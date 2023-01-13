The man wanted in a double homicide at a rural Pacific residence was arrested in St. Louis after a pursuit by St. Louis city and county police Sunday. Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said Timothy J. Kalter, 39, was arrested late Sunday afternoon after his vehicle crashed on Interstate 55 near Bates avenue around 4:45 p.m. following a pursuit by St. Louis city police. Pelton said Kalter fled on foot after the crash but was later apprehended after an altercation with police. St. Louis county police spotted Kalter’s vehicle earlier in the afternoon and gave chase but lost the vehicle when it entered St. Louis city.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO