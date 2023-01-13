Read full article on original website
ambcrypto.com
Cardano [ADA] on the verge of more utility with this latest development: Decoding…
The eventual implementation of the CIP-30 proposal could give ADA utility. ADA’s price has been on an uptrend but could soon see a price correction. Cardano [ADA] has gotten back into its groove, which bodes well for its ongoing efforts to recover and return to profitability. The next ADA utility may have already been hinted at by one of its developers as CIP-30 prepares to ship. Will this new action cause a rise in the price of ADA?
zycrypto.com
Cardano Primed For Explosive Growth As IOG Announces Toolkit for Developing Sidechains On The Blockchain
The sidechain toolkit is aimed at scaling Cardano. It is a milestone in Cardano’s Basho era – focusing on growth and adoption. Input Output Global (IOG), the developer of Cardano, is working on a toolkit for building customized sidechains – aimed to achieve scalability while maintaining the blockchain’s security. The toolkit also allows the building of DApps on top of the blockchain, leveraging the benefits of its infrastructure.
blockchain.news
Shibarium L2 Network Beta From Shiba Inu Developers
A layer-2 network that will operate on top of the Ethereum mainnet is going to be called Shibarium. The creators of the dog-themed coin Shiba Inu have released an update on their website to tell the community about the forthcoming beta release of Shibarium. During the announcement, SHIB developers discussed...
techaiapp.com
SHIB Developers to Soon Floor Layer-2 Shibarium Network on Ethereum Mainnet: Details
The team behind the Shiba Inu memecoin has decided to expand the availability of its underlying technology to get more Web3 projects to take its support and get more of its tokens into circulations. In the coming days, the developers of the SHIB coin will release a Layer-2 Shibarium network on the Ethereum mainnet that supports the SHIB ecosystem as the mother blockchain. The development has stirred excitement among members of the SHIB community.
A student accidentally created a rechargeable battery that could last 400 years.
There's an old saying that luck happens when preparation meets opportunity.There's no better example of that than a 2016 discovery at the University of California, Irvine, by doctoral student Mya Le Thai. After playing around in the lab, she made a discovery that could lead to a rechargeable battery that could last up to 400 years. That means longer-lasting laptops and smartphones and fewer lithium ion batteries piling up in landfills.
Researchers recently discover that the human body can be used as a receiver for new 6G wireless technology
Researchers at the University of Massachusetts (UMASS) recently announced their invention of "a low-cost, innovative way to harvest the waste energy from Visible Light Communication (VLC) by using the human body as an antenna. This waste energy can be recycled to power an array of wearable devices, or even, perhaps, larger electronics." [i]
Futurism
Lowe's Now Selling Blockchain Power Tools That Won't Work If They're Stolen
Retail giants have been brainstorming all kinds of ways to combat theft — and big box hardware titan Lowe's is now pushing those efforts to the limit. The greatest minds at its Lowe's Innovation Labs have been working on the company's recently unveiled "Project Unlock," Insider reports, which will use cheap radio frequency identification (RFID) chips and — wait for it — NFTs on the blockchain to activate certain power tools at checkout.
ambcrypto.com
Analyzing Shiba Inu’s legitimacy after the launch of Layer 2 solution
Shiba Inu announced the Layer 2 solution Shibarium. Shibarium aimed to legitimize SHIB and boost DeFi growth, but faced short-term skepticism. As per an announcement on 16 January, Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] would soon launch their own Layer 2 solution, called Shibarium. This move by Shiba Inu is significant for the project as it aims to delve into the layer 2 space and legitimize its cryptocurrency and protocol.
Scientists propose converting abandoned mines into gravity batteries
There is no doubt that renewable energy sources are the future. They're available in all countries, but their potential is yet to be fully harnessed. According to The International Renewable Energy Agency, 90 percent of the world's electricity should come from renewable energy by 2050. Now, sources like sunshine and...
