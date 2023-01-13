Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Inventor Of A Multi-Billion Dollar Company Who Died Addicted And PennilessThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, GA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, GA
“Her Kids Were Left By Themselves,” Family Says Missing Georgia Mother Would Never Leave Her Children AloneThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, GA
All Conspirators In $12 Mill. Dept. of Ed. Scam Are Going to PrisonTaxBuzzColumbus, GA
Related
WTVM
Major auto supplier to invest over $25M in new location in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A major automotive supplier to invest over $25 million in a 70,000-square-foot location in Auburn Technology Park West. Rausch & Pausch LP (RAPA), a German-based company, plans to purchase the building to operate in, invest in new equipment and create up to 73 additional jobs over the next three years.
livability.com
8 Reasons to Move to Columbus, GA, Right Now
Affordability, career opportunities, community support, abundant outdoor activities and vibrant arts and cuisine scene are among the benefits of working and living in Columbus. More people are finding the life they love in Columbus, GA, a place where all feel welcome to leverage their potential and create something worthwhile. From...
Auburn Buc-ee’s, Alabama’s fourth location, is opening soon
Buc-ee’s is planning to open its Auburn location in April. That’s according to the Opelika-Auburn News, citing the chain’s public relations firm. It’s the Texas-based convenience store chain’s fourth location in Alabama, following Athens, which opened in November, Leeds and Loxley. Several jobs are currently...
livability.com
Cheers to Divine Dining in Columbus, GA
From exquisite cuisine to family favorites, there's a restaurant for everyone here. Getting a great meal in Columbus has never been easier. While predominantly known as a “barbecue town,” says chef Jamie Keating, co-owner of fine-dining restaurant Epic, Columbus has so much more to offer than its ’cue.
WSFA
Texas Roadhouse planning Opelika location
OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Texas Roadhouse has its eyes set on east Alabama. The popular chain is in the permitting process of opening in Opelika, according to a company spokesperson. The steakhouse will join QuikTrip in the Landings development at 3021 Gateway Drive, which is near the Tiger Town shopping...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Justus Terry, 4-star 2025 DL out of Georgia, announces SEC commitment
Justus Terry, a 4-star defensive lineman out of Manchester, Georgia, has announced plans to play in the SEC. Terry, who is a 6-foot-5 and 270-pound recruit in the Class of 2025, committed to Georgia. He is ranked the No. 4 defensive lineman in the country, and the No. 6 player in the state of Georgia. He was recruited to Georgia by Dell McGee and Tray Scott. He’s the 3rd commit for Georgia in the 2025 cycle.
COLUMBUS: Police investigate robbery on Milgen Road
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Officials are responding to a bank robbery on Milgen Road, according to the Columbus Police Department. There is heavy police presence at the Wells Fargo on the 5500 block Milgen Road. Police say no injures are reported at this time. WRBL News 3 will keep you updated with new information as […]
Columbus band set to headline in Atlanta venue a second time
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— One Columbus band is on the road to Atlanta after just one year of performing together. The Normas set to headline at the Masquerade in Atlanta, a venue that has housed international headliners like Nirvana, Green Day, Radiohead, Weezer, The Ramones, and many more. This will be their second time playing at […]
Dad Gets ‘Firsthand Experience’ with Georgia Tornado, and He Caught the Horrifying Event on Camera
After 35 tornadoes touched down in Georgia and Alabama, we’re getting a first-hand look at the storms thanks to social media. In Alabama, one person captured a massive twister after it made landfall in a pasture outside of Montgomery. Now, we’re taking a closer look at another clip from...
WTVM
Mayor Henderson presents resolution to the women of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today, city leaders helped the women of Delta Sigma Theta, Incorporated celebrate their founders’ day. Delta Sigma Theta is the largest Historically African American sorority of the Divine 9. The combined chapters of Columbus Georgia Alumnae, Columbus Metropolitan Alumnae, and the Theta Phi undergraduate chapter,...
Lee County Commissioner John Andrew Harris passes away at 71
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The man who made history by becoming the first Black member of the Opelika City Council passed away on Sunday at a Columbus Hospital. John Andrew Harris was 71. He died from complications of a heart attack according to his family. Harris was elected in November 2022 to serve the people […]
The Auburn Tigers' Challenging 2023 Football Schedule
The 2022 football season didn't go the way Auburn fans hoped. Auburn finished 5-7 on the year and 2-6 in SEC play. However, Auburn received a boost at the end of the season by the way Cadelic Williams reenergized the team and fan base. Also, Auburn hired Hugh Freeze as its next football coach following the conclusion of the 2022 football season.
WTVM
Phenix City resident murdered in Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Sunday, January 15, at 3:19 am, Columbus Police were dispatched to the 2900 block of 3rd Avenue in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, responding officers were led to a vacant lot between 3rd Avenue and 2nd Avenue where they found Kameron Holcey, 23 of Phenix City, Alabama. Suffering from a gunshot wound(s), EMS arrived and transported Holcey to Piedmont Columbus Regional ER. Holcey succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased, at 3:59 a.m.
WTVM
Opelika Fire Department determines mobile home fire to be total loss
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A mobile home in Oekika is destroyed after an early afternoon fire. The fire happened at Fuller Mobile Home Park near the Opelika Auburn border. Opelika Fire Department Fire Inspector Bob Parsons says the mobile home on King Avenue was a total loss. The cause of...
WALB 10
‘Keep those dreams going’: Americus native to walk LA Fashion Week runway
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A 21-year-old girl from Americus has been selected to attend LA Fashion Week. An opportunity that only comes five times a year. Colby Felton walked through the street of Americus growing up and now, she’s taking her talents to the runway. “My inspiration ever since...
wtvy.com
One injured in Eufaula shooting, investigation underway
News 4's Ken Curtis joins News 4 Live at Lunch live from the state capitol, recapping the inauguration ceremony and Governor Ivey's address. Alabama Capitol set for Ivey's second inauguration. Live in Montgomery: Inauguration Day in Alabama | Part 4. Updated: 8 hours ago. News 4's Ken Curtis joins News...
Phenix City resident found with gunshot wounds in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— One Phenix City resident was found suffering from gunshot wounds in Columbus early Sunday, according to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office. Columbus police responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of 3rd Ave. in Columbus at 3:19 a.m. Upon arrival officers were led to a lot between 3rd and 2nd Avenue. […]
wrbl.com
Welcome to Russell County School District!
Russell County School Districts vision is to inspire, empower, and educate with excellence. RCSD has many educational opportunities throughout the district available to their students. Many of the facilities have been updated and reconstruction projects are underway. The Star Academy is home at Russell County Middle School, providing students with...
WTVM
Lanett Police Department notices an increase of fraudulent money
LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lanett Police Department has seen an increase of fraudulent money being passed at different businesses. The money being passed will have “COPY” and “FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY” on it. These bills are also printed on standard paper and do not feel like normal bills.
Prayer vigil held in Troup County after tornado swept through community
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — LaGrange city workers and leaders held a prayer vigil for those when an EF02 tornado tore through Troup County. Troup County Fire Chief Michael Strickland estimates the storm affected at least 140 homes and properties. Firefighters, police officers, city and county leaders were in the...
Comments / 0