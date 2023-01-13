ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

cityandstatepa.com

Josh Shapiro is sworn in as Pennsylvania’s 48th governor

Josh Shapiro took the oath as Pennsylvania’s 48th governor on Tuesday, reflecting back on his rise to the governor’s mansion while promising to deliver on campaign promises to strengthen education, improve public safety and unite a state that has been plagued by political division in recent months. “With...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
GEORGIA STATE

