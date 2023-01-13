ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

ABC 4

A new drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease in it’s early stages

On Good Things Utah this morning – Exciting Alzheimer’s news to share this morning, just this month the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a new drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease in its early stages. Lecanemab, which will be available under the name Leqembi, can slow the cognitive decline associated with Alzheimer’s disease by 27%, according to data submitted to the FDA by the drug’s developers, Eisai and Biogen. It’s only the second medication to show any improvement in neurodegeneration, a key criterion in the FDA’s consideration for approval.
UTAH STATE
CNN

Alzheimer’s drug lecanemab receives accelerated approval amid safety concerns

CNN — The US Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval Friday for the Alzheimer’s disease drug lecanemab, one of the first experimental dementia drugs to appear to slow the progression of cognitive decline. “Alzheimer’s disease immeasurably incapacitates the lives of those who suffer from it and has...
WINKNEWS.com

New drug being tested may help people quit vaping

Much like smoking cigarettes, for some, vaping may become a habit that is tough to quit. But a new product being tested may be able to help people who get hooked. According to the National Institute of Health, more than 5.6 million American adults vape,. meaning they use an electronic...

