Dumas Avenue looking north from 19th Street. Work on resurfacing the northbound lanes with concrete is ongoing.

Downtown phase of the Dumas Avenue resurfacing project scheduled to begin in April

The most sensitive phase of the project to resurface Dumas Avenue, the area between 1st Street and 14th Street, is set to begin in April, according to Corey Carlin of SEMA Construction, the project superintendent for the job. Carlin was speaking to the Dumas Noon Lions Club Thursday.