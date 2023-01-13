ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Lawn, IL

oakpark.com

Little to show for Oak Park on Roosevelt

On Jan. 5, the Village of Oak Park Plan Commission held their first public hearing of 2023 to consider a zoning amendment for the property located at 6536 Roosevelt Road. The property’s current status is a vacant lot after the purchase and demolition of the building that had been the Salvation Army resale store. The application for the zoning amendment and variances was submitted by agents for Turano Baking Company with plans to expand the office and/or plant’s parking lot.
OAK PARK, IL
thesouthlandjournal.com

South Suburban College to Host Pre-hiring Event in Partnership With Pace Bus in Free CDL Permit Training on January 17

South Suburban College to Host Pre-hiring Event in Partnership With Pace Bus in Free CDL Permit Training on January 17 (South Holland, IL) — South Suburban College (SSC) and Pace Bus have teamed up to offer a pre-hiring event on January 17, 2023, for job seekers to meet with Pace staff. During the 3-hour event, which begins at 6 pm, applicants will complete a screening process which includes application completion, an assessment questionnaire, and a background check. All candidates must bring a valid Illinois driver’s license and a DMV or Secretary of State Motor Vehicle Report (MVR) (also called Driving Record Abstracts in Illinois) with no more than two infractions or tickets in the last five years.
SOUTH HOLLAND, IL
CBS Chicago

Ribbon cutting Tuesday for Belmont-Cragin Elementary and Early Childhood Center

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago Public Schools is celebrating a new school on the Northwest Side. Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPS leaders formally cut the ribbon Tuesday morning on the new Belmont-Cragin Elementary School and Early Childhood Center at 6112 W. Fullerton Ave.The school has a new 83,000 square foot facility with 32 new modern classrooms with scenic views of Riis Park. Students will have access to a fine arts curriculum, along with a black box theater, a music room, library, and an art room.City leaders said the $44 million school is a critical investment in the Belmont-Cragin neighborhood.The dual language curriculum offered at...
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Fundraiser to help buy service dog for Worth veteran

Worth officials are asking the community to help provide assistance for a local veteran to assist her in purchasing a service dog. Shireen O’Brien, a Worth resident who served as a Marine, has been dealing with a series of threatening illnesses since she concluded her service. O’Brien is a...
WORTH, IL
CBS Chicago

Homewood-Flossmoor students spend MLK Day reading to young kids

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (CBS) – On Monday, some students traded their day off school for Martin Luther King Jr. Day for a day of service.And they told CBS 2's Sara Machi that a few hours of their time could bring lasting change to their community.In the Homewood-Flossmoor wrestling room on Monday, athletes traded takedowns for reading time to a young crowd. It was a lesson in leading by example."I wish that when I was younger, I would have had high schoolers come and talk to me, or read to me," said senior Jeremy Thomas. "I would have really enjoyed that."For Thomas,...
FLOSSMOOR, IL
NBC Chicago

Proposed Little Village Community Center Seeks to Improve Health Equity

Ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, advocates in Chicago are continuing his mission of inclusion, working to ensure marginalized communities have equal access to health care. Those behind the 11-year project called "Focal Point," an initiative that seeks to provide the city's West and Southwest side communities greater opportunity to thrive, hope to see their ideas come to fruition.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration At West Side Church Where King Preached Returns In-Person After 3 Years

NORTH LAWNDALE — For the first time in three years, a West Side church community gathered in person to honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy. Stone Temple Missionary Baptist Church, a historically Black church in North Lawndale, has held an event marking King’s birthday every year since 2015, but the event was held virtually in 2021 and 2022 due to concerns over COVID-19.
CHICAGO, IL
InsideHook

The Ritz-Carlton Chicago Just Finished a $100M Renovation

With an enviable location between Michigan Avenue and the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, The Ritz-Carlton Chicago has offered visitors a luxe oasis from the city for the past 45 years. Now, after some pandemic-related delays, it’s unveiling the fruits of a $100 million renovation, led by the San Francisco interior design firm BAMO. Obviously, we wanted to check it out for ourselves — so here’s what we loved most from a luxurious, all-too-brief stay on the Gold Coast.
CHICAGO, IL
onekindesign.com

See this moody modern house in Illinois with stunning living spaces

This moody modern yet cozy house was designed by Moment Design Architecture in collaboration with Kate Marker Interiors, located in Hinsdale, Illinois. Encompassing nearly 4,500 square feet of living space, this home was designed with a gorgeous exterior facade and bright and airy interiors. There are so many fabulous large...
HINSDALE, IL
newcity.com

A Moment of Grace: A Review of Otis Moss III’s “Dancing in the Darkness”

The Reverend Otis Moss III’s book “Dancing in the Darkness” gets its title from a moment of grace during a scary time in the author’s life. Moss is senior pastor of the Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago’s Washington Heights neighborhood on the South Side. The church received hundreds of death threats when one of its parishioners, then-Senator Barack Obama, was running for president in 2008. Before one service, parishioners were met by members of the infamous Westboro Baptist Church, who were carrying their hateful signs. As many as forty news trucks lined the street.
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Melrose Park Bakers Square Permanently Closed

The Bakers Square in Melrose Park is permanently closed. | File. Monday, January 16, 2023 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. The Bakers Square at 1319 W. North Ave. in Melrose Park permanently closed its doors on Jan. 16. On Monday, a screenshot of the official store closing announcement spread on social media.
MELROSE PARK, IL
wgnradio.com

Why there is an increase in renters and rental properties

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 01/07/2023: The Kohler Group at Coldwell Banker’s Kari Kohler joins the program to talk about the increase in renters and rental properties. To learn more about what the Kohler Group can do for you go to thekohlergroup.co or give them a call at 1-630-673-4586.
CHICAGO, IL

