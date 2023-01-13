Read full article on original website
American Idol's CJ Harris Dead at 31
American Idol alum CJ Harris, Season 13’s sixth place finisher, died on Sunday. He was 31. According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Harris was rushed to a hospital in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama after suffering a heart attack. He died shortly thereafter. Harris performed Allman Brothers Band’s “Soulshine” during his Salt Lake City-based Idol audition in 2014 (watch it here), wowing then-judges Harry Connick Jr., Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban. “You sing because you have to sing, not because you want to sing,” Urban raved at the time. “And I mean that in the deepest way… That’s why it’s...
Days Of Our Lives: People Think Kate Is On Her 50s But The Truth Is Not
Kate Roberts is a fictional character on the popular daytime soap opera, "Days of Our Lives." The character has been portrayed by actress Lauren Koslow since 1996, and has become one of the most iconic and memorable figures in the show's history. While the character's age is not explicitly stated on the show, it is assumed that she is in her late 50s.
Showbiz411
Golden Globes Super Spreader? Jamie Lee Curtis, “Banshees” Stars Test Positive Before Critics Choice Awards
First the Golden Globes banned Critics Choice reporters from their show on Tuesday. Now it seems like their event was a super spreader for COVID. At least three CCA nominees have tested positive and will miss tonight’s show on the CW Network. JamIe Lee Curtis was felled and won’t...
Showbiz411
“Everything Everywhere” Directors Won’t Be Making Anymore Movies for Indie Studio: They’re in the Big Time Now
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert aka “The Daniels” took the CCA by storm yesterday with their crazy, innovative “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” The multifaceted multiverse movie took home Best Picture, Director, and three more awards at the show last night. They’re on a roll with indie film fans and critics. (Not clear yet how the older Academy will deal with them.)
Showbiz411
Chris Meloni and Ice T Are Laughing Over National Enquirer’s Made Up Feud Between Them
They’ve been friends for around 25 years. So “Law & Order SVU” actors Chris Meloni and Ice T are having a laugh over a so called feud that the National Enquirer is trying start between them. (I didn’t even know the Enquirer is still in business!)
Showbiz411
Stars Turn out for Annual British Tea, “Glass Onion” Director Says Too Busy With Next Chapter to Think About “Star Wars”
“Glass Onion” director Rian Johnson told me Saturday afternoon he’s too busy with his “Knives out” series to think about doing another “Star Wars” movie. U told him that online fans had suggested actors like Elliot Gould and Patricia Clarkson for the next installment.
Showbiz411
Oscar Voters Are Scrambling to See All the Films, Reminder Calls are Coming in Triplicate
Some of the talk last night at the big Universal party: how many reminder calls Academy members have already gotten to vote and return their ballots. Oscar voting nominations began two days ago and ends on Tuesday night. If you think the town is otherwise quiet it’s because viewing marathons are going on even we speak.
Showbiz411
Steven Spielberg, Michelle Williams, Jordan Peele, More Gather for Old Fashioned A List Hollywood Soiree
Steven Spielberg, stars of his “Fabelmans” movie Michelle Williams and Paul Dano, plus Jordan Peele, Cate Blanchett, Keegan Michael Key, and dozens more A listers all gathered last night for an old fashioned Hollywood soiree at the Sunset Tower Hotel. It was really like old pre-pandemic times as...
