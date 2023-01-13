The eventual implementation of the CIP-30 proposal could give ADA utility. ADA’s price has been on an uptrend but could soon see a price correction. Cardano [ADA] has gotten back into its groove, which bodes well for its ongoing efforts to recover and return to profitability. The next ADA utility may have already been hinted at by one of its developers as CIP-30 prepares to ship. Will this new action cause a rise in the price of ADA?

12 HOURS AGO