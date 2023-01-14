Cypress Ridge HS student's boyfriend shot 16-year-old acquaintance over stolen drugs, records show

A 17-year-old girl is out on bond after her arrest this week in connection with the killing of a 16-year-old acquaintance, who investigators say was shot to death after he accused the girl and her boyfriend of stealing drugs from him.

Court records state that Victoria Nicole Duron faces a capital murder charge. The Harris County Sheriff's Office identified her as a suspect in the death of Tyrone Fiamahn, whom witnesses referred to as "Knock-Knock" in Duron's charging documentation.

Fiamahn's body was found inside a room at the Regency Inn and Suites in the 12300 block of FM 1960 West on Dec. 19, 2022, but his decomposing state indicated he was killed days earlier. A witness' text messaging thread with Fiamahn went unanswered late on Dec. 16, according to records.

Using that knowledge, investigators reviewed motel surveillance video of that night and came upon a couple in hoodies being dropped off by a pickup before walking toward the victim's room. The male and female were let in, and after about 30-40 minutes, the door reopened only to close again. The couple then exited hurriedly, heading into the parking lot and out to the street, where they were picked up by a sedan.

Investigators noticed that the female had a phone in her hand with its flashlight lighting up, indicating a notification receipt. Based on the different vehicles used for arrival and departure, detectives subpoenaed rider info from the rideshare app Lyft, which returned user information for Duron and a phone number registered to her father.

The data also matched the timing, location, and vehicles used for rides that her account summoned around the time of the killing.

It was at this point that investigators found a record of Duron's enrollment at Cypress Ridge High School, as well as her likely Facebook page. Her Lyft profile photo was also located, which showed what appeared to be a female in black shorts, sitting in the driver's seat of a BMW, with an "LV" purse next to her and a Glock pistol with an extended magazine in her lap.

Investigators also made clear that further reviews of motel security footage found no other people arriving at Fiamahn's room between his killing and the time his body was found.

Deputies wouldn't make contact with Duron until Jan. 7, more than three weeks after the shooting, when investigators went to her family's home and asked to talk with her at the HCSO Homicide Division office.

A photo from a Facebook page belonging to Victoria Duron was part of what detectives found and inscribed in the 17-year-old's charging record.

Exhibited image inside Victoria Duron's charging document

After agreeing, Duron, with her parents waiting for her outside, told detectives what happened even though the first part of her interview, deputies say, was peppered with partial truths and lies about what happened.

Duron told investigators that she and her boyfriend knew Fiamahn as her boyfriend's drug supplier. The group agreed to meet Fiamahn, whom his mother told deputies was a runaway, that night. During their meetup, the group smoked narcotics for more than a half hour before Fiamahn accused the couple of stealing drugs from him. As the victim was rolling a cigar with his head down and speaking words under his breath, the boyfriend pulls out a pistol and shoots Fiamahn within a few feet.

The victim falls to the ground, and just as Duron was about to leave, the boyfriend tells her to take additional products from the room. The boyfriend was also seen rolling the victim over and taking cash out of his pockets. They then walk away with drugs and money, as well as the victim's phone and rifle.

Duron told detectives that the departing Lyft vehicle took them to the boyfriend's grandmother's home, where his uncle helped burn their clothing and dispose of other evidence. Duron was allowed to go home after her voluntary interview.

Eyewitness News reached out to Fiamahn's mother, who declined to go on camera. She did mention that Duron, the boyfriend and Fiamahn were all friends, and that she spoke with her son for the last time the weekend before he was killed.

The mom also believes the boyfriend, whose name isn't mentioned in Duron's charging document, had been wanting to kill her son for a while.

ABC13 also received a statement from Juan L. Guerra Jr., who is a defense attorney representing Duron.

"My client Victoria is a 17-year-old High School student that is a victim of circumstance. We ask the public to preserve judgment until the investigation is completed," Guerra's statement read.

Eyewitness News is working to get answers from investigators regarding the other suspects in this case.