On Good Things Utah this morning – Exciting Alzheimer’s news to share this morning, just this month the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a new drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease in its early stages. Lecanemab, which will be available under the name Leqembi, can slow the cognitive decline associated with Alzheimer’s disease by 27%, according to data submitted to the FDA by the drug’s developers, Eisai and Biogen. It’s only the second medication to show any improvement in neurodegeneration, a key criterion in the FDA’s consideration for approval.
Roughly 6.5 million Americans 65 years of age and older were living with Alzheimer’s disease in 2022, according to a report by the Alzheimer’s Association. The number of people living with the disease doubles every five years beyond the age of 65. Among the 65 years and older...
CNN — The US Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval Friday for the Alzheimer’s disease drug lecanemab, one of the first experimental dementia drugs to appear to slow the progression of cognitive decline. “Alzheimer’s disease immeasurably incapacitates the lives of those who suffer from it and has...
New study shares early indicators of Alzheimer's Disease and dementia from nightmares and the effective treatment for patients. 20th Century Model Of A Brain And Head With Eyes ClosedPhoto byPhoto By David Matos On UnsplashonUnsplash.
Much like smoking cigarettes, for some, vaping may become a habit that is tough to quit. But a new product being tested may be able to help people who get hooked. According to the National Institute of Health, more than 5.6 million American adults vape,. meaning they use an electronic...
Rebecca Leventhal's dad never found proper treatment for his Alzheimers. His brain is now helping solve that problem for other patients.