CoinTelegraph
Polygon tests zero-knowledge rollups, mainnet integration inbound
Ethereum layer-2 scaling protocol Polygon (MATIC) is carrying out performance testing of zero-knowledge rollup (zk-Rollups) technology ahead of full integration with its mainnet. The development of the technology, called Polygon zkEVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine), has been ongoing for over three years by the Polygon Hermez team. The team has already...
aiexpress.io
How Thomson Reuters built an AI platform using Amazon SageMaker to accelerate delivery of ML projects
This submit is co-written by Ramdev Wudali and Kiran Mantripragada from Thomson Reuters. In 1992, Thomson Reuters (TR) launched its first AI authorized analysis service, WIN (Westlaw Is Pure), an innovation on the time, as most search engines like google and yahoo solely supported Boolean phrases and connectors. Since then, TR has achieved many extra milestones as its AI services are constantly rising in quantity and selection, supporting authorized, tax, accounting, compliance, and information service professionals worldwide, with billions of machine studying (ML) insights generated yearly.
7 Ways You Can Use Git to Boost Productivity
Git is the most popular source control system with an incredible 93.87% of adoption by developers. It's a really powerful system with lots of hidden features not known by most of us developers. In this post, I'll show some of these features that will make your work easier when using Git.
ambcrypto.com
Cardano’s sidechain toolkit and everything latest about ADA
Bullish rally continued as spurts in development activity kept investors interested. However, network activity dipped as whales shied away. In its attempt at addressing issues of scalability, Cardano [ADA] released a developer toolkit for building sidechains. Cardano network developers Input Output Global (IOG) stated that the toolkit could be used to create blockchains for specific use cases.
Chaser Launches API to Ease Integration of AR Management Tools
Chaser has launched an application programming interface (API) for its accounts receivable (AR) management tools. With the new Chaser API, small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) can integrate Chaser’s AR management tools with their enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM) or accounting system, Chaser Chief Technology Officer Pedro Sampaio wrote in a Tuesday (Jan. 17) blog post.
coingeek.com
Ralph Wallace: ‘We have to innovate with IPv6 now because we must grab for the gusto’
The IEEE’s flagship conference, the Future Networks World Forum in Montreal, saw many thought leaders in the blockchain and IPV6 world come together to discuss the potential of the technology. Among them was the Program Director at Aptive Resources and IPv6 Lead Ralph Wallace, who had a presentation about IPv6-based 5G internet, the Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud Computing, and blockchain.
CoinTelegraph
Opinion: The Inter-Blockchain Communication Protocol will end ecosystem maximalism
When I entered crypto, I succumbed to the contest between blockchain ecosystems, believing one had to be “better” than others. I have since realized the future of cryptocurrency is bringing with it a variety of platforms that will excel at different things. With the Inter-Blockchain Communication Protocol (IBC), I’ve left behind the days of thinking chains have to compete and embrace a connected interchain future. Let me explain.
Benzinga
This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $10,371 In MANA In Decentraland
What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $10,371, which is 4.37x the current floor price of 1.5133625 Ethereum ETH/USD ($10,371 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
dailycoin.com
Avalanche (AVAX) is Partnering with Amazon – What It Means For Snowfall Protocol (SNW)
As part of Amazon’s renewed push for the adoption of blockchains by enterprises, institutions, and governments across the world, they will be partnering with the company behind Avalanche. The new alliance will see Amazon’s cloud services platform, Amazon Web Services (AWS), supporting Avalanche’s infrastructure and decentralized app ecosystem. This development will give Avalanche quick access to the enormous market of AWS, spanning over 100 countries worldwide.
crypto-economy.com
Electrum wallet review: Complete Guide
Choosing a wallet to save and protect the investment made, whether in bitcoin [BTC] or other cryptocurrencies, is a decision that for people who are beginning to take an interest in the world of virtual currencies is usually complicated, in this Review we will talk about Electrum , one of the best wallets for bitcoin available in the market.
CoinTelegraph
WEF publishes new in-depth guide to DAOs to air issues, encourage development
The World Economic Forum (WEF) released a “toolkit” for decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) on Jan. 17. More than 100 experts contributed to the document’s attempt to provide “a starting point for DAOs to develop effective operational, governance and legal strategies.”. The 37-page so-called toolkit is explanatory...
