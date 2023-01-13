Read full article on original website
Related
Have you Heard Of Wisconsin’s Legendary Healing Waters?
Wisconsin is known for many things, one of which is its natural beauty. Places like Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, and Baileys Harbor, Wisconsin made headlines when they were voted some of the most beautiful in America. You can see that ranking here. The water of Wisconsin is strong, and some even...
This Illinois Town Is called One Of The Best For Day Trips
Many states in the Midwest have incredible areas to take a day trip in. Today we are looking at another great day trip in Illinois. This ranking comes from 'Only In Your State.' This Illinois town is known for its walking area, shops, and restaurants. We will be looking at...
3,000 Year Old Bronze Age Sword is Real and It’s Now in Illinois
If you really cherish history, there's now an artifact in Illinois that you should make a point to see sometime. It's a 3,000 year old sword from the Bronze Age and it's remarkably located in Illinois. I first saw the Belleville News-Democrat share the story of what the Field Museum...
One Of The Most Famous Real Life Exorcisms Happened In Iowa
Exorcisms have become infamous not only in real-life history but also in the movie world. In 1928 one of those notorious exorcisms took place in Earling, Iowa. This unusually long exorcism took place over the course of three weeks and has inspired many terrifying retellings. In fact, this Iowa exorcism partially inspired the novel “The Exorcist,” which later became one of the most notorious horror movies of all time.
Why Are There Rectangles On Iowa Highways?
No matter where you are in the country, signage is pretty universal. The octagon is reserved for stop signs, rectangles are for regulatory or warning signs, and a pentagon marks off a school crossing zone. Even “signs” painted on the roads are pretty universal. On highways, they can help guide...
Illinois’ & Iowa’s Favorite Disney Channel Movies Are Very Wrong
We get studies sent to us all the time. Most of them are true, but there are a few that come out that make me do a solid "WTF" at the top of my lungs in my office. A recent study was sent to us naming each state's favorite Disney Channel Original Movie (DCOM). Iowa's and Illinois' "favorite" DCOMs are two movies I have never heard of and I'm pretty sure no one else has either.
Town Called “WORST Place In Illinois” and Residents are Pissed it’s Not Chicago
Edit: This is not the opinion of any DJ or Townsquare Media employee. Simply an opinion report from a YouTuber. There are plenty of stats and figures that may point to the northeastern part of Illinois when one is talking about crime and bad areas to be in. It's easy...
Illinois’s Smallest Town Has A Population Of Under 15 People
Illinois might have a bustling metropolis with Chicago but it also has a tiny town too. I don't know if I could particularly deal with seeing the same small handful of people day in and day out but it seems like that's the sum of it for one town in Illinois. The town is still an incorporated actual town.
Ex-Mayor of East St Louis Defends Against Being Called “Worst City in Illinois”
Part of my job here at the radio station, aside from finding new ways to introduce Led Zeppelin songs, is writing about local events. Getting the word out about small businesses or community events is something I enjoy quite a bit. Another part of my job is taking calls from...
Iowa and Illinois Love Trader Joe’s, But Will The Quad Cities Be Getting One?
There are a lot of places to get groceries in the Quad Cities. But for years people in the Quad Cities have been asking for and wanting a Trader Joe's. The store has a cult-type loyalty with people driving to their locations in Coralville, or the Chicago suburbs for their favorite Trader Joe's exclusive foods. But, will there be one coming to the Quad Cities so you don't have to make the drive?
No Way These Fast Food Places Are Iowa’s & Iowa State’s Favorites
Apparently, today is the day when all of these ridiculous studies come out that are just insanely incorrect. If you've gone to college or visited your friends in college, you know where you would get late-night drunk food at. 99.9999% of the time it was a fast food chain because it was cheap and tastier AF. A new study shows the Top Public U.S. Colleges' favorite fast-food chain and the two picked for the University of Iowa and Iowa State are 1,000% not true.
Donice Morace Depicts Love Slipping Away in New ‘Goin’ Goin” Video [Exclusive Premiere]
Texas based neo-traditional country artist Donice Morace is exploring one of country music's most important themes in his new song and video, and he's letting Taste of Country readers see the clip first in this exclusive premiere. Morace's new video for "Goin' Goin'" depicts a once-happy love relationship that is...
