Planet Mojo Partners With Community Gaming For Inaugural “Mojo Bowl” Tournament, Competing For a $5k USDC Prize Pool

The leading Australian crypto exchange, Cointree, cheerfully opened the door to three globally popular alternative cryptocurrencies on Tuesday morning. Hence, the popularity of the canine memecoin Shiba Inu (SHIB) and the constant trending of Terra Luna Classic (LUNC)-related hashtags on Twitter paid off for Australian crypto enthusiasts. Both of the top-watched altcoins were listed by Cointree.

1 DAY AGO