Sam Miller holds one of the hens at Cedar Ridge Egg Farm in 2021. Egg sales at the farm have soared in the past year. Lola Gomez/The Dallas Morning News

Egg prices have soared in recent months, driven largely by a devastating outbreak of avian flu. Some stores have even placed limits on purchases as reports of egg shortages emerge.

At a Kroger in Fort Worth on Thursday, a dozen store-brand eggs cost $4.89, while cage-free, organic eggs hit $9.99. Customers were limited to three cartons.