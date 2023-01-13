Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next weekKristen WaltersMissouri State
Historic Dauphine Hotel in Bonnots Mill, Missouri was built in 1840CJ CoombsBonnots Mill, MO
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Businesswoman Sentenced For Evading $500,000 In Payroll TaxesTaxBuzzJefferson City, MO
Washington Missourian
Rodrigue's 32 points pave way to St. Clair road win
Senior Jordan Rodrigue had a career night, scoring 32 points to lead the St. Clair to victory Wednesday. St. Clair (5-6) won on the road at Wright City (2-11), 51-44.
Washington Missourian
Union girls tie for third at conference wrestling meet
Led by two bracket champions, the Union girls wrestling Lady ’Cats tied for third place at the Four Rivers Conference Championships Tuesday in St. Clair. Lillie Zimmermann (110) and Brianna Keiser (115) won their respective titles.
Washington Missourian
Blair Oaks halts Lady Knights
Netting the first eight points of the third quarter, the Blair Oaks Lady Falcons picked up a 58-45 win over St. Francis Borgia Thursday in the Union Girls Basketball Invitational consolation semifinals. “They started that run going into halftime and we just gave up far too many offensive rebounds to...
Red Lobster Has Locked the Doors of this St. Louis Location
If you like to include Red Lobster as a stop for any trips you make to the big city, you need to know they're just locked the doors on one location in St. Louis and it appears that is permanent. KSDK just shared an article that's based on a report...
Washington Missourian
Lady Bulldogs earn FRC title
Three Lady Bulldogs climbed to the top of the Four Rivers Conference dog pile Tuesday. St. Clair scored 253 team points to win the conference girls wrestling tournament, led by individual weight class winners Janessa Avila (105 pounds), Jossie Hopkins (135) and Molly Brown (155).
The St. Louis County town demolished for developments that never happened
Allenton, Missouri, has been designated as a ghost town by the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society, but is it? Allenton is currently part of the Eureka city limits. Six Flags St. Louis is nearby.
KMOV
Authorities in St. Charles County searching for subject possibly involved in a homicide
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - Authorities are searching the area of Highways N and Z for the driver of a vehicle wanted in a St. Louis City homicide. The search began just before 4:45 a.m. Tuesday after a vehicle wanted for a homicide in St. Louis City was found abandoned in a ditch along Highway N.
Osage Beach man seriously injured in Camden County crash
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Osage Beach man sustained serious injuries Monday after he was ejected from his 2017 Honda Accord during a crash on Route MM in Camden County. Dayton McDonough-Armstrong, 22, was sent from the vehicle after it traveled off the right side of the roadway, went into a ditch, hit an embankment The post Osage Beach man seriously injured in Camden County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Verify: Is camping in Missouri state parks now illegal?
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A new Missouri law makes unauthorized camping on state land a crime- punishable by up to 15 days in jail and hundreds of dollars in fines. Several viewers reached out to the Verify team concerned about their camping plans. The law, effective January 1st, states...
timesnewspapers.com
Ms. Missouri Senior America Pageant Seeking Contestants
The Ms. Missouri Senior America Pageant is seeking contestants for its April 30 pageant. The pageant exemplifies the elegance of senior women over the age of 60. Contestants must be 60 years old by April 1, and will compete in four categories. Contestants must:. • Recite a 35-second personal philsophy of...
kjluradio.com
Columbia man arrested in St. Louis for December shooting in his hometown
A Columbia man wanted for a shooting last month with injuries is arrested in St. Louis. The Columbia Police Department reports Terrance Johnson, Jr., 27, was apprehended Thursday by officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service. Johnson is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal...
National restaurant chain shutters St. Louis-area location
CRESTWOOD, Mo. — Red Lobster, the national seafood restaurant chain, has shuttered its location in Crestwood. The store, at 9838 Watson Road, was last in operation Tuesday, according to a spokeswoman. A notation on the company's website says the location is "temporarily closed," however the company says in a statement that the restaurant is permanently shuttered.
Let us Introduce you to the Best Bakery in Missouri
Scones are the specialty at the best bakery in all of Missouri, but if you have a taste for giant cinnamon rolls, pecan pies, or anything else that is baked fresh with love you need to stop by this small-town bakery in the Show-Me State. The winner of Missouri's Best...
KYTV
Sunrise Beach, Mo. authorities conducting manhunt for male suspect
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - The Sunrise Beach Police Department and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office are actively searching for a male suspect. According to the Sunrise Beach Police Department, the manhunt is in the area of Hawk Lake and Buckhorn. Authorities say if you see the man, Dillion...
Washington Missourian
Pelton: Double homicide suspect taken into custody following multi-county vehicle pursuit
The man wanted in a double homicide at a rural Pacific residence was arrested in St. Louis after a pursuit by St. Louis city and county police Sunday. Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said Timothy J. Kalter, 39, was arrested late Sunday afternoon after his vehicle crashed on Interstate 55 near Bates avenue around 4:45 p.m. following a pursuit by St. Louis city police. Pelton said Kalter fled on foot after the crash but was later apprehended after an altercation with police. St. Louis county police spotted Kalter’s vehicle earlier in the afternoon and gave chase but lost the vehicle when it entered St. Louis city.
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itself
A Missouri witness at St. Louis reported watching a silent, cloaking, triangle-shaped object at 2:40 a.m. on November 19, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
A $2M Powerball ticket is among Missouri’s unclaimed prizes
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are millions of dollars in unclaimed Missouri Lottery prizes, and they can all be seen on the lottery’s new website. All draw games with prizes over $50,000 are listed there. An unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $2 million was just sold this week in Laurie, Missouri. The winning ticket sold at […]
Rain for all, snow for some as winter makes a fast comeback
Warm weather breaks are nice in the winter months, but they don’t last long. That winter feeling made a quick comeback on Thursday.
kjluradio.com
Most of mid-Missouri under Winter Weather Advisory through at least 10 a.m.
Most of mid-Missouri is under a Winter Weather Advisory today. The advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Moniteau, Montgomery, and Osage counties. The National Weather Service says those areas can expect additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. The advisory...
Warrant issued for suspect in double shooting outside hotel in Washington, Missouri
WASHINGTON, Mo. – The Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued a warrant Friday for 61-year-old Powell Trout in the double shooting outside a hotel in Washington, Missouri. The Washington Police Department received numerous calls at 6:42 p.m. Wednesday from witnesses who said there had been a shooting in...
