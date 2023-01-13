Planet Mojo Partners With Community Gaming For Inaugural “Mojo Bowl” Tournament, Competing For a $5k USDC Prize Pool

Read full article on original website
dailycoin.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) Added by Top Australian Exchange
The leading Australian crypto exchange, Cointree, cheerfully opened the door to three globally popular alternative cryptocurrencies on Tuesday morning. Hence, the popularity of the canine memecoin Shiba Inu (SHIB) and the constant trending of Terra Luna Classic (LUNC)-related hashtags on Twitter paid off for Australian crypto enthusiasts. Both of the top-watched altcoins were listed by Cointree.
dailycoin.com
BNB Chain Invites Game Devs to Showdown at Game Jam
BNB Chain has announced the launch of Game Jam, a Web3 gaming event, with an in-person event in London on January 24th. The event will invite game developers to showcase their skills in a four-week game-building challenge. BNB Chain hopes to provide a hub for Web3 game enthusiasts to network...
dailycoin.com
McDonald’s Celebrates Lunar New Year in the Metaverse in Partnership with Karen X Cheng
The McDonald’s Lunar New Year collaboration includes innovative features that integrate culture and technology for an interactive user experience. The partnership with McDonald’s is Cheng’s first brand partnership celebrating her Chinese-American heritage. The campaign continues the Golden Arches’ commitment to “celebrating culture and serving communities” as the...
