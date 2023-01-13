Place Your Order (Soon) at Habit Burger Grill

HAMILTON, NJ -- The Hamilton Township Zoning Board of Adjustment approved a proposal for a Habit Burger Grill location to open in the Hamilton Shopping Plaza on the corner of Route 33 and Whitehorse-Hamilton Square Road.

The applicant, Delectaburger, which is also the developer of five Taco Bell locations in the area, shared the plans with the Zoning Board on Tuesday.

Their team of development professionals explained that the plan is to create a 3,100 sq. foot building directly across the parking lot from the ShopRite and alongside the plaza’s divided main entrance with Texas Roadhouse. A shuttered gas station at the corner of the plaza will not be changed by the planned restaurant.

The Route 33 location will include a two-lane drive-thru plus indoor and outdoor seating. The developers said that existing traffic patterns within the plaza will not change.

Members of the Zoning Board expressed concern that the 16 parking spots anticipated in the plan would not accommodate a restaurant that seats up to 96 people -- 64 customers inside and 32 customers outside, plus six employees working at a time. This maximum allowance by local planning guidelines requires 54 parking spots.

The developers responded that the drive-thru and mobile order features, as well as overflow of parking spots from the already existing structures in the plaza would accommodate for any parking issues and ultimately secured the support of the body.

There are currently 13 Habit Burger locations in New Jersey with two more slated to open and the closest one to Hamilton located on Route 1 in Lawrenceville.







