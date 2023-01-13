ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Chariton Leader

Legislators: Taxes, education to dominate 2023 session

Local legislators anticipate the 2023 session of the Iowa Legislature will be dominated by talks on education and taxes. With 39 freshman legislators from around the state joining either the Senate or House — including Rep. Tom Determann (R-Clinton) of District 69 — the expectation among elected officials is that new ideas will be refreshing.
