Donald Trump wasted no time in declaring he’s running for president again in 2024. But is Trump’s campaign in danger of burning out before it even begins? Polling shows Trump’s hold on the Republican Party is weakening, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis emerging as a prime challenger for the 2024 nomination. Fellow Republicans openly criticized Trump’s impact on the November midterm elections, and there are the legal worries surrounding the Georgia probe into possible election interference in 2020. Straight Arrow News contributor David Pakman says indictment fears and DeSantis could derail Trump in 2024, but warns it’s too early to write off the former president.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO