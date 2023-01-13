Read full article on original website
Mark Zuckerberg On Elon Musk's Approach To Twitter Content Moderation: 'It's Going To Be Very Interesting...'
Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg commented on Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s approach to content moderation on Twitter at DealBook Summit in November 2022. What Happened: Zuckerberg said, “it’s going to be very interesting to see how this plays out in terms of the approaches he’s taking,” reported CNBC. “I would guess that not everything is going to work, but I think some things might work."
Ryan Cohen Takes Stake In Alibaba — Nudges Board To Boost Share Buybacks By Another $20B: WSJ
Activist investor Ryan Cohen has reportedly acquired a stake in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA worth hundreds of millions of dollars and is privately nudging the company to hasten its share-repurchase program. Cohen and others built the stake during the second half of last year, reported the...
