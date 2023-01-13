Read full article on original website
Related
Chariton Leader
People gather outside public hearing for Gov. Kim Reynolds’ private school assistance plan
DES MOINES — For a second time in less than a week, Iowans packed a legislative hearing room Tuesday at the Iowa Capitol to sound off on Gov. Kim Reynolds’ private school financial assistance proposal, which Republican lawmakers seem intent to fast-track to a floor vote after the idea failed previously.
Chariton Leader
Legislators: Taxes, education to dominate 2023 session
Local legislators anticipate the 2023 session of the Iowa Legislature will be dominated by talks on education and taxes. With 39 freshman legislators from around the state joining either the Senate or House — including Rep. Tom Determann (R-Clinton) of District 69 — the expectation among elected officials is that new ideas will be refreshing.
Comments / 0