Might Go Brunette

If you ask the great Dolly Parton, I’m sure she will tell you that the old adage “blondes have more fun,” is a cold hard fact (and obviously, I’d agree wholeheartedly). And she’s passing that wisdom and advice onto her goddaughter Miley Cyrus (or trying to, at least), as Miley recently sat down with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb, where she revealed that Dolly was not a fan of her going brunette… Apparently, Dolly was so taken aback by the idea of Miley […] The post Miley Cyrus Says Dolly Parton “Clutched Her Pearls And Gasped” When Miley Told Her She Might Go Brunette first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
FLORIDA STATE
suggest.com

Arsenio Hall Left Fame Behind To Raise His Son, Who Eventually Convinced Him To Revive His Career

Comedian and actor Arsenio Hall was the fun, freewheeling host of his own late night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show, from 1989-94 and 2012-13. The program was a favorite of night owls nationwide for its zany unpredictability, such as the time that guest and presidential candidate Bill Clinton enthusiastically played Heartbreak Hotel on the sax to the delight of viewers in June 1992.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Jane Fonda, 85, Is Stunning With Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 83, & Sally Field, 76, At Premiere Of ’80 For Brady’

Jane Fonda, 85, looked vibrant and happy as she attended the latest premiere for her new film, 80 For Brady in Palm Springs, CA on Friday night. The gorgeous actress, who recently revealed the great news that her cancer has gone into remission, wore a black blazer over a sparkly silver top, black pants, and black square-toed boots as she posed with some of her co-stars, including Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 93, and Sally Field, 76. At one point, the four iconic stars held hands as they flashed smiles for the cameras.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
E! News

Chrissy Teigen Has a Message for Critics Who Think She’s Been "Pregnant Forever"

Watch: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen "Ready" for Baby No. 3. Chrissy Teigen knows people are wondering when her and John Legend's newest family member will arrive. As the couple—who are already parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4—excitedly await the little one's birth, the cookbook author is issuing a few words to impatient followers.
Looper

Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue

Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
housebeautiful.com

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Swear to "Never Watch Again" After Shocking Len Goodman News

Dancing With the Stars has certainly seen its fair share of twists and turns, but the ballroom just got its biggest shocker yet. During season 31's semi-finals on November 14, celebrity competitors and pro partners battled it out to continue their journey to the Mirrorball trophy. The Disney+ episode featured many memorable moments, from dance professional Witney Carson announcing her pregnancy to double eliminations sending two favorites home. Though, perhaps the biggest surprise of all came when head judge Len Goodman revealed his retirement.
StyleCaster

Whitney Houston’s Net Worth Reveals Who Inherited Her Estate & How Much She Made Before Her Death

Since her death, there have been a lot of questions over Whitney Houston’s net worth and who inherited her estate after she died. Houston, whose full name was Whitney Elizabeth Houston, was born on August 9, 1963, in Newark, New Jersey. Nicknamed “The Voice,” Houston signed to her first record label at 19 years old with Arista Records chairman Clive Davis, who would later become her mentor and close friend. Her first two albums, 1985’s Whitney Houston and 1987’s Whitney, both reached number one on the Billboard 200 and are among the best-selling albums of all time. After her debut, Houston...
GEORGIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Kimberly Guilfoyle & Donald Trump Jr. Get All Dolled Up As She Gushes Over His New Show — See Photo

Kimberly Guilfoyle couldn't help but gush over her fiancé Donald Trump Jr.'s latest achievement: launching a new show on Rumble. "Happy Thursday, great day with @donaldjtrumpjr excited for his show on @rumblecreators coming soon! #Triggered #letsrumble🔥😍♥️💙," the TV star, 53, captioned a photo of herself wearing a navy dress and white heels as she stood next to her man, who matched in a blue jacket and pants. Of course, people loved to see the duo together. One person said, "Beautiful people!!❤️," while another added, "One of my favorite couples 🙌⚓️🇺🇸♥️."A third person stated, "Stunning couple to say the least!! ♥️🔥♥️."As...
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy