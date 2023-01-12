Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Russia's Central Bank Sold $47 Million Worth of Chinese Yuan on Jan. 13
(Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Tuesday that it sold almost $47 million worth of Chinese yuan on January 13 to buy roubles, as it began to make up for the budget shortfall from falling oil and gas revenues by intervening on forex markets. The finance ministry and central...
Forget inflation, it's all about earnings
To everything there is a season and now is the time for earnings.
US News and World Report
Dutch Tech Industry Urges EU to Take a Stand on China Chip Exports
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch tech industry group FME on Tuesday called for the European Commission to draft a position on whether and how to restrict computer chip technology exports to China, saying "more unified and powerful action" was needed from Europe. The call comes as Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte...
VCs are investing in these hot areas of climate tech
About $64 billion flowed into these funds in the fiscal year that ended in November, more than double the previous year's total, an analysis found.
US News and World Report
Emerson Electric Unveils Hostile $7 Billion Bid for National Instruments
(Reuters) - U.S. engineering and industrial software company Emerson Electric Co on Tuesday disclosed a nearly $7 billion offer for National Instruments Corp, which it has been trying to buy unsuccessfully for several months. The software firm's all-cash bid of $53 per share, which was first submitted to NI on...
TechCrunch
Sequoia India-backed GoMechanic faces severe trouble
The Gurgaon-headquartered startup has cut 70% of the workforce and asked the remaining staff to work without pay for three months, Indian news outlet The Morning Context reported Tuesday, citing unnamed sources. GoMechanic did not respond to a request for comment. The move comes as GoMechanic has struggled to raise...
US News and World Report
Jury Selection Begins in Investor Lawsuit Against Elon Musk
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Silicon Valley judge began questioning potential jurors Tuesday to hear allegations that Elon Musk cheated Tesla investors by claiming in a 2018 tweet that he had lined up financing to take the electric automaker private. The tweets fueled a rally in Tesla’s stock price...
CoinDesk
How to Turn Your Community Into a DAO
Decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO) are changing the way communities organize and operate in Web3. The term refers to a group with a shared goal that is governed without a traditional centralized leadership structure. Essentially, members of a DAO vote on important issues related to the organization, such as how to allocate money or build new products.
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court Asks for Gov't Views on Blockbuster Apple/Caltech Patent Dispute
(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday asked for the Biden administration's views on Apple Inc and Broadcom Inc's bid to revive their challenges to patents owned by the California Institute of Technology, in a dispute in which Caltech previously won $1.1 billion in damages from the companies. The...
US News and World Report
Marketmind: Ugly Duckling
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga. While Chinese economic data didn't come in worse than markets had feared, investors still couldn't come to terms with the scale of the economic pain being felt in the world's second-largest economy. China's growth in 2022...
US News and World Report
Dutch Trade Minister: Won't Summarily Agree to U.S. Rules on China Exports
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The top Dutch trade official said the Netherlands will not summarily accept new U.S. restrictions on exporting chip-making technology to China, and is consulting with European and Asian allies. Trade Minister Liesje Schreinemacher spoke on Sunday on the television show Buitenhof ahead of a visit to the...
CoinDesk
Developers Keep the Candle Burning During Chilly Crypto Winter
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Although the ongoing crypto winter has started to feel like an ice age, new data from Web3 developer platform Alchemy suggests that builders are trudging ahead and continuing to deploy on-chain. In its Web3...
Tenemos CEO Departs Amid Declining Profits
Banking software firm Tenemos is looking for a new CEO after reporting declining profits. The Swiss company said in a Monday (Jan. 16) news release that longtime chief executive Max Chuard would step down after 20 years with Tenemos. Chuard, who has also served as the company's CFO and COO,...
US News and World Report
Apple Rolls Out Macbooks With New M2 Chips in Rare January Launch
(Reuters) - Apple Inc on Tuesday unveiled MacBooks powered by its new and faster M2 Pro and M2 Max chips in a surprise launch weeks ahead of its usual schedule. The roll-out of the devices using Apple's latest versions of the M2 chip, which it debuted last year, is an outgrowth of the tech giant's decision in 2020 to use semiconductors designed in-house after 15 years of relying on Intel's technology.
CNBC
The big risk in the most-popular, and aging, big tech default email programs
Many individuals and businesses rely on email programs from Microsoft, Google and Apple. Cybersecurity experts say email is such an old technology it relies on operating systems vulnerable to cyber attacks and default settings need to be updated more frequently. Each month, Microsoft Defender for Office 365 detects and blocks...
TechCrunch
The slow-burn standardization of venture capital
It took me a while, but I’m realizing that my startup love language is discussing any attempts to standardize the opaque and often informal world of venture capital. The clear tension is what entices me: How do you automate a process such as writing checks, which requires human buy-in and the art of trust in a way that leaves both parties happy.
US News and World Report
Russia to Let Some Companies Disregard Foreign Shareholders
(Reuters) - Russia is set to allow some companies to disregard the votes of shareholders from what it regards as "unfriendly" countries when making corporate decisions, according to a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin. The decree will apply to companies in the energy, mechanical engineering and trade sectors with...
Comments / 0