FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (CBS) – On Monday, some students traded their day off school for Martin Luther King Jr. Day for a day of service.And they told CBS 2's Sara Machi that a few hours of their time could bring lasting change to their community.In the Homewood-Flossmoor wrestling room on Monday, athletes traded takedowns for reading time to a young crowd. It was a lesson in leading by example."I wish that when I was younger, I would have had high schoolers come and talk to me, or read to me," said senior Jeremy Thomas. "I would have really enjoyed that."For Thomas,...

FLOSSMOOR, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO