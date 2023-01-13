ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have you Heard Of Wisconsin’s Legendary Healing Waters?

Wisconsin is known for many things, one of which is its natural beauty. Places like Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, and Baileys Harbor, Wisconsin made headlines when they were voted some of the most beautiful in America. You can see that ranking here. The water of Wisconsin is strong, and some even...
WISCONSIN STATE
One Of The Most Famous Real Life Exorcisms Happened In Iowa

Exorcisms have become infamous not only in real-life history but also in the movie world. In 1928 one of those notorious exorcisms took place in Earling, Iowa. This unusually long exorcism took place over the course of three weeks and has inspired many terrifying retellings. In fact, this Iowa exorcism partially inspired the novel “The Exorcist,” which later became one of the most notorious horror movies of all time.
EARLING, IA
Why Are There Rectangles On Iowa Highways?

No matter where you are in the country, signage is pretty universal. The octagon is reserved for stop signs, rectangles are for regulatory or warning signs, and a pentagon marks off a school crossing zone. Even “signs” painted on the roads are pretty universal. On highways, they can help guide...
IOWA STATE
Illinois’ & Iowa’s Favorite Disney Channel Movies Are Very Wrong

We get studies sent to us all the time. Most of them are true, but there are a few that come out that make me do a solid "WTF" at the top of my lungs in my office. A recent study was sent to us naming each state's favorite Disney Channel Original Movie (DCOM). Iowa's and Illinois' "favorite" DCOMs are two movies I have never heard of and I'm pretty sure no one else has either.
ILLINOIS STATE
Iowa and Illinois Love Trader Joe’s, But Will The Quad Cities Be Getting One?

There are a lot of places to get groceries in the Quad Cities. But for years people in the Quad Cities have been asking for and wanting a Trader Joe's. The store has a cult-type loyalty with people driving to their locations in Coralville, or the Chicago suburbs for their favorite Trader Joe's exclusive foods. But, will there be one coming to the Quad Cities so you don't have to make the drive?
ILLINOIS STATE
No Way These Fast Food Places Are Iowa’s & Iowa State’s Favorites

Apparently, today is the day when all of these ridiculous studies come out that are just insanely incorrect. If you've gone to college or visited your friends in college, you know where you would get late-night drunk food at. 99.9999% of the time it was a fast food chain because it was cheap and tastier AF. A new study shows the Top Public U.S. Colleges' favorite fast-food chain and the two picked for the University of Iowa and Iowa State are 1,000% not true.
IOWA STATE
Davenport, IA
