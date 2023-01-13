Read full article on original website
Related
cityandstatepa.com
Josh Shapiro is sworn in as Pennsylvania’s 48th governor
Josh Shapiro took the oath as Pennsylvania’s 48th governor on Tuesday, reflecting back on his rise to the governor’s mansion while promising to deliver on campaign promises to strengthen education, improve public safety and unite a state that has been plagued by political division in recent months. “With...
Trump claimed credit, but a GOP congressman says the former president had 'no influence' over anti-McCarthy conservatives during the contentious vote for the House speakership
"President Trump had no influence on the votes, myself or any of my colleagues," Rep. Bob Good of Virginia told ABC News of the vote for speaker.
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded
An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
Bill introduced that would make more Ohioans eligible for medical marijuana
An earlier version of the bill, also sponsored by Huffman, stalled in an Ohio House committee last legislative session after clearing its original chamber in mid-December.
Protest to call for Congressman George Santos' passport to be revoked
The rally at LaGuardia Airport is calling for Santos' passport to be revoked because, demonstrators including Nassau County legislator Josh Lafazan say, Santos is a flight risk.
Overflow crowd showed up to talk about governor’s school funding plan change
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans had their first chance to publicly weigh in on Tuesday on Governor Kim Reynolds’ newest and broader version of education savings accounts for private schools. Legislators held a 5 p.m. public hearing in the old Supreme Court chambers for anyone who had the ability to attend at the Iowa Statehouse […]
Comments / 0