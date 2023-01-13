Read full article on original website
wellsvillesun.com
Dr. Brian O’Connell Sr. Scholarship established to support OHS graduates
OLEAN, N.Y., January 16, 2023 — Dr. Brian O’Connell Sr. was a constant figure in the education field in the Olean City School District, where he worked for 36 years of his illustrious 40-year educational career. The Dr. Brian O’Connell Sr. Memorial Scholarship will honor O’Connell’s long tenure...
wellsvillesun.com
Harold Thomas Hoffman, 82, Wellsville
Harold Thomas Hoffman, 82, of 103 Early Street passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023 at Strong Memorial Hospital. He was born January 11, 1941 in Hornell, the son of the late Harold G. and Mary Elizabeth (Swackhamer) Hoffman. On January 23, 1965 in Hornell he married Mary Ann Buono who survives.
Olean Elks Will Offer Stuffed Peppers on Jan. 18
OLEAN, NY — Orders for the stuffed peppers the Olean Elks will offer on Wednesday need to be placed by 7 p.m. Tuesday by calling 716-372-4191. The meals, priced at $12, include a side salad with Italian or ranch dressing and a roll. Customers should pick up their orders at the kitchen door by the Elks parking lot on South Second Street.
Gas out for hundreds in Steuben County
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hundreds of NYSEG customers in Steuben County lost their gas service Monday, and the outage could last for days. According to the Steuben County Office of Emergency Management, the outage affects about 600 homes and businesses in the Town of Wayne, as well as others in the Towns of Tyrone and […]
FeedMore WNY receives 100,000 pounds of chicken from Tyson
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After the Christmas blizzard, Tyson Foods is doing what they can to help out Western New Yorkers who don't know where their next meal will come from. The company donated a truckload of chicken, weighing 100,000 pounds to. . "This is a wonderful donation, especially the...
Brand New Mighty Taco Coming to Depew, Transit Road
The 20th Mighty Taco in Western New York will soon be here! There is a brand new Mighty Taco being built and you may pass the new location all of the time on Transit Road. If you drive by the corner of Walden and Transit, you have seen different chapters at 5760 Transit Rd, Depew, NY 14043. It was built for Dunkin' Donuts, then was changed to Checkers. Now, if you drive by you will see the sign down and crews working on the building.
Local nun thwarts robbery at Response to Love Center on Saturday
Her co-workers at the Response to Love Center call here “one tough cookie”, and Saturday’s actions by Sister Mary Johnice certainly represent why that’s the case. Read more here:
wellsvillesun.com
Earl Hayes, 79, Wellsville
Earl Hayes, 79, passed away Tuesday (January 10, 2023) at Maple City Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Hornell following a brief illness. Mr. Hayes was born on August 18, 1943 in Jamaica, N.Y. to Ethern and Edna Hayes. Earl work in food service for many years. Earl is survived by...
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Police Department promotes six staff members
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A packed court-room filled with on-duty officers and family members watched as the Elmira police department promoted four lieutenants and two new captains on Friday. Each family members received the chance for their spouse or kids to pin a new badge on-to their uniform. “It was...
wesb.com
Bradford Kidnapper Sentenced
A Bradford man has been sentenced for kidnapping his former girlfriend. 29-year-old Caleb Crenshaw was sentenced to 62 months to 124 months plus 3 years of consecutive probation and additional terms for Burglary, Kidnapping and Escape. The charges stemmed from an incident in December of 2021 when Crenshaw broke into...
Food Network Winner Debuts Damar Hamlin Snow Sculpture
Artist Eric Jones created a snow sculpture of Damar Hamlin at Buffalo Waterfront, leaving fans in awe, and continuing the celebrations for Damar's homecoming.
wesb.com
Bradford Man Arrested on Carrollton Warrant in Allegany
A Bradford man was arrested on a warrant in Allegany on Saturday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 49-year-old Steven C. Cabisca on a bench warrant issued out of the Town of Carrollton Court. Cabisca was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in...
wesb.com
Two Salamanca Residents Arrested
Two Salamanca residents were arrested Tuesday afternoon. At 3:51, Salamanca Police charged 26-year-old Deven J. Redeye with felony grand larceny and arrested 19-year-old Elsie I. Redeye on five outstanding bench warrants. Deven and Elise were held for arraignment in city court.
uncoveringnewyork.com
Visiting the Gravity Hill near Olean, New York
I’m always on the lookout for weird and unusual spots to check out. So, when I heard about a little-known Gravity Hill near Olean, New York, I knew I needed to check it out. Gravity Hills are spots where an optical illusion makes it look and feel like things are rolling uphill. Most commonly, this is along roadways and people roll their cars “uphill”, but you’ll also sometimes see people rolling balls or even pouring water at these spots.
wellsvillesun.com
Poll results are in: Cannabis users still old-fashioned, large percentage still say no
Voting on this poll reinforced almost all the data available on contemporary cannabis use in today’s culture. Those who approve now largely outnumber those who do not, and that number grows daily. But not so much among our Allegany and Steuben County readers. In general terms this poll indicates that over 35 percent have no love for the famous plant. Interesting correlation is that 34% of municipalities in NY have opt-ed out of retail sales. That group can find some solice in the opinion of Chris Churchill of the Albany Times-Union. He is pretty sure that legalization is doomed in NY and that Andrew Cuomo simply changed tactics in this front of the “war on drugs.”
Depew, New York On Edge After Woman Shot
Residents in Depew are on edge following reports about a shooting that took place on Thursday evening. Details are still being gathered and the investigation continues according to police. Depew and Cheektowaga police are part of the investigation in to the shooting that took place at 51 Darwin in Depew.
wellsvillesun.com
NY Landquest: Country Home with Garage and Pond on 3 acres in Angelica NY
This well-maintained manufactured home sits on a block foundation and has 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths with central air and a whole house back-up generator. The spacious eat-in kitchen has plenty of storage and has newer stainless-steel appliances and updated lighting. The master bedroom has two closets with an attached full bath. From the living room, enter the hallway to the other bedroom and a full bath. The property includes a large yard, detached garage, a shed with electric, and a spring-fed pond.
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest 2 Rochester residents for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree.
On January 15, 2023, State Troopers were on Lake Avenue in the city of Rochester and observed a vehicle traveling northbound on Lake Avenue with no headlights. Troopers stopped the vehicle and identified the operator as Mackenzie Mcfarland, of Rochester. When Mcfarland attempted to get paperwork for the vehicle, troopers...
wnynewsnow.com
Convicted Chautauqua County Felon Accused Of Violating His Probation
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A convicted Chautauqua County felon is headed back to prison after allegedly violating his probation. On Thursday, Michael Bland was re-sentenced after he was convicted of attempted burglary in the second degree, a class D violent felony, in Erie County. Bland was sentenced...
What ever happened to the Chemung Canal?
CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Erie Canal was one of the most significant developments in 19th-century New York State, essentially connecting the rest of the country with the rest of the world. Other cities across NY wanted to cash in, and just a few years later, the Chemung Canal was built to connect the […]
