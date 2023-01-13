On Good Things Utah this morning – Exciting Alzheimer’s news to share this morning, just this month the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a new drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease in its early stages. Lecanemab, which will be available under the name Leqembi, can slow the cognitive decline associated with Alzheimer’s disease by 27%, according to data submitted to the FDA by the drug’s developers, Eisai and Biogen. It’s only the second medication to show any improvement in neurodegeneration, a key criterion in the FDA’s consideration for approval.

UTAH STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO