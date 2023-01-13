South TX Homies have postponed their scheduled show in San Antonio this week due to an “unforeseen medical issue,” according to a statement. The Latin GRAMMY-nominated Conjunto group made the announcement via social media on Sunday (Jan. 15). “This one is hard to post….Due to an unforeseen medical issue, we will have to postpone this show for another date,” said the Instagram post. “We send our apologies to all our San Antonio fans and everyone that was making plans to attend for the inconvenience.”

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO