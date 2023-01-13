Read full article on original website
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Trump claimed credit, but a GOP congressman says the former president had 'no influence' over anti-McCarthy conservatives during the contentious vote for the House speakership
"President Trump had no influence on the votes, myself or any of my colleagues," Rep. Bob Good of Virginia told ABC News of the vote for speaker.
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
Hunter Biden Paid $49,910 In Monthly Rent While Living At President Joe Biden's Delaware Home Where Classified Documents Were Stored, Document Reveals
Hunter Biden paid his father nearly $50,000 in monthly rent while living at the president’s Delaware home where classified documents were being stored, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Hunter remains at the center of a federal investigation into his taxes and finances, and as President Joe Biden finds himself under investigation for possessing classified documents, a newly surfaced document shows Hunter paid his father $49,910 in monthly rent from March 2017 to February 2018.In 2018 Hunter Biden claimed he owned the house where Joe Biden kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage Via @jj_talking...
Analysis: Classified documents being found in closets & Hunter's charges — it's not looking good for President Biden
The recent tales of confidential documents found in a random closet and his son Hunter Biden's tax and weapons charges do not bode well for President Biden. Let us look at the GOP's handling of this mess that Potus is in...
Are Democrats secretly happy Title 42 was upheld?
Title 42 is the immigration policy put in place during the Trump administration to curb the spread of the virus. It allows authorities to send illegal migrants back over the border without the chance to file for asylum. Despite campaigning on a promise to end the policy – President Biden has kept Title 42 in place, dividing Democrats on how to proceed.
Indictment fears and DeSantis could derail Trump in 2024
Donald Trump wasted no time in declaring he’s running for president again in 2024. But is Trump’s campaign in danger of burning out before it even begins? Polling shows Trump’s hold on the Republican Party is weakening, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis emerging as a prime challenger for the 2024 nomination. Fellow Republicans openly criticized Trump’s impact on the November midterm elections, and there are the legal worries surrounding the Georgia probe into possible election interference in 2020. Straight Arrow News contributor David Pakman says indictment fears and DeSantis could derail Trump in 2024, but warns it’s too early to write off the former president.
White House, Secret Service don’t keep visitor logs for Biden home
Neither the White House nor the Secret Service maintain visitor logs for President Biden’s personal residence in Wilmington, Delaware. They’re making the disclosure because the House Oversight Committee put in an official request with White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain for all logs going back to Jan. 20, 2021, the day President Biden took office.
Dress code for female lawmakers sparks debate in Missouri
A recent change to the dress code for female lawmakers in Missouri is sparking a contentious debate. The Missouri House of Representatives recently adopted new rules on “proper attire” for women in the chamber. It requires female legislators and staff members on duty to wear a jacket, cardigan or blazer to cover their arms.
Supreme Court justices grill lawyers of Turkey’s Halkbank
Can a Turkish government-owned bank be prosecuted by the U.S. government for money laundering and fraud? That’s a question the Supreme Court will have to answer. Halkbank was first indicted in 2019. U.S. prosecutors accused the bank of laundering billions of dollars of revenue made by the sale of Iranian oil and natural gas. The U.S. government said it was the “largest-known conspiracy to evade the United States’s economic sanctions on Iran.”
As debt ceiling looms, Yellen warns of ‘irreparable harm’ to US economy
The United States government is about to hit the debt ceiling, or the maximum amount of money it’s allowed to borrow in order to pay its bills. The ceiling is currently set at $31.3 trillion. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., that the government could...
Midday rundown: California storms, Mafia boss caught, Starbucks expands in China
A close call at JFK airport; California braces for more flooding and landslides; a Mafia boss is caught after 30 years; and Starbucks plans to expand in China. These stories and more highlight your daily rundown for Monday afternoon, Jan. 16, 2023. Near collision at JFK airport. New audio from...
