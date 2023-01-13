South Suburban College to Host Pre-hiring Event in Partnership With Pace Bus in Free CDL Permit Training on January 17 (South Holland, IL) — South Suburban College (SSC) and Pace Bus have teamed up to offer a pre-hiring event on January 17, 2023, for job seekers to meet with Pace staff. During the 3-hour event, which begins at 6 pm, applicants will complete a screening process which includes application completion, an assessment questionnaire, and a background check. All candidates must bring a valid Illinois driver’s license and a DMV or Secretary of State Motor Vehicle Report (MVR) (also called Driving Record Abstracts in Illinois) with no more than two infractions or tickets in the last five years.

SOUTH HOLLAND, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO