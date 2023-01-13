ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Washington Missourian

Union girls tie for third at conference wrestling meet

Led by two bracket champions, the Union girls wrestling Lady ’Cats tied for third place at the Four Rivers Conference Championships Tuesday in St. Clair. Lillie Zimmermann (110) and Brianna Keiser (115) won their respective titles.
UNION, MO
Washington Missourian

Blair Oaks halts Lady Knights

Netting the first eight points of the third quarter, the Blair Oaks Lady Falcons picked up a 58-45 win over St. Francis Borgia Thursday in the Union Girls Basketball Invitational consolation semifinals. “They started that run going into halftime and we just gave up far too many offensive rebounds to...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Washington Missourian

Lady Bulldogs earn FRC title

Three Lady Bulldogs climbed to the top of the Four Rivers Conference dog pile Tuesday. St. Clair scored 253 team points to win the conference girls wrestling tournament, led by individual weight class winners Janessa Avila (105 pounds), Jossie Hopkins (135) and Molly Brown (155).
SAINT CLAIR, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Osage Beach man seriously injured in Camden County crash

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Osage Beach man sustained serious injuries Monday after he was ejected from his 2017 Honda Accord during a crash on Route MM in Camden County. Dayton McDonough-Armstrong, 22, was sent from the vehicle after it traveled off the right side of the roadway, went into a ditch, hit an embankment The post Osage Beach man seriously injured in Camden County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Ms. Missouri Senior America Pageant Seeking Contestants

The Ms. Missouri Senior America Pageant is seeking contestants for its April 30 pageant. The pageant exemplifies the elegance of senior women over the age of 60. Contestants must be 60 years old by April 1, and will compete in four categories. Contestants must:. • Recite a 35-second personal philsophy of...
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Columbia man arrested in St. Louis for December shooting in his hometown

A Columbia man wanted for a shooting last month with injuries is arrested in St. Louis. The Columbia Police Department reports Terrance Johnson, Jr., 27, was apprehended Thursday by officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service. Johnson is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal...
COLUMBIA, MO
5 On Your Side

National restaurant chain shutters St. Louis-area location

CRESTWOOD, Mo. — Red Lobster, the national seafood restaurant chain, has shuttered its location in Crestwood. The store, at 9838 Watson Road, was last in operation Tuesday, according to a spokeswoman. A notation on the company's website says the location is "temporarily closed," however the company says in a statement that the restaurant is permanently shuttered.
CRESTWOOD, MO
Washington Missourian

Pelton: Double homicide suspect taken into custody following multi-county vehicle pursuit

The man wanted in a double homicide at a rural Pacific residence was arrested in St. Louis after a pursuit by St. Louis city and county police Sunday. Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said Timothy J. Kalter, 39, was arrested late Sunday afternoon after his vehicle crashed on Interstate 55 near Bates avenue around 4:45 p.m. following a pursuit by St. Louis city police. Pelton said Kalter fled on foot after the crash but was later apprehended after an altercation with police. St. Louis county police spotted Kalter’s vehicle earlier in the afternoon and gave chase but lost the vehicle when it entered St. Louis city.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Most of mid-Missouri under Winter Weather Advisory through at least 10 a.m.

Most of mid-Missouri is under a Winter Weather Advisory today. The advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Moniteau, Montgomery, and Osage counties. The National Weather Service says those areas can expect additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. The advisory...
OSAGE COUNTY, MO

