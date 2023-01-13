Jurassic Park River Adventure Now Closed for Refurbishment at Universal’s Islands of Adventure

So you’ve got your Power-Up Band, you’ve raced on Mario Kart, now what? Why not try to battle Bowser Jr.? Well to do that, you’ll need three key coins to unlock his lair. How do you get those, you ask? By playing the Key Challenges around Super Nintendo World! And you can learn the basics of each right here! There are four challenges to master, with three required to battle Bowser Jr.

1 DAY AGO