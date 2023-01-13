Read full article on original website
semoball.com
Dynamic 'Dogs, Part III: Bulldog coaches are filled with youth, energy, but also reverence
PORTAGEVILLE – There are some commonalities that you will notice when you look at the coaching staffs at Portageville High School. All six of the coaches are natives of the Bootheel of this state. All six of them have enjoyed success in their careers, and with the exception of...
semoball.com
Saturday prep roundup: Hoops, wrestling, swimming
The Clearwater Tigers moved to 7-8 overall and got ready for the opener of the Black River League tournament Tuesday with a resounding 71-46 win over Gideon during the second game of a tripleheader held at Three Rivers College on Saturday. Charles Robbins scored 24 points while directing the Tigers...
semoball.com
Basketball: Kennett at Notre Dame
The Notre Dame Bulldogs defeated the Kennett Indians 67-57 on Friday, Jan. 13, at Notre Dame Regional High School.
semoball.com
Russell puts on 'miraculous performace,' as SEMO MBB grabs impressive OVC W
With two key players absent from the lineup due to illness and injury, something that the Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball program refers to as “just another day,” the Redhawks did what they have always done this year in their game at Ohio Valley Conference power, Morehead State, which is playing really hard and score the ball with proficiency.
semoball.com
Diamond in the tough: Dexter defense stifles Bernie, Johnson
BERNIE – There is no material known to man that is harder than a diamond and on Friday, the Dexter High School boy’s basketball squad put that theory to a test – from a basketball perspective – in its rivalry game at Bernie. The theory was...
semoball.com
Rivalry game sees Clarkton spoil Gideon homecoming
GIDEON – Gideon's Friday night homecoming celebration didn't go exactly as planned as the Bulldogs' rival, Clarkton, took a brief three-mile drive and took care of business for a 56-41 road win. Clarkton scored first in the opening seconds of the game and blazed forward to a 20-13 lead...
semoball.com
Redbirds turn back Van Buren for Yellow Sucker three-peat
ELLSINORE — The East Carter Redbirds have won the Yellow Sucker Trophy three years in a row, but they had to earn it this year. The Redbirds defeated the Van Buren Bulldogs 68-62 Friday in the Yellow Sucker Game, the annual matchup of the two Carter County boys basketball teams.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona volleyball 2024 commit Carlie Cisneros named Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year
The accolades keep piling up for Carlie Cisneros. The Arizona volleyball class of 2024 commit was named Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year for 2022-23 on Friday afternoon. The outside hitter just completed her junior season at Liberty North High School in Kansas City. She helped lead the Eagles to a 31-6 record and the semifinals of the state playoffs. They lost to the eventual champions from Lafayette High School in four sets in their state’s final four.
semoball.com
Corzine's return gives Bernie hope of snapping 4-game skid
BERNIE - Bernie High School senior guard Hunter Corzine was limited to a mere five points in the Mules’ home loss to Dexter on Friday. However, focusing on that degree of offensive production is missing the forests for the trees. The fact that Corzine was on the court, is...
chatsports.com
UPDATED: Transfer Portal Losses and Acquisitions for 2022-2023
This will be a running list of players who leave the Missouri roster via transfer portal and the ones that are added to the roster as well for the 2022-2023 #portalszn. We’ll keep them in chronological order with updates as soon as we get them. January 13th, 2023. Daniel...
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Monday, January 16th, 2023
(Statewide) -- Today is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Most federal, state, county and city offices are closed today. Essential services such as law enforcement, some healthcare settings, and jails are still operating. Banks and financial institutions are closed for the holiday, and there is no regular mail delivery. The Missouri Legislature will not be in session on Monday in Jefferson City, because of the holiday. Dr. King was a leader in the civil rights movement, protesting racial discrimination. The holiday was first observed in 1986.
koamnewsnow.com
MDC announces regulation changes for 2022/23 Deer Season
(MDC) - The Missouri Department of Conservations is making a few regulation changes for the 2022/23 Deer Season. The MDC says Missouri's Surveillance and Management Plan was revised in 2022 to adapt to the changing status of chronic wasting disease (CWD) observed. Because deer numbers are increasing in most counties...
Central Illinois Proud
Active Weather Pattern: Two Storms Set to Impact Central Illinois This Week
Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — After a quiet weekend the weather pattern is turning active again as two storm systems are set to impact Central Illinois bringing rain, storms, and perhaps and little snow. Key Takeaways. Sunday night – Monday (Storm One) Rain develops Sunday night and continues through...
FOX2now.com
Hancock & Kelley: No bare arms in the Missouri Capitol
A proposal from a Missouri lawmaker will control what women can wear in the state Capitol. Hancock & Kelley: No bare arms in the Missouri Capitol. A proposal from a Missouri lawmaker will control what women can wear in the state Capitol. What You Are Doing About It? Honoring Dr....
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itself
A Missouri witness at St. Louis reported watching a silent, cloaking, triangle-shaped object at 2:40 a.m. on November 19, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Despite setback for Missouri silica sand mine, the fight isn’t over for neighbors
Missouri regulators handed a setback to a proposed silica sand mine south of St. Louis earlier this month when they revoked a pivotal permit. But the fight isn’t over for opponents of the mine. While state regulators denied one permit to NexGen, the would-be owners of the proposed mine, they almost simultaneously granted the company […] The post Despite setback for Missouri silica sand mine, the fight isn’t over for neighbors appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KFVS12
EF-1 tornado touched down in Ballard and McCracken County, Ky & Massac County, Ill
(KFVS) - According to the National Weather Service, an EF-1 tornado touched down last night in Ballard and McCracken counties in Kentucky and Massac County in Illinois. The tornado had an estimated 90 mile an hour winds and was on the ground for 6.7 miles. The width of the path...
We’re Halfway Through Meteorological Winter in Missouri, Really?
Believe it or not, Saturday, January 14, was the halfway point of meteorological winter. So far, it hasn't been too bad. Yet, mother nature might just show us her worst in the second half. It's hard to believe we're halfway through the winter. According to the National Weather Service office...
Backyard Videos Show Rocket’s Blazing Reentry Over Missouri
A surprise visitor streaked across the Missouri skies this week. Backyard videos captured the moment a rocket reentered the atmosphere leaving a blazing trail behind it. Dan Bush who's a photographer who often shares great videos on the Missouri Skies YouTube channel shared this event from January 11, 2023 based on his video description. After first thinking it was a meteor that grazed our atmosphere, he now believes it was something else entirely:
The Shelby–Nicholson–Schindler House in Perryville, Missouri was first owned by an early settler in the 1830s
The Shelby–Nicholson–Schindler House is located at 701 W. St. Joseph Street in Perryville, Missouri (Perry County). The house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on July 24, 1974. It is privately owned. For many photos, including beautiful garden images, click here for the Facebook site of the home.
