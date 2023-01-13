Read full article on original website
6 Stocks With Lots of Cash
Cash can be a cushion to fall back on for investors and can give management flexibility to acquire competitors, return money to shareholders, or invest in the business. And these companies have lots of cash. Travis Hoium and Jon Quast discuss six companies that you may not realize are sitting on a big percentage for their market cap as cash.
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 17th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. PennantPark Investment Corporation PNNT: This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days. PennantPark Investment Corporation Price and Consensus. PennantPark Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart...
3 Fantastic Stocks That Could Soar in the Coming Bull Market
Are you looking to make some serious cash in the next bull market? Look no further! Three experienced Motley Fool contributors have teamed up to outline their best stock ideas for the upcoming bounce. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and LendingClub (NYSE: LC) are three outstanding...
Strength Seen in Vital Farms (VITL): Can Its 6.8% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Vital Farms (VITL) shares rallied 6.8% in the last trading session to close at $17.40. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 8.4% gain over the past four weeks. Vital Farms...
Goldman Sachs Has 6 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Soft 2023 Economic Landing
These six top Goldman Sachs stock picks offer dependable dividends and should outperform if the economy sees a soft landing (avoids a deep recession). Financial stocks dominate the list, as they tend to benefit when interest rates are higher.
Australian Market Slightly Higher
(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is trading slightly higher on Wednesday, recouping the slight losses in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 moving to just below the 7,400 level, despite the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight, aided by gains in energy firms on firmer oil prices and technology stocks. Meanwhile, miners and financial stocks mostly declined.
Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series 5 Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 5 (Symbol: BML.PRL) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3226), with shares changing hands as low as $20.17 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.09% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BML.PRL was trading at a 18.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 7.34% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Swiss Market Ends On Weak Note
(RTTNews) - After a weak start and a subsequent long spell in negative territory, the Switzerland stock market briefly emerged above the flat line in the final hour on Tuesday, but faltered again and ended the session on a weak note. The benchmark SMI, which fell to a low of...
Little Movement Seen For Malaysia Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market bounced higher again on Tuesday, one session after ending the three-day winning streak in which it had added almost 10 points or 0.6 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,500-point plateau although it may be stuck in neutral on Wednesday.
3 Ultra-Cheap Value ETFs for Long-Term Investors
Value stocks, which trade at attractive price-to-book, price-to-earnings, and price-to-sales ratios, were relative outperformers amid last year’s market turmoil. The Russell 1000 Value Index beat its growth counterpart by about 21%. Most value stocks are mature, dividend-paying companies that are being favored by investors currently. These stocks tend to...
POLL-Indian cenbank likely to set cut-off yield for T-Bills in 6.42%-6.91% band
MUMBAI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The Indian government aims to raise an aggregate 300 billion rupees ($3.67 billion) through a sale of 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills on Wednesday. The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields at 6.42%, 6.80% and 6.91% respectively, according to a Reuters...
ET, LI, or KO: Which "Strong Buy" Large Cap Stock has the Highest Upside?
The ongoing macro uncertainty offers investors a good opportunity to pick large-cap stocks trading at attractive levels. Large-cap stocks have a market capitalization of more than $10 billion. While most large-cap stocks are well-established, mature players in their respective sectors, they can also be stocks of companies with robust growth potential. Using TipRanks’ Stock Comparison Tool, we will place Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET), Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI), and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) against each other to pick the most compelling large-cap stock.
PSEC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Prospect Capital Corporation (Symbol: PSEC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.45, changing hands as high as $7.47 per share. Prospect Capital Corporation shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSEC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
S&P 500 Analyst Moves: ELV
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Elevance Health is now the #12 analyst pick, moving up by 1 spot. This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and...
Will Cost Headwinds Dampen Danaher's (DHR) Q4 Earnings?
Danaher Corporation DHR is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 earnings numbers on Jan 24, before the market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter earnings has been revised downward by 7.6% in the past 90 days. However, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 10.9%.
Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Mercantile Bank (MBWM) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.94 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 15.13%. A quarter...
NAAS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Naas Technology Inc (Symbol: NAAS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.51, changing hands as high as $5.75 per share. Naas Technology Inc shares are currently trading up about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NAAS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Cash Dividend On The Way From Gladstone Commercial Corp's 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
On 1/19/23, Gladstone Commercial Corp's 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: GOODO) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.125, payable on 1/31/23. As a percentage of GOODO's recent share price of $20.70, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of GOODO to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when GOODO shares open for trading on 1/19/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.32%, which compares to an average yield of 7.59% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of GOODO shares, versus GOOD:
Avis Budget Group (CAR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $194.22, changing hands as high as $195.76 per share. Avis Budget Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Will American Water Works (AWK) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering American Water Works (AWK), which belongs to the Zacks Utility - Water Supply industry. When looking at the last two reports, this water utility has recorded...
