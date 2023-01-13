Applicants for the 2023 Cliburn Junior Competition number 248 pianists, age 13 to 17, from 44 countries.

TOULON, France — The oldest known person in the world, a French nun, died Tuesday at 118 in France. A spokesman for Lucile Randon, known as Sister André, told CNN that the nun died on Tuesday at 2 a.m. near Toulon, France. “There is great sadness, but she wanted it to happen, it was her desire to join her beloved brother,” David Tavella, the nun’s spokesman, told CNN. “For her, it is freedom.”

