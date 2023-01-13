Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenEureka, MO
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open new location in MissouriKristen WaltersUnion, MO
Imagination and urban legends have a long history, especially about Zombie Road outside of St. LouisCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
Historic Charles McLee Farris house built in 1850 in Augusta, St. Charles County, MissouriCJ CoombsAugusta, MO
Related
Washington Missourian
Potosi captures victory in Union
Potosi, which received votes in the most recent Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Class 4 state poll, left Union Wednesday with a 57-47 victory. Potosi improved to 12-2 with the victory. Union fell to 9-4.
Washington Missourian
Lady ’Cats dump Borgia
Host Union secured victory over St. Francis Borgia Tuesday in the opening round of the 43rd Union Girls Basketball Invitational, 56-32.
Washington Missourian
Ft. Zumwalt East defeats Lady Jays
The Lady Jays were unable to present Ft. Zumwalt East with their first conference basketball loss of the season Thursday. Washington (7-5, 2-2) fell on the road to the Lady Lions (11-4, 2-0), 44-38.
Washington Missourian
Lady Bulldogs earn FRC title
Three Lady Bulldogs climbed to the top of the Four Rivers Conference dog pile Tuesday. St. Clair scored 253 team points to win the conference girls wrestling tournament, led by individual weight class winners Janessa Avila (105 pounds), Jossie Hopkins (135) and Molly Brown (155).
Washington Missourian
Rodrigue's 32 points pave way to St. Clair road win
Senior Jordan Rodrigue had a career night, scoring 32 points to lead the St. Clair to victory Wednesday. St. Clair (5-6) won on the road at Wright City (2-11), 51-44.
Washington Missourian
Bulldogs claim four individual titles
St. Clair’s trio of three-time state medalist seniors each added one final Four Rivers Conference title to their resumes Tuesday. The Bulldogs claimed four individual crowns in total as the team picked up 188 team points and finished third in the conference boys wrestling tournament.
Washington Missourian
Lady Indians win nailbiter over Mehlville
Despite a slow start, the Pacific basketball Lady Indians were able to win on their home court Wednesday. Pacific (6-9) fell behind, 13-0, in the early-going, but ultimately topped Mehlville (7-6), 44-42.
Washington Missourian
Blue Jays sweep FZE, Holt
The Blue Jays made it look easy on the mats Wednesday. Washington picked up a pair of GAC Central dual wins on the road at Wentzville, beating both the tri-meet host Holt, 60-18, and fellow visitor Ft. Zumwalt East, 75-6.
Washington Missourian
Boys Basketball — Washington vs. Francis Howell Central, Washington Tournament
Washington defeated Francis Howell Central, 59-53, Wednesday, Jan. 11, in the consolation semifinals of the Washington Tournament. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
Washington Missourian
Union roller rink to reopen as Piccadilly Palace
Union’s roller skating rink is going from nothing fancy to a palace. The Nothing Fancy Rink, located just south of East Central College at 181 Audrey Lane, was recently purchased by Scott Schuh, who also owns Heartland Discount Pharmacy and No. 1 Laundromat in Union. Schuh has started remodeling the building and plans to add 10,000 to 12,000 square feet to the 24,000 square-foot skating rink.
Washington Missourian
Speaking From The Heart: Immanuel Lutheran's Mark Bangert reflects on his life and career ahead of his retirement
Immanuel Lutheran Pastor Mark Bangert is driving the same type of 1967 Datsun Roadster that he nearly died in during a wreck his junior year at what was then Concordia Teacher’s College. In October 1977, Bangert was riding as a passenger while a friend from school drove. “My friend...
Washington Missourian
Pelton: Double homicide suspect taken into custody following multi-county vehicle pursuit
The man wanted in a double homicide at a rural Pacific residence was arrested in St. Louis after a pursuit by St. Louis city and county police Sunday. Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said Timothy J. Kalter, 39, was arrested late Sunday afternoon after his vehicle crashed on Interstate 55 near Bates avenue around 4:45 p.m. following a pursuit by St. Louis city police. Pelton said Kalter fled on foot after the crash but was later apprehended after an altercation with police. St. Louis county police spotted Kalter’s vehicle earlier in the afternoon and gave chase but lost the vehicle when it entered St. Louis city.
Comments / 0