Man Found Alive at Bottom of the Sea 3 Days After Boat Sank: 'Total Shock'
Harrison Okene was trapped at the bottom of the sea in the wreck of his own ship, but 10 years later he is a professional diver.
French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
The Nri Kingdom: The Longest Lasting Democracy In Recorded History
Democracy was popularized by the West, but plenty of cultures were democratic in other parts of the world long before liberal democracy became popular around our modern world. In fact, one argument some authoritarians give is that there are not too many modern democracies that have lasted as long as some of the longest-lasting authoritarian regimes on the planet, so authoritarianism must be better right? Well, ignoring the fact that many authoritarian regimes have not lasted very long in real-life (like the USSR only lasting 69 years or the Qin Dynasty only lasting 14 years), this statement is kind of wrong. One of the longest-lasting democracies in human history was able to outlast most authoritarian regimes in history without having to regularly repress its population.
‘Almost at war’: shipwreck hunters battle it out for sunken treasure
Questions of ownership – and whether shipwrecks are being explored or plundered – are causing deep divides among the people who dedicate their lives to unearthing the ocean’s hidden loot
Filmmaker shares what happened when he met America's Most Inbred Family: "Like a Scene out of Deliverance"
A documentary filmmaker, Mark Laita, has revealed that America’s most inbred family, the Whittakers, have no education, live in grunginess, and are ‘like a scene out of Deliverance’.
Scientists Have Discovered Almost 1,000 Long-Hidden Maya Settlements in Guatemala
When it comes to discovering lost civilizations, it's a pretty big find: close to 1,000 previously hidden Maya settlements have been found in northern Guatemala thanks to LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) laser scanning from the air. The area that these settlements cover is vast: the buildings and structures spotted by researchers stretch across some 650 square miles (1,683 square kilometers) of the Mirador-Calakmul Karst Basin (MCKB) and its immediate surroundings. These places would have been occupied around 1,000 BCE to 250 BCE. Researchers from institutions in the US, Guatemala, and France note that the settlements that they've come across seem to...
Revisiting the Sinful Cities of Sodom and Gomorrah: Separating Fact From Fiction
John Martin - Sodom and GomorrahPhoto bycommons.wikimedia. Although Las Vegas is known to be Sin City, only two cities in history were full of sin. These two cities were so sinful that God himself exploded both cities with fire.
Inside Boy Smells CEO David Duplantis’s Historic Mexico Estate
When you wake up in San Miguel de Allende, you open your eyes to one of the cities in Mexico most steeped in the country’s cultural traditions. Its historical, architectural, and culinary importance as well as its stunning beauty have not only earned it a place on UNESCO’s list of World Heritage Sites it has also made it one of Mexico’s most popular towns to live in as well as visit.
Exploring the Unknown: A Look at the Mysterious Histories and Details of Some Mysterious Books
The concept of cursed books has long fascinated readers and scholars alike. These tomes are believed to be infused with some sort of supernatural power or malevolent energy, often causing misfortune or even death to those who read them. Some of the most famous cursed books in history include the infamous "Necronomicon," a work of fiction created by horror writer H.P. Lovecraft, and the "Book of the Dead," an ancient Egyptian funerary text.
Did Russian Archaeologists Really Discover a New Ancient Culture?
Do you ever find yourself performing a task only to find that someone—possibly even you—has already done the work? Something similar happened to a team near the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk, in Siberia, in 2018. While construction workers were flattening land in preparation for a new cemetery, they discovered that they were on the site of a 2,000-year-old tomb. What are the chances? Now, scientists from the Siberian Federal University claim that the tomb holds evidence of a new, previously unknown ancient culture. But does it?According to the story, first published in Haaretz and now making the rounds on archeological...
The Mayan Empire: A Day In the Life of the Maya
The Maya were building a sophisticated civilization in the Americas at about the same time that the Roman Empire was declining in Western Europe. This higher level of civilization was made possible by the ability of the Mayans to establish a steady supply of food. Because the Maya culture relied on farming for food and commerce, the majority of the Maya were farmers in the growing seasons.
Film explores descendants of last known U.S. slave ship
A documentary about the last known U.S. slave ship to bring captives from Africa has been shortlisted for an Academy Award as descendants work to fight pollution around its historic community. The big picture: The Netflix film "Descendant" is backed by the Obamas' Higher Ground Productions and comes as the...
Our Lives: Culinary scholar explains history of soul food
Adrian Miller is an American culinary historian and author. He joined News 12’s Gwen Edwards to discuss the historical origins and traditions associated with soul food.
Discover Why Scientists Are Dropping Dead Alligators into the Gulf of Mexico
Discover Why Scientists Are Dropping Dead Alligators into the Gulf of Mexico. According to fossil records and other scientific evidence, large marine reptiles like alligators might have been a part of the ocean’s food chain and life cycle for millennium during prehistoric times. While alligators might be sighted infrequently on beaches or near ocean shores, they still influence marine life today. One scientist’s research shows giant isopods feeding on an alligator carcass that was dumped into the Gulf of Mexico. Find out why this researcher decided to deposit alligator carcasses into the gulf and what he discovered from doing so.
The First Civilizations Of North America
North America is home to some of the earliest known human civilizations. Evidence of these early farming villages has been discovered through various sites and later excavations. The Clovis culture, which was first discovered in New Mexico, is one of the oldest cultures in North America and dates back to roughly 13,000 years ago. This culture is believed to be associated with the first civilizations in both North and South America. Additionally, evidence revealed by archeological findings along the Mississippi River suggests that these early civilizations were more complex than previously thought.
An Introduction to Imperial Cults: The Earliest Cults of Personality
Earlier I wrote about what a cult of personality is: a situation in which a public figure (such as a political leader) is deliberately presented to the people of a country as a great person who should be admired and loved. These cults are what help allow authoritarians and dictators - especially those who are unpopular and/or act incredibly cruel & unkind - to remain in power. The earliest versions of these cults of personality in recorded history are imperial cults. The point of these cults is to have an emperor, king, or leader of a nation be worshipped as a demigod, deity, or someone who claims that a particular god speaks through them and wants them to control the lives of others.
